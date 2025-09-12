통화 / UAL
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
UAL: United Airlines Holdings Inc - Common Stock
106.31 USD 0.93 (0.88%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
UAL 환율이 오늘 0.88%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 103.85이고 고가는 106.70이었습니다.
United Airlines Holdings Inc - Common Stock 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UAL News
- FedEx Surpasses Q1 Earnings & Revenue Estimates, Improves Y/Y
- US lawmaker wants Trump to restrict Chinese flights over rare earths access
- Spirit Airlines cuts more flights and jobs amid second bankruptcy
- FNDA: Small Cap Value ETF Outperforming The Benchmark (NYSEARCA:FNDA)
- Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT): Scaling Up, Globally
- Spirit to slash flight capacity by 25% and cut jobs, memo says
- SkyWest to Gain From Investment Deal With Maeve Aerospace: Here's How
- Top 5 airline stocks according to Investing.com’s WarrenAI
- Frontier Airlines CEO says the low-cost carrier model is ’alive and well’
- RSPN: Industrials Dashboard For September (NYSEARCA:RSPN)
- United Airlines CEO rules out bid for Spirit assets
- 10 bargain stocks of companies that can increase profits faster than the S&P 500
- Low-cost airline says why it 'won't bother going back to Israel'
- UAL과 DAL: TD 코웬, S&P 500 내에서의 전망 평가
- UAL and DAL: TD Cowen assesses the perspective within the wider S&P 500 universe
- Cantor Reaffirms $13 Target on Archer Aviation With New FAA Pilot Program Ahead - TipRanks.com
- United Airlines (UAL) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
- United Airlines will up flights to one of its most exotic destinations
- Archer Aviation Inc, Cantor Fitzgerald ’매수’ 등급 재확인
- Archer Aviation stock rating reiterated at Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald
- Why Is Archer Aviation Stock Surging Monday? - Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)
- Is ACHR Stock a Buy Now?
- JETS: The Airline Industry Is Losing Its Spirit (NYSEARCA:JETS)
- Low Cost Airlines Struggle While Legacy Rivals Soar On Global Travel Rebound - Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK), Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ULCC), United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL), JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU)
일일 변동 비율
103.85 106.70
년간 변동
52.00 115.88
- 이전 종가
- 105.38
- 시가
- 105.72
- Bid
- 106.31
- Ask
- 106.61
- 저가
- 103.85
- 고가
- 106.70
- 볼륨
- 12.775 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.88%
- 월 변동
- 3.22%
- 6개월 변동
- 57.54%
- 년간 변동율
- 86.80%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K