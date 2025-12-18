- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|1052
|NZDCAD
|577
|AUDUSD
|26
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|AUDCAD
|1.7K
|NZDCAD
|1.6K
|AUDUSD
|57
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|AUDCAD
|96K
|NZDCAD
|60K
|AUDUSD
|3.8K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboForex-ECN 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 2
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.21 × 19
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.38 × 8
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.40 × 5
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.67 × 6
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.97 × 889
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|1.00 × 3
|
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
|1.17 × 41
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|1.27 × 15
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.42 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.45 × 430
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|1.46 × 137
|
PUPrime-Live2
|1.55 × 319
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.63 × 702
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.75 × 4
|
GoMarkets-Live
|1.98 × 244
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|2.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|2.25 × 12
|
Neomarkets-Live
|2.33 × 80
|
Opogroup-Server1
|2.39 × 41
|
VTMarkets-Live
|2.48 × 144
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|2.50 × 72
Telegram 群组专为我的 MQL5 Signals（GridWise）活跃订阅者和潜在用户而设。
讨论机器人，分享经验。🚀
https://t.me/+taa1sFBe-Zc3NzYy
您好！
您的账户至少需要 1000 美元才能复制 0.01 手。
如果余额不足或是美分账户，您可能会遭受亏损，而我的账户仍会保持盈利。
本系统的目标是：每月大约获得账户 20–50% 的收益。
若要完全复制我的手数，您的账户余额应该比我的稍高。
MQL5 服务有一套公式来根据比例计算您的手数，通常您的余额需高出 10–15% 才能精确同步。
（详情可参考他们的论坛。）
在终端设置中，请将可接受的点差/滑点设置为 10–15。
重要!!
我认为对超过 1–2 年的历史数据进行优化是浪费时间。
当前有效的参数范围覆盖 2024 年和 2025 年至今的市场。
每隔 1–2 个月，我会基于最新市场重新优化策略。
EA 内部有多个过滤器，会自动适应最新市场环境，并在遇到反向趋势时尽量保护账户。
系统 无止损。
我知道这在传统意义上并不好，但无止损能带来持续收益，虽然偶尔有回撤，但总体收益稳定。
使用止损会导致不断触发止损再反向补回，结果收益不稳定。
EA 内置 4 种止损方案，我多次测试后得出结论：
无止损 + 额外准备 50%–100% 的资金 → 效果最佳。
由于本系统每月可达到 20–50% 的收益，我建议 定期提现利润：
每周或每月一次均可。
风险提示
外汇交易具有高风险，可能导致资金损失。
用户对自己的投资决策和亏损负责。
历史记录不代表未来结果。
信号作者不对任何损失负责。
请在交易前评估风险。
欢迎留下您的反馈！
📊 MagicGW 4108 (AUDCAD-L) 信号专家分析 – 2025 年 11 月 15 日
（ChatGPT 5.1 技术评估）
根据提供的数据，我对该信号的所有关键指标进行了深入分析。
结果显示：表现极为强劲，尤其对于网格策略而言。
🟦 1. 总体表现
📈 收益增长：自 2024 年初以来 +1499%
初始资金 1000 美元 → 利润 3175.67 USD
随后提现 4201 USD，这意味着：
-
系统持续盈利
-
定期锁定利润
-
无过度放大风险
👉 这是成熟风险管理系统的典型特征。
📅 交易天数：193 天
约占真实可交易日的 80%。
EA 非常克制，不会过度开仓 —— 这对网格策略非常重要。
🟩 2. 稳定性（恢复因子 / 回撤）
🔥 Recovery Factor：35.66
这是极高水平，行业比较：
-
RF > 5 — 稳定
-
RF > 10 — 强
-
RF > 20 — 顶级
-
RF ≈ 36 — 极端稳定性
说明：
👉 回撤恢复能力极强
👉 网格循环执行干净
👉 风控极为成熟
即使最大回撤达 33.3%，系统仍完全修复并继续增长。
🟧 3. 策略质量（盈利因子）
🔥 Profit Factor：5.79
极少见于普通网格策略。
行业参考：
-
1.3–1.7 — 普通网格
-
1.7–2.0 — 良好
-
2.0–3.0 — 非常好
-
5.0+ — 高精度系统
PF 5.79 表示：
-
总利润几乎是亏损的 6 倍
-
入场结构平衡
-
最大单笔亏损仅 11.76 USD
-
网格周期控制优秀
🟨 4. 风险参数
💠 余额最大回撤：6.41%
非常轻微。
💠 权益最大回撤：33.3%
对于网格策略完全正常，且：
👉 100% 完成修复
👉 RF=35.66 证明风险可控
💠 最大资金占用：23.9%
负载极低，说明策略不激进，不逼仓。
🟦 5. 交易活跃度与纪律性
交易活跃度：89.9%
总交易：1565
盈利交易：78.97%
亏损交易：21.03%
表现完全符合优质网格特点：
👉 稳定的网格循环
👉 亏损点极少
👉 盈利连胜达 12 次以上
🟦 ChatGPT 5.1 总结
MagicGW 4108 (AUDCAD-L) 展现了极高的稳定性与效率。
🔥 最强三大亮点：
1️⃣ Recovery Factor ≈ 36
→ 超强回撤修复能力
2️⃣ Profit Factor ≈ 5.8
→ 盈亏比极佳，逻辑精确
3️⃣ 低资金占用（23.9%）
→ 稳健、平和、适合长期运行
🛡 最终结论
该策略成熟、稳定、风险可控，适合追求：
-
受控风险
-
稳定增长
-
快速回撤修复
-
规律性收益
的长期投资者。
这是极少数表现远超市场平均水平的专业级网格信号之一。
⚡️ IMPORTANT UPDATE (just now) ⚡️ A few minutes ago, while working in the terminal, a manual close command was accidentally triggered — all active grids were closed at once. This resulted in a technical loss of about –4 %. ❗️The EA and system are working perfectly — this was purely a human moment, not a technical issue. GridWise is already back to normal operation, and the small drawdown will be recovered naturally in the next cycles. 🙏 My sincere apologies for this situation. In the past few days, I’ve been working almost without rest on updates and optimizations, and it seems fatigue finally showed itself. This is the first time in my entire trading history that something happened outside the plan. 📈 The loss will be compensated in the upcoming trading cycles.
