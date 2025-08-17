KurseKategorien
FXA: Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

65.32 USD 0.14 (0.21%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von FXA hat sich für heute um -0.21% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 65.25 bis zu einem Hoch von 65.33 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
65.25 65.33
Jahresspanne
58.96 68.31
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
65.46
Eröffnung
65.29
Bid
65.32
Ask
65.62
Tief
65.25
Hoch
65.33
Volumen
46
Tagesänderung
-0.21%
Monatsänderung
1.55%
6-Monatsänderung
5.54%
Jahresänderung
-4.38%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K