- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
20 082
盈利交易:
10 587 (52.71%)
亏损交易:
9 495 (47.28%)
最好交易:
3 329.09 USD
最差交易:
-3 232.99 USD
毛利:
411 901.23 USD (3 514 203 pips)
毛利亏损:
-367 486.40 USD (2 978 726 pips)
最大连续赢利:
20 (374.37 USD)
最大连续盈利:
3 329.09 USD (1)
夏普比率:
0.04
交易活动:
95.89%
最大入金加载:
1.49%
最近交易:
1 几天前
每周交易:
103
平均持有时间:
1 一小时
采收率:
8.61
长期交易:
10 348 (51.53%)
短期交易:
9 734 (48.47%)
利润因子:
1.12
预期回报:
2.21 USD
平均利润:
38.91 USD
平均损失:
-38.70 USD
最大连续失误:
15 (-50.65 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-3 560.33 USD (2)
每月增长:
9.97%
年度预测:
120.98%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
6.43 USD
最大值:
5 161.10 USD (10.71%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
14.75% (1 785.08 USD)
净值:
5.14% (1 727.01 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDc
|20080
|EURUSDc
|2
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSDc
|44K
|EURUSDc
|-6
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSDc
|536K
|EURUSDc
|-555
|
2M 4M 6M
|
2M 4M 6M
|
2M 4M 6M
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +3 329.09 USD
最差交易: -3 233 USD
最大连续赢利: 1
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +374.37 USD
最大连续亏损: -50.65 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 CribMarket-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
Copies best on metacopier. Here's the setup video on how to join there: https://youtube.com/shorts/-sdpUO3l-t0
If you run into issues copying here, many are having issues on copying due to slippage, please get a refund on the signal. Start small before scaling up.
This is an arb strategy, so copying can be killed by slippage here. If you run into issues please message me. Best to follow on metacopier where things are working well for all clients. HJM1 signal there.
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月30 USD
5 875%
4
3.2K
USD
USD
36K
USD
USD
81
0%
20 082
52%
96%
1.12
2.21
USD
USD
15%
1:300
Didn't copy well for me with this system.
This system unfortunately did not work well with my broker, it is an arbitrage strategy that may only work well on the provider’s broker
I missed that it was XAUUSDc (cent) not valid in europe) and many accounts. so sorry it seems like a good signal. but it didnt work out and i learned something new.