QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / FXA
Tornare a Azioni

FXA: Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

65.31 USD 0.15 (0.23%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FXA ha avuto una variazione del -0.23% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 65.25 e ad un massimo di 65.33.

Segui le dinamiche di Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FXA News

Intervallo Giornaliero
65.25 65.33
Intervallo Annuale
58.96 68.31
Chiusura Precedente
65.46
Apertura
65.29
Bid
65.31
Ask
65.61
Minimo
65.25
Massimo
65.33
Volume
55
Variazione giornaliera
-0.23%
Variazione Mensile
1.54%
Variazione Semestrale
5.53%
Variazione Annuale
-4.39%
21 settembre, domenica