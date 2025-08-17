Währungen / FXA
FXA: Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust
65.32 USD 0.14 (0.21%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von FXA hat sich für heute um -0.21% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 65.25 bis zu einem Hoch von 65.33 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- Today's Bank of Canada Cut Shouldn’t Be The Last One
- The Dollar (DXY) Is Softer To Start The New Week
- Week Ahead: Federal Reserve And Bank of Canada To Cut, While BOJ And BOE Stand Pat
- Firmer U.S. Rates Help The Dollar Steady
- ECB Meeting May Be A Non-Event, U.S. CPI Is Key
- Deflation Continues To Grip China
- Dollar Trades With Heavier Bias, Nonfarm Payroll Revisions Ahead
- Japanese And French Politics Take Limelight For The Moment
- US CPI To Temper Fed Rate Cut Spec, French Political Intrigue & Downgrade, ECB Stands Pat
- Dollar Stabilizes
- The Greenback Surges While Rates Jump
- September 2025 Monthly (null:DXY)
- Chop Fest In FX Continues
- China Allows Faster Yuan Appreciation, While Follow-Through Selling Weighs On Greenback
- Market Sees Challenge To Fed's Independence By Trump's Attempt To Fire Cook
- Markets Consolidate After The Big Moves Before The Weekend
- Week Ahead: Fundamentals And Technicals Give Greenlight To Sell Dollars
- Weekly Commentary: Discounting The Loss Of Fed Independence
- A Detailed Look At The FX Market After The Powell Speech – Technical Levels
- The Greenback Is Firm Ahead Of Powell's Jackson Hole Speech (SPX)
- Preliminary August PMI Shows Many Are Coping With U.S. Shock
- Kiwi Pounded On Dovish Guidance By RBNZ, U.K. Gilts Rise Despite Higher Than Expected CPI
- Market Takes Developments In Stride
- Week Ahead: Will Jackson Hole Confab Show More Of The Fed's Hand?
Tagesspanne
65.25 65.33
Jahresspanne
58.96 68.31
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 65.46
- Eröffnung
- 65.29
- Bid
- 65.32
- Ask
- 65.62
- Tief
- 65.25
- Hoch
- 65.33
- Volumen
- 46
- Tagesänderung
- -0.21%
- Monatsänderung
- 1.55%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 5.54%
- Jahresänderung
- -4.38%
