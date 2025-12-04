💥 Daily Gold Sniper

Built for traders who value control, quality, and consistency — not hype or overtrading.

🧠 Based on daily timeframe analysis , this strategy only trades when the probabilities are clearly in our favour.

, this strategy only trades when the probabilities are clearly in our favour. ✅ Strict stop loss and take profit on every trade

🚫 No grid, no martingale, no dangerous tactics

📈 Thrives during trending conditions

📉 Trade frequency may slow during ranging markets — this is intentional for safety and sustainability.

💡 Note for EA Enquirers:

For those who have asked about purchasing the trading EA, the EA used is AURA NEURON MT5 (not affiliated). The parameters used are not the EA's standard settings. I have optimised the parameters following lessons learned in extensive back testing as well as real-time trades - including the lessons taken from the recent losses. The risk control remains the same as mentioned below.



HELPFUL TOOL: TRADERSCONNECT Copy this single signal subscription to multiple trading accounts

Mirror trades to accounts on other platforms ( not limited to MT4/MT5 )

Manage lot sizing and risk per account from one central interface (particularly useful for multi-account traders) Traders Connect is a cloud-based trade copier offering fast execution and simple setup ⚡️ This tool is optional and not required to use the signal.

📌 Recommended Setup

Broker: IC Markets

Account Type: RAW Spread — ideal for low-cost trading

RAW Spread — ideal for low-cost trading Spreads Explained: Click here to understand why tight spreads matter

to understand why tight spreads matter Execution: Use a reliable VPS for 24/7 uptime and fast execution — no missed trades, even when you're offline

📩 Need Help Setting Up?

Use this Setup Guide to ensure you're fully connected and ready.

Still unsure? Message me directly — I usually respond within a few hours and I’m happy to help.

💬 A Note on Reviews

Many satisfied users never leave reviews — but unfortunately, unhappy users often do.

Most negative feedback comes from:

• Incomplete or incorrect setup

• Misunderstanding the strategy or risk profile

This is a disciplined, professional, risk-managed signal. If you’re unsure about anything, just ask — I’m here to help you succeed. If you are uncomfortable with scalping strategies, then this signal will not be for you. The EA is set to a 30% risk based on back-tested performance. Please evaluate whether this level is right for you prior to subscribing.

⚠️ Risk Warning:

Trading derivatives carries a high level of risk to your capital and may not be suitable for all investors. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. Seek independent advice if necessary.







