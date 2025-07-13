信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / DynamicTraderPro
Emanuele Giulivi

DynamicTraderPro

Emanuele Giulivi
可靠性
39
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 500 USD per 
增长自 2025 314%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
1 151
盈利交易:
724 (62.90%)
亏损交易:
427 (37.10%)
最好交易:
378.52 USD
最差交易:
-273.17 USD
毛利:
24 964.00 USD (3 314 358 pips)
毛利亏损:
-21 818.89 USD (2 870 560 pips)
最大连续赢利:
16 (576.14 USD)
最大连续盈利:
640.67 USD (7)
夏普比率:
0.07
交易活动:
95.17%
最大入金加载:
108.08%
最近交易:
1 几天前
每周交易:
24
平均持有时间:
12 小时
采收率:
2.17
长期交易:
766 (66.55%)
短期交易:
385 (33.45%)
利润因子:
1.14
预期回报:
2.73 USD
平均利润:
34.48 USD
平均损失:
-51.10 USD
最大连续失误:
8 (-542.23 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-610.55 USD (6)
每月增长:
-7.68%
年度预测:
-93.15%
算法交易:
91%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
292.67 USD
最大值:
1 449.53 USD (35.46%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
35.45% (1 450.23 USD)
净值:
10.20% (335.11 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
DE40 337
XAUUSD 234
USDJPY 220
US500 187
USTEC 128
EURUSD 28
BTCUSD 17
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
DE40 348
XAUUSD -765
USDJPY 2.7K
US500 930
USTEC 51
EURUSD -112
BTCUSD 15
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
DE40 64K
XAUUSD 17K
USDJPY 36K
US500 81K
USTEC 94K
EURUSD -695
BTCUSD 152K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +378.52 USD
最差交易: -273 USD
最大连续赢利: 7
最大连续失误: 6
最大连续盈利: +576.14 USD
最大连续亏损: -542.23 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsEU-MT5-5 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.10 × 20
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.57 × 14
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.95 × 21
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
1.00 × 24
Exness-MT5Real39
1.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
1.05 × 21
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.10 × 20
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.18 × 28
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.27 × 26
FundingTradersGroup-Server
1.40 × 10
DooTechnology-Live
1.69 × 16
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.73 × 199
TitanFX-MT5-01
2.00 × 32
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.13 × 63
Darwinex-Live
2.24 × 34
Coinexx-Live
2.36 × 11
RoboForex-ECN
2.38 × 2234
VantageInternational-Live 5
2.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.92 × 178
Exness-MT5Real28
3.00 × 1
67 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

This signal reflects the live trading activity of my account, based on a hybrid and dynamic approach , combining multiple strategies to maximize profit potential across different market conditions.

My trading style includes:

  • Range Breakout : precise entries on key support/resistance levels
  • Scalping : fast-paced trades capitalizing on short-term moves
  • Additional strategies : supported by technical filters, risk control, and volume analysis

The goal is to make the most of every opportunity, adapting quickly and effectively to changing market environments.

The account is managed with strict risk control , keeping drawdowns under control and maintaining a solid risk/reward ratio on each trade.

If you're looking for a flexible, active, and real-performance-driven trading signal, this might be the right fit for you.


