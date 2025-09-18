通貨 / TSLA
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
TSLA: Tesla Inc
416.85 USD 9.01 (2.12%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TSLAの今日の為替レートは、-2.12%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり416.56の安値と432.22の高値で取引されました。
Tesla Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TSLA News
- Top Funds Connect With This Tesla, Google, And Amazon Supplier — Big Time
- Get in These Trades/Investments Today
- Tesla: Hold Through The Volatility With Equanimity (NASDAQ:TSLA)
- A Big Change to the “Doghouse Policy” Proves Little Help for Tesla Stock (NASDAQ:TSLA) - TipRanks.com
- Why Tesla Stock Is A Strong Buy (Rating Upgrade) (NASDAQ:TSLA)
- Boycott Disney over pulling Jimmy Kimmel? Why the company will likely fare better than Tesla and Bud Light did.
- You Can Beat The Market - By Breaking Some Rules
- Dogecoin Is Still Here—And Now There's an ETF That Tracks It
- BofAがIntel-Nvidia提携を受け、ASMLの目標株価をEUR941に引き上げ
- ASML stock price target raised to EUR941 by BofA on Intel-Nvidia deal
- Should You Invest $1,000 in Media Giant Paramount Right Now?
- Elon Musk's xAI Rocked By Exec Exits, Management Disputes
- Waymo and Via to offer robotaxis for public transit, starting with Arizona
- Wednesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Uber: Why You Should Ignore The Short-Term Noise (NYSE:UBER)
- Panasonic Bets On New Tesla Battery By 2027
- China’s lead in humanoid AI robots set to widen over next 3–5 years: MS
- Larry Ellison Has $384 Billion in These 3 Stocks -- Are They Worth Buying Right Now?
- Eureka! My Favorite Picks To Benefit From Massive AI Disruption
- dYdX Foundation Hosts Analyst Call with 21Shares Highlighting Protocol Performance, Institutional Bridges, and Roadmap to 2026
- ハーモニック・ドライブ・システムズの株価が本日急騰した理由
- Why Harmonic Drive Systems shares rallied today
- Where Will Tesla Stock Be in 1 Year?
- Leadership Shake-Up at Musk’s xAI Sparks Questions on Spending and Future Growth - TipRanks.com
TSLAの取引アプリ
Atlas Advisors Capital Management
Ruben Spaander E V Lee
Congratulations — this is your first description today not written by ChatGPT. My goal was to design something straightforward and reliable: a stock manager that’s honest, and easy to use. Choose your stocks, set your risk, and let Atlas Advisor do the rest. It finds high-quality entries, scales into trades with controlled stop losses, and secures profits when market conditions weaken. Backtests show equity almost always floats above balance, protecting your account from deep drawdown swing
Stock Trader Pro MT5
Ivan Pochta
5 (10)
Stock Trader Pro is an automated trading advisor developed for the US stock market. Based on an author‑developed trading strategy and the observation that the stock market, as a spot market, tends to grow over time, the system is configured to open only long positions. It attempts to identify market dips by trading in waves and monitors several timeframes to help pinpoint optimal entry points during temporary price declines. Stock Trader Pro Live Signal >> Stock Trader Pro supports a wide ra
Tesla Quantum AI
Benrashi Sagev Jacobson
Advanced Robustness Testing: Evaluating Adaptability and Potential Performance My Expert Advisor (EA) was tested and passed various stress-testing techniques to explore how it might respond to different market conditions and parameter changes. Walk Forward Optimization (WFO) and Walk Forward Matrix (WFM) are used to analyze performance on unseen data and varying environments, potentially identifying if the EA can be successfully re-optimized and when, this EA is re-optimized on the specified da
FREE
Gold Cloud MT5
Benny Subarja
Expert Gold Cloud, use 3 position with risk percent when there is signal, If you set 1% , then 3 position x 1 % = 3% risk. 3 Position with 1:1, 1:2, 1:10 RR. BEP and trailing stop will be executed if the first TP reached. This in not always win expert advisor, but if in the right moment, it will give you nice profit, Please stick to Riskpercent 1-3. This expert not using Martingale or dangerous Hedging position. Attributes: Works best on XAUUSD H1 , ( QQQ.NAS H1, TSLA.NAS H1 , AMZN.NAS H1, min.
FREE
Premium trend pro for Gold and Stocks
Prashant Dugaje
Unlock the Power of Trends with Premium Trend Master EA Are you looking for a stable, reliable, and non-martingale trading robot to capitalize on market trends? Premium Trend Master is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to identify and trade strong trends with precision and safety. Built with a robust trading engine, it's perfect for both beginners and experienced traders who want to automate their trend-following strategies on MT5. This EA shines on volatile instruments where trends are mo
Nexus Stock Trader
Thang Chu
Nexus Stock Trader is a MT5 Expert Advisor trading US Stocks. Stock list: AAPL, ADBE, AMD, AMZN, AVGO, BRK-B, COP, CRM, GOOG, INTU, MRK, MSFT, NVDA, TSLA, MVRS, MSTR, IBM The strategy is optimized on IC Markets data from 2018-2025. The EA only goes long aka. buying stock with trailing stop Live Signal ( trading 3% Account Balance Risk) Backtest & Setup Guide : To backtest and run the EA correctly you'll need the BankOrderFlow_update indicator. PM me to receive the indicator and put it in MQL5\I
Stonks Go Up
Tjark Hendrik Groeger
5 (1)
More Symbols, Better Results: The EA performs even better with more symbols, making it perfect for a diversified strategy that spreads your risk. For optimal performance, we recommend using at least 10 symbols rather than just 2, as this significantly enhances diversification and gives more trades. Setup: Choose Any Symbol on the Daily Timeframe Start with a random symbol of your choice, analyzed on the daily timeframe. Add Symbols in the Settings Make it personal by selecting stocks you like
EA Revolution - Smart Buy and Hold This EA is built for those who believe in the Buy and Hold strategy but want to take it to the next level. Instead of holding positions open for days or weeks, this system buys and sells daily, avoiding the risks of market gaps , eliminating swap costs, and improving risk management. The goal is simple: stick to the traditional investment philosophy but with a more dynamic and efficient strategy that adapts to the market day by day. It’s perfect for traders loo
1日のレンジ
416.56 432.22
1年のレンジ
212.11 488.54
- 以前の終値
- 425.86
- 始値
- 428.87
- 買値
- 416.85
- 買値
- 417.15
- 安値
- 416.56
- 高値
- 432.22
- 出来高
- 224.400 K
- 1日の変化
- -2.12%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 27.00%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 58.08%
- 1年の変化
- 58.70%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K