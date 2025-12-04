信号部分
Daily Gold Sniper

Amanda Wainer
23条评论
可靠性
49
37 / 105K USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 760%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
151
盈利交易:
145 (96.02%)
亏损交易:
6 (3.97%)
最好交易:
99.53 GBP
最差交易:
-159.34 GBP
毛利:
1 175.12 GBP (32 981 pips)
毛利亏损:
-498.29 GBP (12 584 pips)
最大连续赢利:
52 (290.93 GBP)
最大连续盈利:
437.65 GBP (37)
夏普比率:
0.27
交易活动:
2.92%
最大入金加载:
19.40%
最近交易:
3 几小时前
每周交易:
2
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
4.24
长期交易:
88 (58.28%)
短期交易:
63 (41.72%)
利润因子:
2.36
预期回报:
4.48 GBP
平均利润:
8.10 GBP
平均损失:
-83.05 GBP
最大连续失误:
2 (-87.05 GBP)
最大连续亏损:
-159.34 GBP (1)
每月增长:
22.06%
年度预测:
267.67%
算法交易:
96%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
42.75 GBP
最大值:
159.76 GBP (32.44%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
30.50% (159.48 GBP)
净值:
34.27% (135.62 GBP)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 151
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 873
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 20K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +99.53 GBP
最差交易: -159 GBP
最大连续赢利: 37
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +290.93 GBP
最大连续亏损: -87.05 GBP

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3419
Exness-MT5Real8
1.32 × 451
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.03 × 32
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.63 × 29475
Exness-MT5Real
2.68 × 98
92 更多...
💥 Daily Gold Sniper

Built for traders who value control, quality, and consistency — not hype or overtrading.

  • 🧠 Based on daily timeframe analysis, this strategy only trades when the probabilities are clearly in our favour.
  • ✅ Strict stop loss and take profit on every trade
  • 🚫 No grid, no martingale, no dangerous tactics
  • 📈 Thrives during trending conditions
  • 📉 Trade frequency may slow during ranging markets — this is intentional for safety and sustainability.
💡 Note for EA Enquirers:
For those who have asked about purchasing the trading EA, the EA used is AURA NEURON MT5 (not affiliated). The parameters used are not the EA's standard settings. I have optimised the parameters following lessons learned in extensive back testing as well as real-time trades - including the lessons taken from the recent losses. The risk control remains the same as mentioned below.

HELPFUL TOOL: TRADERSCONNECT (particularly useful for multi-account traders)
  • Copy this single signal subscription to multiple trading accounts 
  • Mirror trades to accounts on other platforms (not limited to MT4/MT5
  • Manage lot sizing and risk per account from one central interface

Traders Connect is a cloud-based trade copier offering fast execution and simple setup ⚡️

This tool is optional and not required to use the signal.

📌 Recommended Setup                                  

  • Broker: IC Markets
  • Account Type: RAW Spread — ideal for low-cost trading
  • Spreads Explained: Click here to understand why tight spreads matter
  • Execution: Use a reliable VPS for 24/7 uptime and fast execution — no missed trades, even when you're offline

📩 Need Help Setting Up?

Use this Setup Guide to ensure you're fully connected and ready.
Still unsure? Message me directly — I usually respond within a few hours and I’m happy to help.

💬 A Note on Reviews

Many satisfied users never leave reviews — but unfortunately, unhappy users often do.

Most negative feedback comes from:
• Incomplete or incorrect setup
• Misunderstanding the strategy or risk profile

This is a disciplined, professional, risk-managed signal. If you’re unsure about anything, just ask — I’m here to help you succeed. If you are uncomfortable with scalping strategies, then this signal will not be for you. The EA is set to a 30% risk based on back-tested performance. Please evaluate whether this level is right for you prior to subscribing.

⚠️ Risk Warning:

Trading derivatives carries a high level of risk to your capital and may not be suitable for all investors. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. Seek independent advice if necessary.



