信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / NoPain MT5
Daniel Moraes Da Silva

NoPain MT5

Daniel Moraes Da Silva
15条评论
可靠性
220
75 / 210K USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2021 1 670%
OANDA_Global-Live-1
1:100
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
5 557
盈利交易:
3 539 (63.68%)
亏损交易:
2 018 (36.31%)
最好交易:
19.97 USD
最差交易:
-28.41 USD
毛利:
9 135.49 USD (405 968 pips)
毛利亏损:
-5 419.51 USD (685 312 pips)
最大连续赢利:
17 (21.38 USD)
最大连续盈利:
32.70 USD (5)
夏普比率:
0.15
交易活动:
63.22%
最大入金加载:
9.13%
最近交易:
6 几小时前
每周交易:
11
平均持有时间:
1 一天
采收率:
47.00
长期交易:
2 809 (50.55%)
短期交易:
2 748 (49.45%)
利润因子:
1.69
预期回报:
0.67 USD
平均利润:
2.58 USD
平均损失:
-2.69 USD
最大连续失误:
5 (-21.36 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-38.35 USD (2)
每月增长:
1.99%
年度预测:
24.13%
算法交易:
10%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
3.56 USD
最大值:
79.07 USD (6.89%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
6.89% (79.07 USD)
净值:
20.63% (227.18 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
AUDCAD 5557
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
AUDCAD 3.7K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
AUDCAD -279K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +19.97 USD
最差交易: -28 USD
最大连续赢利: 5
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +21.38 USD
最大连续亏损: -21.36 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 OANDA_Global-Live-1 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
Neomarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
BBCorp-Trade
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 1
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live
0.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
1.00 × 1
Top1Group-Live
1.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
2.00 × 1
AlfaForexRU-Real
2.33 × 3
Ava-Real 1-MT5
3.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
4.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
4.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
4.00 × 1
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
4.00 × 1
8 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

NOTE: Trades are made by my robot, but the statistics indicate low AlgoTrading, this happens because the account was not on mql5.com from the beginning, so it did not load the entire history.

NOTE: If you want bigger profit, my UpFuji MT4/5 signal is the same strategy but with half the balance (600 USD), so the profit and DrawDown will be double of NoPain.

NOTE: If you use Telegram it is better to chat through it, as my messages through mql5 are limited. My Profile has my contacts and Links.


Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Seeking around 3% per month operating normally AUDCAD.

Minimum balance is 1200 USD and leverage is 100.

Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.


Sales link for Robot ToTheMoon NoPain version:

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962


How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values ​​below the Minimums Above.

Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618

In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?


平均等级:
Lytotrading
9
Lytotrading 2026.01.09 08:49 
 

No encuentro los links de Telegram

Valerio Cestrone
143
Valerio Cestrone 2026.01.01 17:10 
 

Very good signals! Thank you

Loverboyakin
29
Loverboyakin 2025.11.17 16:08 
 

Very good signal. Will recommend

Uli Niklaus
33
Uli Niklaus 2025.11.03 23:44 
 

not worth the 30$.. no good trades...

ssp729
33
ssp729 2025.10.21 18:35 
 

Great signal, and the author always answers my questions

Samer Abujabal
159
Samer Abujabal 2025.10.08 07:59 
 

Its not worth it , will not even gain the subscription Fees

Ji Wei Zhu
251
Ji Wei Zhu 2025.08.12 09:40  (已更改2025.08.12 09:42) 
 

欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v z79946036

详情可以参考个人主页，主要品种黄金比特币

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jerrychu123

Yao Zou
1635
Yao Zou 2025.08.10 02:15 
 

欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu

11560865
86
11560865 2025.06.30 18:03 
 

Wth was that in the last days...

Dungrani Vivek Shambhubhai
227
Dungrani Vivek Shambhubhai 2025.05.26 10:44   

Trade is not copying in my account.

ahmed8808
413
ahmed8808 2025.04.04 15:32 
 

Another scammer with a scam signal, stay away.

Giorgi Komakhidze
83
Giorgi Komakhidze 2025.03.12 21:27 
 

SOMEBODY HELP TO INSTALL THIS SIGNAL, where I must write thise files? ( PRESETS 3.3 MT5 )

Dany Steyaert
1005
Dany Steyaert 2025.03.06 15:27 
 

Very good signal, keep up the good work.

Malik Difanagara
157
Malik Difanagara 2025.02.11 14:21 
 

"May you stay consistent and keep pushing your profits to new heights. We believe in you, and we know you have what it takes to achieve even greater success!"

Dan Liu
735
Dan Liu 2025.01.25 07:03 
 

Everything looks going well.

2025.12.29 13:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 10:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.17 13:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.17 10:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.17 07:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.17 05:34
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.17 01:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.11 03:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.12.18 17:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.18 10:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.20 23:09
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.10.17 04:34
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.10.16 17:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.10.07 20:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
NoPain MT5
每月30 USD
1 670%
75
210K
USD
1.1K
USD
220
10%
5 557
63%
63%
1.68
0.67
USD
21%
1:100
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载