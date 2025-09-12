通貨 / UAL
UAL: United Airlines Holdings Inc - Common Stock
105.38 USD 0.13 (0.12%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
UALの今日の為替レートは、-0.12%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり105.02の安値と107.20の高値で取引されました。
United Airlines Holdings Inc - Common Stockダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
105.02 107.20
1年のレンジ
52.00 115.88
- 以前の終値
- 105.51
- 始値
- 106.48
- 買値
- 105.38
- 買値
- 105.68
- 安値
- 105.02
- 高値
- 107.20
- 出来高
- 10.740 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.12%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.32%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 56.16%
- 1年の変化
- 85.17%
