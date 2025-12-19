信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Apex Predator
Prastama Putra Perkasa

Apex Predator

Prastama Putra Perkasa
0条评论
可靠性
30
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 1 320%
Exness-MT5Real15
1:200
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
1 158
盈利交易:
911 (78.67%)
亏损交易:
247 (21.33%)
最好交易:
25 920.00 USD
最差交易:
-28 149.90 USD
毛利:
532 779.05 USD (16 556 824 pips)
毛利亏损:
-282 567.20 USD (4 104 043 pips)
最大连续赢利:
73 (21 509.93 USD)
最大连续盈利:
64 626.86 USD (19)
夏普比率:
0.17
交易活动:
100.00%
最大入金加载:
5.40%
最近交易:
3 几小时前
每周交易:
19
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
4.13
长期交易:
1 020 (88.08%)
短期交易:
138 (11.92%)
利润因子:
1.89
预期回报:
216.07 USD
平均利润:
584.83 USD
平均损失:
-1 144.00 USD
最大连续失误:
9 (-17 425.43 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-60 632.82 USD (4)
每月增长:
12.99%
年度预测:
157.59%
算法交易:
31%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
60 632.82 USD (26.16%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
26.77% (60 632.82 USD)
净值:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 927
AUDCAD 181
BTCUSD 14
GBPAUD 11
ETHUSD 6
AUDUSD 3
EURAUD 2
GBPCAD 2
GBPNZD 2
TSLA 2
EURUSD 2
XAGUSD 2
CADJPY 1
USDJPY 1
AUDJPY 1
NZDCAD 1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 214K
AUDCAD 8.3K
BTCUSD 17K
GBPAUD 3.2K
ETHUSD 837
AUDUSD 1.2K
EURAUD 872
GBPCAD 766
GBPNZD 752
TSLA 172
EURUSD 457
XAGUSD 850
CADJPY 151
USDJPY 191
AUDJPY 310
NZDCAD 303
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 8.1M
AUDCAD -171
BTCUSD 4.3M
GBPAUD 7.1K
ETHUSD 17K
AUDUSD 976
EURAUD 2.4K
GBPCAD 1.7K
GBPNZD 2.4K
TSLA 284
EURUSD 455
XAGUSD 457
CADJPY 218
USDJPY 276
AUDJPY 451
NZDCAD 280
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +25 920.00 USD
最差交易: -28 150 USD
最大连续赢利: 19
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +21 509.93 USD
最大连续亏损: -17 425.43 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-MT5Real15 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.00 × 1
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 13
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 4
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 9
FXOpen-MT5
0.00 × 16
Exness-MT5Real2
0.24 × 21
Exness-MT5Real8
0.33 × 80
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.33 × 3
GoMarkets-Live
0.34 × 179
PurpleTrading-Live
0.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.02 × 58
FusionMarkets-Live
1.07 × 386
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.34 × 169
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.50 × 2
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.50 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.00 × 214
Exness-MT5Real18
2.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 8
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.08 × 1123
RoboForex-ECN
2.22 × 9
27 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

This signal is built around a hybrid trading approach, combining algorithmic execution with manual, discretionary oversight, focused exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD).

Our objective is to achieve consistent monthly growth of around 10%, while maintaining strict risk control and limited drawdown. Capital preservation is always the priority.

🔍 Strategy Overview

  • Market: Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Trading Style: Trend-following, long-term bias

  • Approach: Algorithmic entries supported by manual confirmation

  • Holding Time: Medium to long term

  • Frequency: Selective, high-probability setups only

⚙️ Risk & Money Management

  • Tight and disciplined money management rules

  • Low risk per trade

  • No over-leveraging or grid/martingale techniques

  • Trades are placed only in the direction of the dominant trend

  • Drawdown control is actively monitored and adjusted when needed

🛡️ Why Follow This Signal

  • Focus on steady growth, not aggressive gambling

  • Designed for traders seeking long-term consistency

  • Combines the precision of algorithms with human market insight

  • Clear risk structure with capital protection in mind

⚠️ Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please use appropriate risk settings and trade responsibly.


没有评论
2025.12.26 00:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 03:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.19 03:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Apex Predator
每月30 USD
1 320%
0
0
USD
239K
USD
30
31%
1 158
78%
100%
1.88
216.07
USD
27%
1:200
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载