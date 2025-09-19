통화 / TSLA
TSLA: Tesla Inc
426.07 USD 9.22 (2.21%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
TSLA 환율이 오늘 2.21%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 421.72이고 고가는 429.47이었습니다.
Tesla Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
421.72 429.47
년간 변동
212.11 488.54
- 이전 종가
- 416.85
- 시가
- 421.97
- Bid
- 426.07
- Ask
- 426.37
- 저가
- 421.72
- 고가
- 429.47
- 볼륨
- 192.748 K
- 일일 변동
- 2.21%
- 월 변동
- 29.81%
- 6개월 변동
- 61.57%
- 년간 변동율
- 62.21%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K