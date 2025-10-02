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LU KUEI LIEH

Tick Multiprod

LU KUEI LIEH
LU KUEI LIEH

LU KUEI LIEH

4 (10)
11 信号
1条评论
可靠性
129
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 150 USD per 
增长自 2024 3 417%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
5 111
盈利交易:
2 038 (39.87%)
亏损交易:
3 073 (60.13%)
最好交易:
2 031.05 USD
最差交易:
-594.08 USD
毛利:
127 329.60 USD (22 828 991 pips)
毛利亏损:
-92 911.92 USD (22 589 088 pips)
最大连续赢利:
16 (1 572.48 USD)
最大连续盈利:
4 571.59 USD (6)
夏普比率:
0.08
交易活动:
54.77%
最大入金加载:
23.23%
最近交易:
2 几小时前
每周交易:
101
平均持有时间:
4 小时
采收率:
5.59
长期交易:
3 644 (71.30%)
短期交易:
1 467 (28.70%)
利润因子:
1.37
预期回报:
6.73 USD
平均利润:
62.48 USD
平均损失:
-30.23 USD
最大连续失误:
31 (-785.68 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-3 006.24 USD (15)
每月增长:
-0.75%
年度预测:
-9.10%
算法交易:
82%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
215.45 USD
最大值:
6 158.86 USD (17.08%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
37.02% (399.37 USD)
净值:
11.78% (107.67 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2306
US30 1336
USTEC 958
BTCUSD 380
XAUEUR 78
EURUSD 22
DE40 18
USDJPY 13
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 35K
US30 840
USTEC 307
BTCUSD -285
XAUEUR -1.3K
EURUSD 2
DE40 -71
USDJPY -46
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 485K
US30 1.2M
USTEC 413K
BTCUSD -1.9M
XAUEUR 23K
EURUSD 98
DE40 -60K
USDJPY -1.8K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +2 031.05 USD
最差交易: -594 USD
最大连续赢利: 6
最大连续失误: 15
最大连续盈利: +1 572.48 USD
最大连续亏损: -785.68 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Tickmill-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

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0.20 × 5
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0.44 × 62
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0.47 × 51
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0.48 × 27
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0.50 × 2
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0.60 × 10
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.72 × 210
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0.73 × 522
Axiory-Live
0.74 × 42
112 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

⚠️ Risk Warning:

Trading derivatives carries a high level of risk to your capital and may not be suitable for all investors. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. Seek independent advice if necessary.


Tick Multiprod  
https://www.fxblue.com/users/liehtw/analysis
Trading Strategy

This strategy is designed for investors seeking long-term stable returns and controlled risk growth. It combines diversified trading systems with strict risk control mechanisms, aiming to achieve steady capital appreciation in real market environments.

Trading Philosophy

  • Steady Capital Growth: Focus on long-term compound growth of the account, avoiding high-risk, short-term operations.

  • Multi-Strategy Portfolio: Employs multiple uncorrelated strategies (such as US30, XAUUSD, BTCUSD, etc.) to enhance adaptability across different market conditions.

  • Dynamic Position Sizing: Adjusts position sizes dynamically based on account equity to ensure risks remain controlled.

  • Avoidance of Aggressive Tactics:

    • No use of Martingale, high-frequency scalping, or other high-risk methods.

    • Controls maximum drawdown, adopts a medium-risk approach to balance returns and safety.

  • Real-Time Market Adaptation: Strategy is continuously optimized to adapt to market changes and maintain competitiveness.

  • Transparency and Verifiability: All strategies are live-tested and rigorously backtested to ensure consistency between historical and real-time performance.

Risk Management & Safety

  • Progressive Position Sizing: Position sizes are only increased as account capital grows, avoiding excessive leverage.

  • Strict Stop-Loss Mechanism:

    • Each trade sets a hard stop-loss (e.g., 2% or $90 per trade) to prioritize capital protection.

    • Annual maximum drawdown is controlled within a reasonable range (e.g., within 30%).

  • Multiple Stress Tests:

    • Includes Monte Carlo simulations, slippage, and extreme market condition stress tests to ensure strategy stability under adverse scenarios.

  • Live Environment Verification: All strategies are run in real accounts and live trading environments to ensure consistency between theory and practice.

  • Capital Safety First: Risk management always takes precedence over profit targets, pursuing compound growth rather than short-term windfalls.

Recommended Initial Investment & Leverage

  • Recommended Starting Capital: USD 10,000+

  • Suggested Leverage: 1:400 (some strategies may go up to 1:500 with strict risk controls)

Suitable For

  • Investors seeking passive income or financial independence

  • Those who value stability and risk control, not chasing high-risk, high-return in the short term

  • Users wishing to achieve steady asset growth through professional quantitative strategies

Expected Returns (For Reference Only)

  • Annualized Return Target: 80%~135%

  • Monthly Return Target: 5%~8%

Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Forex and quantitative trading involve high risk. Please invest cautiously.

Summary

This strategy emphasizes long-term, stable, and controllable growth, with scientific risk management and diversified strategy portfolios at its core. It is suitable for investors looking to achieve steady capital appreciation in real market conditions.


⚠️ Risk Warning:  

Derivatives trading carries a high level of risk to your capital and may not be suitable for all investors. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. Seek independent advice if necessary.

Contact Our  InvestManager whatsapp +886 966011830
Contact Our InvestManager whatsapp  +61 414565882

平均等级:
Akihisa Hanada
1647
Akihisa Hanada 2025.10.02 20:37  (已更改2025.10.07 13:15) 
 

Many Gold positions were opened at the same time, that basically increased the position size by 250 times by mistake? Causing a big loss the account has never seen. Can I get a comment on this? as I am a little worried.

07.10.2025

Got an explanation from the strategy provider about how it sees opportunities and makes profit. Happy to follow this as long as it is managed properly.

2026.05.26 03:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.24 11:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.02.09 11:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.02.08 15:15
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.28 09:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.28 01:46
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.27 23:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.27 21:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.21 05:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.21 04:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.27 11:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.27 06:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.27 04:28
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.23 17:00
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.27 12:25
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 07:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.21 14:55
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.15 17:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.06 07:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.05 15:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Tick Multiprod
每月150 USD
3 417%
0
0
USD
34K
USD
129
82%
5 111
39%
55%
1.37
6.73
USD
37%
1:500
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