FXA: Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust
66.13 USD 0.11 (0.17%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FXA exchange rate has changed by 0.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 65.99 and at a high of 66.20.
Follow Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
65.99 66.20
Year Range
58.96 68.31
- Previous Close
- 66.02
- Open
- 66.00
- Bid
- 66.13
- Ask
- 66.43
- Low
- 65.99
- High
- 66.20
- Volume
- 48
- Daily Change
- 0.17%
- Month Change
- 2.81%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.85%
- Year Change
- -3.19%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev