DBA: Invesco DB Agriculture Fund
27.08 USD 0.09 (0.33%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
DBAの今日の為替レートは、-0.33%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり26.97の安値と27.10の高値で取引されました。
Invesco DB Agriculture Fundダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
26.97 27.10
1年のレンジ
24.78 28.48
- 以前の終値
- 27.17
- 始値
- 27.10
- 買値
- 27.08
- 買値
- 27.38
- 安値
- 26.97
- 高値
- 27.10
- 出来高
- 355
- 1日の変化
- -0.33%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.95%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 2.11%
- 1年の変化
- 5.74%
