UAL: United Airlines Holdings Inc - Common Stock
104.11 USD 0.44 (0.42%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
UAL exchange rate has changed by -0.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 102.10 and at a high of 105.24.
Follow United Airlines Holdings Inc - Common Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
102.10 105.24
Year Range
52.00 115.88
- Previous Close
- 104.55
- Open
- 104.74
- Bid
- 104.11
- Ask
- 104.41
- Low
- 102.10
- High
- 105.24
- Volume
- 6.589 K
- Daily Change
- -0.42%
- Month Change
- 1.09%
- 6 Months Change
- 54.28%
- Year Change
- 82.94%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%