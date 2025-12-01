信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / MSC Gold Invest Pro
Bui Huy Dat

MSC Gold Invest Pro

Bui Huy Dat
15条评论
可靠性
131
24 / 50K USD
每月复制 40 USD per 
增长自 2023 553%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
1 254
盈利交易:
980 (78.14%)
亏损交易:
274 (21.85%)
最好交易:
19.62 USD
最差交易:
-33.03 USD
毛利:
2 675.60 USD (269 018 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 635.40 USD (154 009 pips)
最大连续赢利:
29 (77.84 USD)
最大连续盈利:
77.84 USD (29)
夏普比率:
0.17
交易活动:
5.60%
最大入金加载:
14.84%
最近交易:
11 几天前
每周交易:
0
平均持有时间:
3 小时
采收率:
6.14
长期交易:
802 (63.96%)
短期交易:
452 (36.04%)
利润因子:
1.64
预期回报:
0.83 USD
平均利润:
2.73 USD
平均损失:
-5.97 USD
最大连续失误:
12 (-94.65 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-95.51 USD (7)
每月增长:
5.12%
年度预测:
62.13%
算法交易:
65%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.14 USD
最大值:
169.29 USD (16.24%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
26.23% (169.36 USD)
净值:
23.16% (150.32 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1253
AUDCAD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 1K
AUDCAD 0
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 115K
AUDCAD 1
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +19.62 USD
最差交易: -33 USD
最大连续赢利: 29
最大连续失误: 7
最大连续盈利: +77.84 USD
最大连续亏损: -94.65 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 NeotechFinancialServices-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
0.00 × 1
InnoNetSolutions-Server01
0.31 × 39
Eightcap-Live
0.80 × 5
Coinexx-Live
1.00 × 2
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.34 × 111
Exness-MT5Real7
1.70 × 20
Exness-MT5Real12
2.92 × 1905
Exness-MT5Real5
3.14 × 812
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
3.28 × 36
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
3.50 × 2
DooTechnology-Live
3.95 × 58
Earnex-Trade
4.06 × 313
RoboForex-ECN
4.14 × 3297
Exness-MT5Real2
4.90 × 100
Exness-MT5Real6
5.00 × 2
UnitedSecurities-Server
5.13 × 23
Tickmill-Live
5.33 × 73
FPMarketsLLC-Live
5.50 × 8
Exness-MT5Real3
5.70 × 247
52 更多...
IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR STRESS FREE SIGNAL THEN THIS IS THE RIGHT CHOICE.

- This strategy is based on a carefully engineered grid system, combining 29 entry tactics with strict risk management.
- Suitable for investors who prefer low-risk, steady growth.


    🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)


    Signal Detail:

    1. Only trade XAU/USD pair.

    2. This signal runs 24/5, make sure you are copying with a good VPS.

    Profit: 80 ~ 135% / Year

    - Hardcore Stop loss and close all order @ 20%(90$) base on initial balance ( 500$ )

    - With the mindset that risk management is more important than profit-seeking, my goal is to maintain stable annual returns and pursue compound growth.

     

    Investor Recommend:

    - Consult the following link to know of how signal copy function: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

    - For those that like high risk/reward, suggested deposit of 500$, and copy the same volume as mine, but expect your drawdown could reach 20% and profit roughly  +/-10%/monthly

    - The signal is for long-term investment so you need to copy/invest for at least one to three months.

    - A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading....so....invest only money, which you can afford to lose


        Contacts:

        Feel free to contact me via WhatsApp: +84 988612969

        telegram:  https://t.me/TonyOnl



        平均等级:
        coffeefcy
        61
        coffeefcy 2025.12.01 05:39 
         

        This strategy has made me money, and I’m grateful for that. However, it is still a high-risk grid strategy. Most of the trades come from a well-known EA (which I won’t mention here), but a small portion of the trades seem to be generated by the author himself. Sometimes, when the author’s own trades hit the 20% stop-loss, it can take one or two months to recover. But I also noticed that the author does not always strictly follow the 20% stop-loss rule, which concerns me. So, I wish you good luck. Maybe in the long run this could be a profitable strategy, but for me the risk is still too high. Thank you!

