- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
1 151
盈利交易:
724 (62.90%)
亏损交易:
427 (37.10%)
最好交易:
378.52 USD
最差交易:
-273.17 USD
毛利:
24 964.00 USD (3 314 358 pips)
毛利亏损:
-21 818.89 USD (2 870 560 pips)
最大连续赢利:
16 (576.14 USD)
最大连续盈利:
640.67 USD (7)
夏普比率:
0.07
交易活动:
95.17%
最大入金加载:
108.08%
最近交易:
1 几天前
每周交易:
24
平均持有时间:
12 小时
采收率:
2.17
长期交易:
766 (66.55%)
短期交易:
385 (33.45%)
利润因子:
1.14
预期回报:
2.73 USD
平均利润:
34.48 USD
平均损失:
-51.10 USD
最大连续失误:
8 (-542.23 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-610.55 USD (6)
每月增长:
-7.68%
年度预测:
-93.15%
算法交易:
91%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
292.67 USD
最大值:
1 449.53 USD (35.46%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
35.45% (1 450.23 USD)
净值:
10.20% (335.11 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|DE40
|337
|XAUUSD
|234
|USDJPY
|220
|US500
|187
|USTEC
|128
|EURUSD
|28
|BTCUSD
|17
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|DE40
|348
|XAUUSD
|-765
|USDJPY
|2.7K
|US500
|930
|USTEC
|51
|EURUSD
|-112
|BTCUSD
|15
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|DE40
|64K
|XAUUSD
|17K
|USDJPY
|36K
|US500
|81K
|USTEC
|94K
|EURUSD
|-695
|BTCUSD
|152K
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +378.52 USD
最差交易: -273 USD
最大连续赢利: 7
最大连续失误: 6
最大连续盈利: +576.14 USD
最大连续亏损: -542.23 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsEU-MT5-5 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.10 × 20
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|0.57 × 14
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.95 × 21
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|1.00 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|1.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.05 × 21
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|1.10 × 20
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.18 × 28
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.27 × 26
|
FundingTradersGroup-Server
|1.40 × 10
|
DooTechnology-Live
|1.69 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.73 × 199
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|2.00 × 32
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|2.13 × 63
|
Darwinex-Live
|2.24 × 34
|
Coinexx-Live
|2.36 × 11
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.38 × 2234
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|2.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|2.92 × 178
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|3.00 × 1
This signal reflects the live trading activity of my account, based on a hybrid and dynamic approach , combining multiple strategies to maximize profit potential across different market conditions.
My trading style includes:
- Range Breakout : precise entries on key support/resistance levels
- Scalping : fast-paced trades capitalizing on short-term moves
- Additional strategies : supported by technical filters, risk control, and volume analysis
The goal is to make the most of every opportunity, adapting quickly and effectively to changing market environments.
The account is managed with strict risk control , keeping drawdowns under control and maintaining a solid risk/reward ratio on each trade.
If you're looking for a flexible, active, and real-performance-driven trading signal, this might be the right fit for you.
没有评论
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月500 USD
314%
0
0
USD
USD
4.2K
USD
USD
39
91%
1 151
62%
95%
1.14
2.73
USD
USD
35%
1:30