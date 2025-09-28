ELPW: Elong Power Holding Ltd.
今日ELPW汇率已更改3.03%。当日，交易品种以低点0.32和高点0.36进行交易。
关注Elong Power Holding Ltd.动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
常见问题解答
What is ELPW stock price today?
Elong Power Holding Ltd. (ELPW) stock is priced at 0.34 today. It trades within 3.03%, yesterday's close was 0.33, and trading volume reached 443.
Does ELPW stock pay dividends?
Elong Power Holding Ltd. is currently valued at 0.34. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -84.89% and USD.
How to buy ELPW stock?
You can buy Elong Power Holding Ltd. (ELPW) shares at the current price of 0.34. Orders are usually placed near 0.34 or 0.64, while 443 and 3.03% show market activity.
How to invest into ELPW stock?
Investing in Elong Power Holding Ltd. involves considering the yearly range 0.25 - 8.08 and current price 0.34. Many compare 6.25% and -51.43% before placing orders at 0.34 or 0.64.
What are Elong Power Holding Ltd. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Elong Power Holding Ltd. (ELPW) in the past year was 8.08. Within 0.25 - 8.08, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.33 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Elong Power Holding Ltd. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Elong Power Holding Ltd. (ELPW) over the year was 0.25. Comparing it with the current 0.34 and 0.25 - 8.08 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did ELPW stock split?
Elong Power Holding Ltd. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.33, and -84.89% after corporate actions.
- 前一天收盘价
- 0.33
- 开盘价
- 0.33
- 卖价
- 0.34
- 买价
- 0.64
- 最低价
- 0.32
- 最高价
- 0.36
- 交易量
- 443
- 日变化
- 3.03%
- 月变化
- 6.25%
- 6个月变化
- -51.43%
- 年变化
- -84.89%