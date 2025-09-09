QuotesSections
UAL: United Airlines Holdings Inc - Common Stock

104.11 USD 0.44 (0.42%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

UAL exchange rate has changed by -0.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 102.10 and at a high of 105.24.

Follow United Airlines Holdings Inc - Common Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
102.10 105.24
Year Range
52.00 115.88
Previous Close
104.55
Open
104.74
Bid
104.11
Ask
104.41
Low
102.10
High
105.24
Volume
6.589 K
Daily Change
-0.42%
Month Change
1.09%
6 Months Change
54.28%
Year Change
82.94%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%