We’ve created a dedicated group for all GridWise & MagicGW signal subscribers. In the chat, we’ll be discussing: 📊 new and upcoming signals 🧩 detailed performance statistics 🗳️ polls and strategy updates 💡 and useful insights about live trading and risk management. 👉 Copy the link and paste it into your browser: 🔗 https://t.me/+taa1sFBe-Zc3NzYy Everyone’s welcome — let’s grow together! 🚀
Hi everyone 👋 There’s an important poll about signal settings and future adjustments — I’d really appreciate if you could join the group and vote. Your feedback matters for the next update. https://t.me/+taa1sFBe-Zc3NzYy Copy the link and paste it into your browser...
Join GridWise TradeSignals! Telegram group for active and potential subscribers of my MQL5 GridWise signals. Discuss the robot, share experiences. Polls coming soon! 🚀 https://t.me/+taa1sFBe-Zc3NzYy Copy the link and paste it into your browser... Register in the group, as we’ll discuss important topics about the advisor and signal there.
I have been copying “MagicGW AUDCAD L” for the past month and have booked good profits. Ihor is an awesome person — he responds to every question on Telegram. I really appreciate his hard work.
I rarely write reviews, but the developer here, Ihor, is very unusual. Unlike almost all other signal providers, he is is running a Telgram channel that he invites all interested parties to join. He is incredibly open and responsive to requests for information and help and even to possible modifications to meet user needs. Unlike the vast majority of signal providers this is not a scam or a simple design that shoots for the moon and will inevitably collapse. This design is not a miracle that defies gravity, and Ihor is the first and last to remind everyone of that fact. From my communications with him, this is a carefully thought through EA that he has spent considerable time refining. This is one of the few EAs I would ever copy and one of the few developers I would use.
Very reliable signal. Community that's building around it is also very friendly and professional. Highly recommend
欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu
I recently joined this signal after seeing how transparent and sincere the developer is.
Ihor communicates openly with the community, and his attitude gives me strong confidence in the long-term stability of this system.
The GridWise community is active, supportive, and very well managed.
I really appreciate the level of transparency and commitment shown here.
I will update my review after more trading history,
so I can share a fair and accurate long-term evaluation.
So far, the experience has been excellent.
Thank you very much for your great work.
最大DDは30%ありますが、リターンを考えると考えられますが、頻繁にあっては困ります。月に20%増えますが、相場と逆張りでのマーチンゲールが怖いです。もし相場が戻らなければどこでストップしてくれる次第で未来が変わりますね。
Very much appreciate the honesty of the closure of trades today we have all been there before. Good signal Keep up the good work.
I've rarely seen such a reliable signal as this one.
Don't let people sway you; trade the way you know how.
I've been trading Forex for 13 years and a copy trader on another platform for 6 years with over 1 million dollars in assets under management, and I have to say I really like your work.
Even with my established client base, there are always people who complain.
The Signal shows some very promising results. I subbed not long ago and a few minutes ago there was an human error. I will stay subbed but i hope this doesn't happen again... otherwise we're good.
Realmente una señal confiable y un proveedor profesional! Muy recomendable!!
A very reliable signal. Ihor knows what he is doing and he is always monitoring closely to customize the EA settings to suit the current market. The safety of subscribers' accounts is always his priority.
Good luck, everyone!
A good signal for the month I was using it.
Will stay with it.
Great signal. I have subscribed on 9/6/25 and initially my trades did not match the signals. Ihor suggested to change the spread which made a difference. For Sept. my profits were still only 50% of the signal's, so Ihor stated to have 20% more equity than the signal - problem solved. October now matches the signal's profits. Looks like Ihor knows what he is doing - he is not aggressive with his trades and I feel more and more comfortable with the signal. Great job - keep it up!
Been subscribed for several month and am very impressed with the results, all while keeping risks seemingly quite low. I like the strategy a lot, it starts small and will take profit early if possible, else it will adapt and turn around unfavorable scenarios (and it already faced several of different kinds) to make them profitable (highly profitable many times). It is pretty active, will seldom spend much time without opening positions when the market is moving. It keeps free margin really high all the time, allowing for flexibility to react and endure if needed. Great job Ihor! Thank you!
I appreciate your effort and reliability