货币 / UAL
UAL: United Airlines Holdings Inc - Common Stock
105.82 USD 1.62 (1.55%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日UAL汇率已更改1.55%。当日，交易品种以低点104.19和高点106.30进行交易。
关注United Airlines Holdings Inc - Common Stock动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
UAL新闻
- RSPN: Industrials Dashboard For September (NYSEARCA:RSPN)
- United Airlines CEO rules out bid for Spirit assets
- 10 bargain stocks of companies that can increase profits faster than the S&P 500
- Low-cost airline says why it 'won't bother going back to Israel'
- UAL and DAL: TD Cowen assesses the perspective within the wider S&P 500 universe
- Cantor Reaffirms $13 Target on Archer Aviation With New FAA Pilot Program Ahead - TipRanks.com
- United Airlines (UAL) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
- United Airlines will up flights to one of its most exotic destinations
- Cantor Fitzgerald重申Archer Aviation评级为"增持"，目标价13.00美元
- Archer Aviation stock rating reiterated at Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald
- Why Is Archer Aviation Stock Surging Monday? - Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)
- Is ACHR Stock a Buy Now?
- JETS: The Airline Industry Is Losing Its Spirit (NYSEARCA:JETS)
- Low Cost Airlines Struggle While Legacy Rivals Soar On Global Travel Rebound - Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK), Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ULCC), United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL), JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU)
- Archer探索参与联邦电动垂直起降飞行器试点计划
- Boeing Stock Slips As United Airlines Jet Faces Emergency Landing In Japan - United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL), Boeing (NYSE:BA)
- United Airlines flight passengers make emergency exit in Japan, NHK says
- Stock Market Today: American Airlines Edges Higher on Thursday
- United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) Presents at Morgan Stanley's 13th Annual Laguna
- 美联航在摩根士丹利会议上：战略增长与创新
- United Airlines at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Growth and Innovation
- Spirit Airlines stock files for bankruptcy again as industry braces for impact
- United Airlines Clashes With Spirit Over Low-Cost Model
- United Airlines CEO declares ultra-low-cost model unviable
日范围
104.19 106.30
年范围
52.00 115.88
- 前一天收盘价
- 104.20
- 开盘价
- 104.58
- 卖价
- 105.82
- 买价
- 106.12
- 最低价
- 104.19
- 最高价
- 106.30
- 交易量
- 1.643 K
- 日变化
- 1.55%
- 月变化
- 2.75%
- 6个月变化
- 56.82%
- 年变化
- 85.94%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值