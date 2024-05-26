- 成长
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|633
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|722
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|79K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 NeotechFinancialServices-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
InnoNetSolutions-Server01
|0.31 × 39
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.80 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.45 × 103
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.58 × 19
|
Coinexx-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|2.50 × 2
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|3.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|3.28 × 36
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|3.36 × 1609
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.75 × 521
|
DooTechnology-Live
|3.95 × 58
|
RoboForex-Pro
|4.29 × 72
|
RoboForex-ECN
|4.71 × 2755
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|4.90 × 100
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|5.50 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|5.65 × 246
|
PXBTTrading-1
|5.78 × 123
|
FBS-Real
|5.81 × 16
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|5.84 × 120
|
OxSecurities-Live
|5.94 × 125
|
Exness-MT5Real38
|6.09 × 56
IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR STRESS FREE SIGNAL THEN THIS IS THE RIGHT CHOICE.
🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)
- FXCE - ECN, Standard Account
- ICMarket - RAW Account
- Exness - Raw spread or Pro Account
- RoboFx : ECN, Prime Account
Signal Detail:
1. Only trade XAU/USD pair.
2. This signal runs 24/5, make sure you are copying with a good VPS.
3. Enjoy the wonderful feeling of the market and earn profits.
4. This is not the holy grail just where you enjoy the feeling of having the best profits.
- Profit: 200 ~ 350% / Year
- Hardcore Stop loss and close all order 90$
- With the mindset that risk management is more important than profit-seeking, my goal is to maintain stable annual returns and pursue compound growth.
Investor Recommend:
- The signal is for long-term investment so you need to copy/invest for at least one to three months.
- A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading....so....invest only money, which you can afford to lose
Contacts:
Feel free to contact me via WhatsApp: +84 988612969