        Mohanned AL-Rawi
        20
        Mohanned AL-Rawi 2025.10.01 10:42 
         

        I copied this signal from 27.09.2025 until now, but no position has opened for me. Is there any error?

        Patrick Pierre Jean Josep Bourges
        169
        Patrick Pierre Jean Josep Bourges 2025.08.14 22:21 
         

        Bonjour, je ne comprends pas, à priori, rien ne fonctionne. Pourtant j'ai suivi toutes les étapes... Je ne comprends pas.

        Quelqu'un peut-il me guider sur la procédure exacte à suivre pour utiliser ce signal.

        Cordialement

        Patrick

        ------------------------------------------

        Hello, I don't understand. Nothing seems to work. Even though I followed all the steps... I don't understand.

        Can someone guide me on the exact procedure to follow to use this signal?

        Sincerely,

        Patrick

        Benjamin Bilen
        197
        Benjamin Bilen 2025.07.31 15:20 
         

        I don't like the trading style much, but the support is good.

        Yao Zou
        1635
        Yao Zou 2025.07.27 14:20 
         

        欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu

        189114nickynomates
        1048
        189114nickynomates 2025.07.19 05:40 
         

        The Trading style has changed. Results are not so good the last month.

        Ke Zhao Huang
        653
        Ke Zhao Huang 2025.07.17 13:34 
         

        嘎了 嘎了 这个月要止损两次了

        [删除] 2025.06.12 14:55   

        Funktioniert nicht mit XAUUSD+ :(

        Wei Jiang
        245
        Wei Jiang 2025.06.10 06:50 
         

        Don't trade against the trend. Breakthrough orders were good in the past.

        Joe Markey
        685
        Joe Markey 2025.06.09 21:40 
         

        So far so good, I'm copying on an IC Markets account and it's working exactly as it should, I initially tried my Blackbull account and it wouldn;t copy trades, ICM is good though. Keep up the good work

        Taschenmaus
        36
        Taschenmaus 2025.06.06 12:58   

        just moving on.

        jdastrup
        26
        jdastrup 2025.06.04 20:57 
         

        Great signal. Consistent and reliable.

        Juned
        133
        Juned 2025.06.03 08:02  (已更改2025.06.05 11:09) 
         

        From the day 1 it still not copy any single signal I talked with mql support not getting response & this signal provider inform me it's not issue from my side my whole money waisted request you to refund my whole my and give me solution. i was facing this issue but after discuss it's sorted

        I recommend everyone to invest its work and good. thanks

        Athresh Keshavmurthy
        14
        Athresh Keshavmurthy 2025.05.27 16:13 
         

        I am loving it.

        Shushi Jiang
        199
        Shushi Jiang 2025.04.25 03:39 
         

        招募稳定交易员，无需入金无任何考核费用，提供10万U起步资金，欢迎高手交流v gawm3377

        2025.12.21 04:05
        No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
        2025.11.24 20:21
        Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
        2025.11.18 22:11
        No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
        2025.11.13 07:11
        Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
        2025.11.11 21:00
        Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
        2025.11.10 17:43
        Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
        2025.11.06 07:17
        Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
        2025.11.03 17:12
        Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
        2025.10.30 20:17
        No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
        2025.10.27 22:11
        Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
        2025.10.20 16:44
        Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
        2025.10.16 03:57
        Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
        2025.10.16 02:47
        Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
        2025.10.15 17:17
        80% of growth achieved within 41 days. This comprises 4.8% of days out of 854 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
        2025.10.15 17:17
        Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
        2025.10.09 22:54
        Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
        2025.10.09 07:38
        Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
        2025.10.07 20:03
        Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
        2025.10.07 09:36
        Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
        2025.10.07 08:36
        Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
