FXA: Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust
65.90 USD 0.23 (0.35%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de FXA de hoy ha cambiado un -0.35%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 65.84, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 66.18.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
FXA News
- Today's Bank of Canada Cut Shouldn’t Be The Last One
- The Dollar (DXY) Is Softer To Start The New Week
- Week Ahead: Federal Reserve And Bank of Canada To Cut, While BOJ And BOE Stand Pat
- Firmer U.S. Rates Help The Dollar Steady
- ECB Meeting May Be A Non-Event, U.S. CPI Is Key
- Deflation Continues To Grip China
- Dollar Trades With Heavier Bias, Nonfarm Payroll Revisions Ahead
- Japanese And French Politics Take Limelight For The Moment
- US CPI To Temper Fed Rate Cut Spec, French Political Intrigue & Downgrade, ECB Stands Pat
- Dollar Stabilizes
- The Greenback Surges While Rates Jump
- September 2025 Monthly (null:DXY)
- Chop Fest In FX Continues
- China Allows Faster Yuan Appreciation, While Follow-Through Selling Weighs On Greenback
- Market Sees Challenge To Fed's Independence By Trump's Attempt To Fire Cook
- Markets Consolidate After The Big Moves Before The Weekend
- Week Ahead: Fundamentals And Technicals Give Greenlight To Sell Dollars
- Weekly Commentary: Discounting The Loss Of Fed Independence
- A Detailed Look At The FX Market After The Powell Speech – Technical Levels
- The Greenback Is Firm Ahead Of Powell's Jackson Hole Speech (SPX)
- Preliminary August PMI Shows Many Are Coping With U.S. Shock
- Kiwi Pounded On Dovish Guidance By RBNZ, U.K. Gilts Rise Despite Higher Than Expected CPI
- Market Takes Developments In Stride
- Week Ahead: Will Jackson Hole Confab Show More Of The Fed's Hand?
Rango diario
65.84 66.18
Rango anual
58.96 68.31
- Cierres anteriores
- 66.13
- Open
- 66.13
- Bid
- 65.90
- Ask
- 66.20
- Low
- 65.84
- High
- 66.18
- Volumen
- 13
- Cambio diario
- -0.35%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.46%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 6.48%
- Cambio anual
- -3.53%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B