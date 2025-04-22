Währungen / DBA
DBA: Invesco DB Agriculture Fund
27.08 USD 0.09 (0.33%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von DBA hat sich für heute um -0.33% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 26.97 bis zu einem Hoch von 27.10 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Invesco DB Agriculture Fund-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
26.97 27.10
Jahresspanne
24.78 28.48
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 27.17
- Eröffnung
- 27.10
- Bid
- 27.08
- Ask
- 27.38
- Tief
- 26.97
- Hoch
- 27.10
- Volumen
- 355
- Tagesänderung
- -0.33%
- Monatsänderung
- -0.95%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 2.11%
- Jahresänderung
- 5.74%
