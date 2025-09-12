Valute / UAL
UAL: United Airlines Holdings Inc - Common Stock
106.31 USD 0.93 (0.88%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio UAL ha avuto una variazione del 0.88% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 103.85 e ad un massimo di 106.70.
Segui le dinamiche di United Airlines Holdings Inc - Common Stock. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
UAL News
- UAL e DAL: TD Cowen valuta le prospettive nell’universo S&P 500
- Cantor Fitzgerald riconferma il rating Overweight per le azioni di Archer Aviation
Intervallo Giornaliero
103.85 106.70
Intervallo Annuale
52.00 115.88
- Chiusura Precedente
- 105.38
- Apertura
- 105.72
- Bid
- 106.31
- Ask
- 106.61
- Minimo
- 103.85
- Massimo
- 106.70
- Volume
- 12.775 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.88%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.22%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 57.54%
- Variazione Annuale
- 86.80%
20 settembre, sabato