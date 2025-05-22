Währungen / ENTA
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
ENTA: Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc
7.79 USD 0.05 (0.64%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ENTA hat sich für heute um -0.64% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 7.77 bis zu einem Hoch von 7.97 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ENTA News
- Enanta auf Baird-Konferenz: Optimismus bei Virologie- und Immunologie-Pipeline
- Enanta at Baird Conference: Optimism in Virology and Immunology
- Enanta Pharmaceuticals announces passing of longtime CFO Paul Mellett
- Enanta files patent infringement suit against Pfizer over Paxlovid
- Citizens JMP raises Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock price target to $25 from $24
- Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Enanta earnings missed by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- Certara, Inc. (CERT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock receives Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright
- Enanta Pharmaceuticals at Baird’s Biotech: Strategic Virology and Immunology Shift
- FDA Expands AbbVie's Mavyret Label To Include Pediatric Patients With Hepatitis C Infection - Enanta Pharma (NASDAQ:ENTA), AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)
- FDA approves MAVYRET for acute hepatitis C in 8-week treatment
- Citizens JMP raises Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock price target to $24
- Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
- Enanta to present RSV drug study results at ESPID 2025
Tagesspanne
7.77 7.97
Jahresspanne
4.09 13.37
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 7.84
- Eröffnung
- 7.93
- Bid
- 7.79
- Ask
- 8.09
- Tief
- 7.77
- Hoch
- 7.97
- Volumen
- 123
- Tagesänderung
- -0.64%
- Monatsänderung
- -10.46%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 43.46%
- Jahresänderung
- -26.23%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K