信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Gold V2 Lmax 100
Qi Kai Fan

Gold V2 Lmax 100

Qi Kai Fan
可靠性
9
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 50 USD per 
增长自 2025 257%
LMAXNZ-LIVE
1:100
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
120
盈利交易:
81 (67.50%)
亏损交易:
39 (32.50%)
最好交易:
17.42 USD
最差交易:
-7.13 USD
毛利:
529.65 USD (52 987 pips)
毛利亏损:
-272.40 USD (26 050 pips)
最大连续赢利:
10 (69.85 USD)
最大连续盈利:
99.84 USD (9)
夏普比率:
0.23
交易活动:
4.90%
最大入金加载:
23.49%
最近交易:
4 几小时前
每周交易:
8
平均持有时间:
50 分钟
采收率:
6.00
长期交易:
74 (61.67%)
短期交易:
46 (38.33%)
利润因子:
1.94
预期回报:
2.14 USD
平均利润:
6.54 USD
平均损失:
-6.98 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-25.60 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-25.60 USD (4)
每月增长:
16.56%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
13.35 USD
最大值:
42.85 USD (13.02%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
29.01% (35.45 USD)
净值:
5.70% (6.02 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD.lmx 120
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD.lmx 257
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD.lmx 27K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +17.42 USD
最差交易: -7 USD
最大连续赢利: 9
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +69.85 USD
最大连续亏损: -25.60 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 LMAXNZ-LIVE 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Gold V2 system. One order per time with SL, no Martingale, no Grid. 3% risk.  Gold V2 is based on profit and loss ratio, while keeps the win ratio not very low.

Let 's  see if  100 usd can support to run this system on LMAX as its lower leverage and higher commission but smaller slippage. 

LMAX is also an LP (Liquidity Pool), and is much safer than most of the retail brokers. So it is best to run a compound interest sytem on long term  for big profit on such platform.

I plan to run it at least 5 years, or win a lot , or loss original deposit 100 usd (very low possibility).


If u have interest on  this system,  and wish to use small money to do a suitable system on long term while for more safety.

Then u can also  register an account on LMAX  ,  Click me here.

Aslo if u do not hope to pay the subscription fee, u can PM me.

没有评论
2025.12.19 13:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 17:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 09:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 16:29
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.12 16:21
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.12 16:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 07:05
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.29 01:36
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.29 01:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.28 04:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.27 12:22
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.27 12:22
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.27 12:22
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
