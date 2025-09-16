货币 / TSLA
TSLA: Tesla Inc
421.62 USD 11.36 (2.77%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日TSLA汇率已更改2.77%。当日，交易品种以低点411.43和高点423.25进行交易。
关注Tesla Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
TSLA新闻
- China humanoid stocks are rallying. Here’s why
- Waymo to offer autonomous rides in Nashville on Lyft ride-hailing network
- Tesla: Near-Term Challenges And Execution Risks Outweigh Bullish Sentiment (NASDAQ:TSLA)
- Tesla Doubles Down on Giga Berlin Output Amid Struggles in Europe
- Tesla: Still Has Plenty Of Juice Left (NASDAQ:TSLA)
- 5 Autonomous Driving Stocks (Not Named Tesla) You Need to Know About
- SPY ETF News, 9/17/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Elon Musk's $1 trillion pay package could help Tesla 'get his attention,' finance professor says
- This Unstoppable Cathie Wood ETF Is Obliterating the S&P 500 This Year. Is It a Buy Ahead of 2026?
- This investor bought Netflix, Alphabet and Nvidia on the cheap. Where he’s looking now.
- Elon Musk's XAI put a college student in charge of the team training Grok amid sweeping layoffs
- Tesla (TSLA) Partners with Uber Freight to Push Semi Truck Adoption - TipRanks.com
- Australia’s Syrah Resources gets Tesla reprieve in graphite supply deal
- 智通港股早知道 | 九部门发文扩大服务消费 现货黄金升破3700美元续创历史新高
- 【早报】中美元首即将通话？外交部回应；扩大服务消费，商务部等九部门发文
- What stocks may need to rise in ‘a market for only the most bright-eyed optimists’
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says He's 'Burning The Midnight Oil'; China Registrations Lag
- Tesla (TSLA) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
- 特斯拉就2019年自动驾驶致命事故达成和解 - 彭博社
- Tesla settles lawsuit over fatal 2019 Autopilot crash - Bloomberg
- Tesla settles 2019 California crash lawsuit ahead of jury trial, Bloomberg News reports
- Tesla’s 2021 Model Y Doors Could Trap Riders, US Safety Agency Says
- Alibaba, General Electric lead market cap stock movers on Tuesday
- Jim Cramer drops shock call on Magnificent 7 stocks
日范围
411.43 423.25
年范围
212.11 488.54
- 前一天收盘价
- 410.26
- 开盘价
- 414.50
- 卖价
- 421.62
- 买价
- 421.92
- 最低价
- 411.43
- 最高价
- 423.25
- 交易量
- 262.475 K
- 日变化
- 2.77%
- 月变化
- 28.45%
- 6个月变化
- 59.89%
- 年变化
- 60.51%
