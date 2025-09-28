- 概要
ELPW: Elong Power Holding Ltd.
ELPWの今日の為替レートは、3.03%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり0.32の安値と0.36の高値で取引されました。
Elong Power Holding Ltd.ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
よくあるご質問
What is ELPW stock price today?
Elong Power Holding Ltd. (ELPW) stock is priced at 0.34 today. It trades within 3.03%, yesterday's close was 0.33, and trading volume reached 443.
Does ELPW stock pay dividends?
Elong Power Holding Ltd. is currently valued at 0.34. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -84.89% and USD.
How to buy ELPW stock?
You can buy Elong Power Holding Ltd. (ELPW) shares at the current price of 0.34. Orders are usually placed near 0.34 or 0.64, while 443 and 3.03% show market activity.
How to invest into ELPW stock?
Investing in Elong Power Holding Ltd. involves considering the yearly range 0.25 - 8.08 and current price 0.34. Many compare 6.25% and -51.43% before placing orders at 0.34 or 0.64.
What are Elong Power Holding Ltd. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Elong Power Holding Ltd. (ELPW) in the past year was 8.08. Within 0.25 - 8.08, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.33 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Elong Power Holding Ltd. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Elong Power Holding Ltd. (ELPW) over the year was 0.25. Comparing it with the current 0.34 and 0.25 - 8.08 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did ELPW stock split?
Elong Power Holding Ltd. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.33, and -84.89% after corporate actions.
- 以前の終値
- 0.33
- 始値
- 0.33
- 買値
- 0.34
- 買値
- 0.64
- 安値
- 0.32
- 高値
- 0.36
- 出来高
- 443
- 1日の変化
- 3.03%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.25%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -51.43%
- 1年の変化
- -84.89%