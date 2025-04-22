Currencies / DBA
DBA: Invesco DB Agriculture Fund
27.74 USD 0.18 (0.64%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DBA exchange rate has changed by -0.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.72 and at a high of 27.92.
Follow Invesco DB Agriculture Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
DBA News
Daily Range
27.72 27.92
Year Range
24.78 28.48
- Previous Close
- 27.92
- Open
- 27.87
- Bid
- 27.74
- Ask
- 28.04
- Low
- 27.72
- High
- 27.92
- Volume
- 286
- Daily Change
- -0.64%
- Month Change
- 1.46%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.60%
- Year Change
- 8.32%
