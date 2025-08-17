CotizacionesSecciones
FXA: Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

65.90 USD 0.23 (0.35%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de FXA de hoy ha cambiado un -0.35%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 65.84, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 66.18.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
65.84 66.18
Rango anual
58.96 68.31
Cierres anteriores
66.13
Open
66.13
Bid
65.90
Ask
66.20
Low
65.84
High
66.18
Volumen
13
Cambio diario
-0.35%
Cambio mensual
2.46%
Cambio a 6 meses
6.48%
Cambio anual
-3.53%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B