平均等级:
Gabriel Beaulieu
13
Gabriel Beaulieu 2025.12.04 05:52 
 

"Daily" is inaccurate, around 2 trades per week

Trades are good tho

David Swann
854
David Swann 2025.10.27 10:22 
 

A lot of negative comments on here, yet since the beginning of May when I started using it I have more than doubled my account.

If you can find me a signal or EA that never makes a loss then thats great, I will transfer to it. But for now, thanks Amanda. I will stay with Gold Sniper.

salem almansoori
98
salem almansoori 2025.10.13 15:09   

The trader has not opened any trades since last week.

Torben Petersen
1754
Torben Petersen 2025.08.22 14:12  (已更改2025.08.26 01:42) 
 

and again...... money burning signal!Better to buy the same EA Aura Neuron MT5 and manage the risk yourself. Amanada is running the default setting wiuth 30% risk. You dont believe me? check it out yourself!

Wei Jiang
245
Wei Jiang 2025.07.22 10:09 
 

非常差的信号，600的账户损失了100

Passion
111
Passion 2025.07.17 14:50 
 

Dangerous strategy no RR too large ST

Renato Galeković
33
Renato Galeković 2025.07.16 18:25 
 

Otherwise I'm very happy, but wow, what happened today?

Blackgoldnegocios
297
Blackgoldnegocios 2025.07.16 15:34 
 

I think the signal is consistent, but the TP is too short for a too high SL. The RR is very risky. But the profits still high for a year period.

Yao Zou
1635
Yao Zou 2025.07.16 00:56 
 

欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu

Miguel Alvarez
260
Miguel Alvarez 2025.07.14 13:52 
 

Highly consistent signal. works exactly as described, honoring its name. Thank you Amanda, great job!

Romeo-ilie Blanaru
243
Romeo-ilie Blanaru 2025.07.11 14:02 
 

Very happy with this signal .. Thank you Amanda

Simon Daniel Wright
578
Simon Daniel Wright 2025.07.09 20:02 
 

Solid signal. YES its not everyday ..... but it doesnt matter. what matters is the quality of the trades! Cheers Amanda!

BBCC-SUB
251
BBCC-SUB 2025.07.06 14:38  (已更改2025.07.25 15:49) 
 

I don’t fully understand this trading process yet, mainly because there’s still limited trading data available for analysis. It needs more time to observe, and the backtest results show high drawdowns.

maciyooo
36
maciyooo 2025.07.01 14:53 
 

No trading at all. Dissapointed

stevie753
291
stevie753 2025.06.26 07:39 
 

Would be interested in purchasing the Robot/Adviser, but totally unable to contact Amanda nor join her friends for communication.

wieseck
1799
wieseck 2025.06.23 14:16  (已更改2025.06.24 14:18) 
 

Dear Amanda, as direct messages are not accepted, could you pls contact me. I currently use MT5SC - raw, but the last trade last week was not copied properly - Any advice?

Update: Signal provider was very helpful to support

ilhantugrul
76
ilhantugrul 2025.06.20 11:24 
 

I installed this signal - but it is not working. the trades are not being copied.

EidElias_XAU
56
EidElias_XAU 2025.06.02 16:25 
 

I installed this signal - but it is not working. Did I lose my payment?

I need help to see the signal working and apply to my trade platform. Where can I get to someone to make

there should be a follow up after the purchase - this follow up from a team or one party.

Teh Kim Bok
131
Teh Kim Bok 2025.05.30 02:32 
 

The stop loss is quite large, the profit and loss ratio is not consistent, and the floating loss is too scary

Lucy Locket
249
Lucy Locket 2025.05.28 10:27 
 

Trades are becoming fewer and fewer. MQL5 now calculates 2 trades per week, which can definitely not be described as "daily".

Desription has also quietly changed. Used to say that the signal was aiming for around 1% per day - not anymore.

Perhaps the name should change to "Every Now & Then Gold Sniper".

更多评论 (23)
2025.12.04 03:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.04 02:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.23 19:00
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 07:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 06:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 02:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 10:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.28 05:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.27 12:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.27 12:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.24 09:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.07 23:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.07 11:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.30 14:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.30 06:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.22 08:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.22 07:02
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.11 22:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.10 02:25
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.09 02:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
