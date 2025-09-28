- 개요
ELPW: Elong Power Holding Ltd.
ELPW 환율이 오늘 3.03%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.32이고 고가는 0.36이었습니다.
Elong Power Holding Ltd. 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is ELPW stock price today?
Elong Power Holding Ltd. (ELPW) stock is priced at 0.34 today. It trades within 3.03%, yesterday's close was 0.33, and trading volume reached 443.
Does ELPW stock pay dividends?
Elong Power Holding Ltd. is currently valued at 0.34. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -84.89% and USD.
How to buy ELPW stock?
You can buy Elong Power Holding Ltd. (ELPW) shares at the current price of 0.34. Orders are usually placed near 0.34 or 0.64, while 443 and 3.03% show market activity.
How to invest into ELPW stock?
Investing in Elong Power Holding Ltd. involves considering the yearly range 0.25 - 8.08 and current price 0.34. Many compare 6.25% and -51.43% before placing orders at 0.34 or 0.64.
What are Elong Power Holding Ltd. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Elong Power Holding Ltd. (ELPW) in the past year was 8.08. Within 0.25 - 8.08, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.33 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Elong Power Holding Ltd. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Elong Power Holding Ltd. (ELPW) over the year was 0.25. Comparing it with the current 0.34 and 0.25 - 8.08 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did ELPW stock split?
Elong Power Holding Ltd. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.33, and -84.89% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 0.33
- 시가
- 0.33
- Bid
- 0.34
- Ask
- 0.64
- 저가
- 0.32
- 고가
- 0.36
- 볼륨
- 443
- 일일 변동
- 3.03%
- 월 변동
- 6.25%
- 6개월 변동
- -51.43%
- 년간 변동율
- -84.89%