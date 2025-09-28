- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
ELPW: Elong Power Holding Ltd.
El tipo de cambio de ELPW de hoy ha cambiado un 3.03%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 0.32, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 0.36.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Elong Power Holding Ltd.. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Preguntas frecuentes
What is ELPW stock price today?
Elong Power Holding Ltd. (ELPW) stock is priced at 0.34 today. It trades within 3.03%, yesterday's close was 0.33, and trading volume reached 443.
Does ELPW stock pay dividends?
Elong Power Holding Ltd. is currently valued at 0.34. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -84.89% and USD.
How to buy ELPW stock?
You can buy Elong Power Holding Ltd. (ELPW) shares at the current price of 0.34. Orders are usually placed near 0.34 or 0.64, while 443 and 3.03% show market activity.
How to invest into ELPW stock?
Investing in Elong Power Holding Ltd. involves considering the yearly range 0.25 - 8.08 and current price 0.34. Many compare 6.25% and -51.43% before placing orders at 0.34 or 0.64.
What are Elong Power Holding Ltd. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Elong Power Holding Ltd. (ELPW) in the past year was 8.08. Within 0.25 - 8.08, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.33 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Elong Power Holding Ltd. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Elong Power Holding Ltd. (ELPW) over the year was 0.25. Comparing it with the current 0.34 and 0.25 - 8.08 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did ELPW stock split?
Elong Power Holding Ltd. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.33, and -84.89% after corporate actions.
- Cierres anteriores
- 0.33
- Open
- 0.33
- Bid
- 0.34
- Ask
- 0.64
- Low
- 0.32
- High
- 0.36
- Volumen
- 443
- Cambio diario
- 3.03%
- Cambio mensual
- 6.25%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -51.43%
- Cambio anual
- -84.89%