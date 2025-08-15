QuotesSections
FXA: Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

66.13 USD 0.11 (0.17%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FXA exchange rate has changed by 0.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 65.99 and at a high of 66.20.

Follow Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
65.99 66.20
Year Range
58.96 68.31
Previous Close
66.02
Open
66.00
Bid
66.13
Ask
66.43
Low
65.99
High
66.20
Volume
48
Daily Change
0.17%
Month Change
2.81%
6 Months Change
6.85%
Year Change
-3.19%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev