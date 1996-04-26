G Labs MagicLines MT4

G-Labs MagicLines by G-Labs — multi-currency cycle and trend dashboard for MetaTrader 4. Heikin-Ashi cycle detection, trend-filtered MagicLine, VWAP MagicLine, multi-pair scanner, Trade Helper panel, and entry suggestions with stop loss and take profit levels from one chart.

MagicLines combines three analysis layers on each symbol. Heikin-Ashi cycle logic marks whether a pair is in an up or down cycle and records the structural anchor (swing high or low) where the cycle began. A trend-filtered MagicLine provides directional bias — signals only appear in that direction. A separate VWAP MagicLine acts as a dynamic reference for pullbacks, re-entries, and continuation trades. When all three layers align with higher-timeframe direction, the indicator can suggest entry, stop loss, and take profit levels.

What it does

Detects up and down cycles and assigns anchor points (Average Price High or Low) at the swing that started the move.

Tracks days elapsed since the anchor formed on the current timeframe, H4, and daily.

Measures distance from the anchor in average daily range multiples.

Shows whether price has touched a MagicLine and whether a re-entry opportunity is forming.

Displays today’s range in pips alongside average daily range context.

Draws entry, stop loss, re-entry, and three adjustable take profit targets (ML1, ML2, ML3) on the chart when conditions are met.

Scanner dashboard

Monitors a configurable multi-pair watchlist from one panel.

Columns include symbol, cycle direction, higher-timeframe bias, average daily range percentage, EMA touch, re-entry status, confluence score, range in pips, and today’s range.

Click a row to switch the chart to that symbol where the terminal allows.

Scanner alerts can run even when the panel is hidden.

Trade Helper

Real-time panel with cycle direction, VWAP and EMA distance, average daily range usage, confluence score, signal quality, and action guidance.

Optional legend explains abbreviations and colours.

On-chart features

Heikin-Ashi volume candles for momentum direction.

VWAP with automatic session anchoring.

EMA 62 trend filter.

ZigZag swing reference markers.

Toolbar toggles to show or hide candles, lines, signals, scanner, sessions, and helper panels.

Session markers for London, New York, and Asian sessions with configurable timezone.

Alerts

Popup and push notifications for cycle changes, entry, re-entry, VWAP cross, EMA touch, and scanner events across configured symbols.

Alert deduplication persists across chart changes and terminal restarts.

Alert types and sounds are configurable in inputs.

Quick start

Attach to any chart (M15 or H1 recommended).

Ensure scanner symbol names match your broker Market Watch list, including suffixes.

Click a dashboard row to switch pairs.

Adjust take profit targets, average daily range multipliers, and risk parameters in the indicator settings.

Requirements

MetaTrader 4 build 1350 or later.

Works on forex, metals, indices, and crypto where your broker provides data.

Analysis and signal tool only — does not place or manage trades automatically.

Past signal behaviour does not predict future results.

A MetaTrader 5 build is also available on the seller profile under G-Labs MagicLines.

G-Labs MagicLines is an analytical tool. It does not provide financial advice. Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Always use proper risk management.

Full MetaTrader 4 release with feature parity to MagicLines MT5 v5.14.


Alert deduplication persisted across chart changes, timeframe switches, and terminal restarts.


Scanner alerts remain active when the scanner panel is hidden.


Session timezone option for London, New York, and Asian markers (UK, GMT, or broker server time).


Optional hide Magic Lines after stop loss hit or after all take-profit targets are reached.


Trade Helper panel, multi-pair scanner, EA signal file output, and minimize toolbar.

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KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO（MT4）— 7层过滤 · 自动止盈止损 · 质量评分 · 信号历史保存 | 完整的XAUUSD交易系统 实时不重绘。信号出现的瞬间，箭头、入场、止盈、止损当场锁定，之后绝不移动。你交易的就是这个实时信号。而且在v7.20中，每一个真正发出的信号都会自动保存，并在重启后精确还原。 购买者专属赠品 购买永久授权，即可免费获得 AI Zone Radar（价值$59）+ 完整PDF手册。在产品价格之外，额外附赠价值$59的赠品。购买后在MQL5上给我留言即可。 AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 在黄金交易者社区中被实际使用，因精度与易用性而广受好评。 你的难题 —— 以及解决方案 黄金一天波动$30–$50。你知道机会就在那里。但这些情况是否似曾相识： - 入场太早，价格逆行$10后才朝你的方
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
指标
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 下一代外汇交易工具。 当前 49% 折扣。 Dynamic Forex28 Navigator 是我们长期流行的指标的演变，将三种功能合二为一： 高级货币强度 28 指标 （695 条评论）+ 高级货币 IMPULSE 带警报 （520 条评论）+ CS28 组合信号（奖励）。 有关指标的详细信息 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 下一代强度指标提供什么？ 您喜欢的原始指标的一切，现在通过新功能和更高的精度进行了增强。 主要特点： 专有货币强度公式。  所有时间范围内的平滑和准确的强度线。 非常适合识别趋势和精确进入。 动态市场斐波那契水平（市场斐波那契）。  此指标独有的独特功能。 斐波那契应用于货币强度，而不是价格图表。 适应实时市场活动以获得准确的反转区域。 实时市场动量。  第 9 行显示市场是活跃还是被动。 对于定时交易至关重要。 全面的警报和显示。  每种货币最强的买入和卖出动量。 ​​28 对的双重动量买入和卖出。 超买/超卖警告外部范围和止损。 反转
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
指标
目前八折优惠! 这个仪表板是一个非常强大的软件，可用于多个符号和多达9个时间段。 它是基于我们的主要指标（最佳评论：高级供应需求）。 Advanced Supply Demand 该仪表板提供了一个伟大的概述。它显示。   筛选后的供需值，包括区域强度评级。 区间内和区间外的点位距离。 它突出了嵌套的区域。 在所有（9个）时间段内，它对所选符号发出4种警报。 它是高度可配置的，以满足您的个人需求! 您的利益! 对每个交易者来说，最重要的问题是。 什么是入市的最佳水平？ 在强大的供应/需求区域内或附近进入你的交易，以获得最佳的成功机会和风险/回报。 我的止损的最佳位置是哪里？ 把你的止损放在强势供应/需求区的下方/上方是最安全的。 我的最佳盈利目标是什么？ 你的退出策略和你的进入策略一样重要，了解更高的时间框架图可以帮助你。对于买入，使用下一个供应区作为目标，对于卖出，使用下一个需求区作为目标。在回撤到供应区或需求区时进场，以确保有足够的利润空间，达到更高的时间框架的供应和需求，将增加你的利润。 为什么我们要过滤强区和弱区？ 不平衡性越大，价格的变动就
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
指标
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 專業級無重繪 / 無延遲趨勢信號系統，擁有卓越勝率 | 適用於 MT4 / MT5 在較低的時間週期上效果最佳，例如 1 分鐘、5 分鐘與 15 分鐘圖表。 核心特色： Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 是一套專為趨勢交易設計的智能信號系統。 其採用多重濾波邏輯，僅篩選出具有明確方向性、動能強勁且波動結構健康的走勢進場點。 本系統 不預測高點或低點 ，只有在同時滿足以下三項條件時才會觸發交易信號： 趨勢方向明確 動能持續增強 波動率結構穩定 此外，系統還結合市場流動性分析，以進一步提升信號的準確性與觸發時機。 信號特性： 所有箭頭信號皆為 100% 無重繪，無延遲 信號一旦出現即固定於圖表，不會閃爍或消失 提供圖表箭頭、資訊面板、彈出通知、聲音提示及推播訊息 支援 EA 呼叫（Buffer 輸出），可整合至自動化交易或信號跟單系統 提供預設參數模板，免調整即可使用，適合新手快速上手 總結： Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 是一款邏輯清晰、穩定高效的專業趨勢型
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
指标
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
指标
目前8折优惠! 对任何新手或专家交易者来说都是最好的解决方案! 这个指标是专门用来显示任何符号的货币强度，如异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。它是同类产品中的第一个，任何符号都可以添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度。这是一个独特的、高质量的、负担得起的交易工具，因为我们已经纳入了一些专有的功能和一个新的公式。想象一下，你的交易将如何改善，因为你能够准确地确定新趋势或剥头皮机会的触发点？ 用户手册：点击这里   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 它适用于所有时间框架。你将很快能够看到TREND! 根据新的基础算法设计，它使识别和确认潜在交易变得更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了8种主要货币和一种符号的强弱。 该指标显示了8种主要货币（澳元加元瑞士法郎欧元英镑日元新西兰美元）的强弱线，再加上一个符号! 该指标显示了符号的真实价值。例如：对于XAUUSD（黄金）：价格以美元报价。如果黄金在上涨，你怎么能知道是黄金的强势还是美元的弱势？只有当黄金走强时，我们才会进行交易。该指
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
指标
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
指标
AW 蜡烛形态指标是高级趋势指标与强大的蜡烛形态扫描仪的组合。它是识别和突出显示 30 个最可靠的烛台形态的有用工具。此外，它是一个基于彩色条的电流趋势分析器，带有   可调整大小和定位的插件多时间框架趋势面板。根据趋势过滤调整模式显示的独特能力。 优点： 轻松识别蜡烛形态 不重绘结果 内置多时间趋势面板 禁用模式类型（1、2、3 根蜡烛） 显示形态时趋势过滤的调整 MT5 version - >   HERE   / Instructions and description  -> HERE 显示模式列表： 锤模式 固定/固定 看跌 Harami / 看涨 Harami 看跌 Harami Cross / 看涨 Harami Cross 枢轴点反转向上/枢轴点反转向下 双柱低位收盘价较高/双柱低位收盘价较低 收盘价反转向上 / 收盘价反转向下 中性条 /     两个中性条 双内/内/外 向上推力杆/向下推力杆 晚星/晨星 晚上十字星 / 早上十字星 吞没看跌线/吞没看涨线 镜子酒吧 流星 乌云盖顶 十字星 输入变量： Main settings Trend Filtering Mo
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
指标
Scalper Inside PRO 帮你分析日内趋势，在入场前就把交易规划好。核心是三套专属策略，让你更精准地读懂市场。信号一出现，指标就自动判断行情方向并计算关键价位，你能提前看到潜在入场点、预期的止损以及多个止盈位。详尽的绩效统计会展示不同品种和策略在历史上的表现，帮你根据当前行情挑选合适的资产。它既可以作为独立的剥头皮工具，也可以融入你的系统，或者作为你自己 EA 的基础。运行于 MetaTrader 4 平台。 指标会直接在图表上标出入场、三个止盈位 - TP1、TP2、TP3 以及一个可选止损。你甚至可以接入自己的箭头指标，检验它们的统计数据和盈利能力。 购买后请直接联系我，即可获得指标的专属附赠 add-ons、更多关于实盘运用的说明，以及把它正确接入你自己交易系统和 EA 的帮助。 指标主要功能 内置三套专属交易策略，可即时切换。 箭头信号出现后即时计算价位：入场以及 TP1、TP2、TP3 多级目标立刻显示，方便你提前规划交易。开启手动或自动计算后，会显示止损位。 三套策略均内置优化模块：自动把参数适配到当前品种和周期，帮你快速筛选资产（仅在实时状态下可用）。 HTF
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
指标
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
指标
这个指标是我们2个产品 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics 的一个超级组合。 它适用于所有时间框架，并以图形方式显示8种主要货币和一种符号的强势或弱势冲动! 该指标专门用于显示任何符号的货币强度加速，如黄金、异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。这是它的第一个指标，任何符号都可以被添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度加速（冲动或速度）。 建立在新的基础算法上，它使识别和确认潜在的交易更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了一种货币的强势或弱势是否正在加速，并测量了这种加速的速度--把它想象成你汽车中的速度表。当你加速时，事情显然会发生得更快，这在外汇市场上也是一样的，即如果你配对的货币正在向相反的方向加速，你就会发现一个潜在的有利可图的交易。 动态市场斐波那契28水平被用作警报触发器，将适应市场活动。如果冲动击中黄色触发线，你将收到警报。然后你就知道作为一个交易员应该做什么。货币对和方向已经给出。只需点击警报按钮，就可以切换到该货
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
指标
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
指标
货币强度向导是一个非常强大的指标，为您提供成功交易的一体化解决方案。该指标使用多个时间范围内所有货币的数据来计算这个或那个外汇对的力量。此数据以易于使用的货币指数和货币电力线的形式表示，您可以使用它们来查看这种或那种货币的力量。 您所需要的只是将指标附加到您要交易的图表上，该指标将向您显示您交易的货币的真实强度。该指标还向您显示买卖量压力的极值，您可以在顺势交易时利用这些压力。该指标还显示了基于斐波那契的可能目标。该指标可用于各种交易时间范围。该指标支持各种货币对的交易。 该指标为您提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买后请联系我。我将与您分享我的交易技巧，并免费为您提供丰厚的红利指标！ 祝您交易愉快，获利丰厚！
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
Linear Trend Predictor — 结合切入点和方向支撑线的趋势指标。按照突破高/低价通道的原理运作。该指标算法过滤市场噪音，考虑波动性和市场动态。 指示器功能  使用平滑方法，显示市场趋势和开立买入或卖出订单的切入点。  适合通过分析任何时间范围内的图表来确定短期和长期的市场走势。  输入参数可适应任何市场和时间范围，允许交易者独立定制指标。  设定的指示信号不会消失，也不会重新绘制——它是在蜡烛收盘时确定的。  几种类型的通知以箭头组合。  该指标既可以作为独立的交易系统使用，也可以作为其他交易系统的补充。  可供任何经验水平的交易者使用。 主要参数 Volatility Smoothing Level - 指标的主要参数，允许您配置指标以实现舒适的操作。 它的数字范围是 1 到 100，从而增加了您可以获得更长趋势运动的平滑度。 通过少量的数字，您可以获得短期走势并快速退出交易。 使用指标进行交易的时刻：  红线和箭头表示下降趋势和卖出开盘信号。止损应根据前一个上分形来设置。  黄线和箭头表示上升趋势和买入开盘信号。止损应根据前一个下分形来设置。
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
指标
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
指标
介绍     Quantum Breakout PRO   ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您交易突破区域的方式！   Quantum Breakout PRO 由拥有超过 13 年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发，旨在通过其创新和动态的突破区域策略将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 量子突破指标将为您提供带有 5 个利润目标区域的突破区域的信号箭头，以及基于突破框的止损建议。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 MT5版本：   点击这里 重要的！购买后请私信我领取安装手册。 建议： 时间范围：M15 货币对：GBPJPY、EURJPY、USDJPY、NZDUSD、XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪商时间：GMT +3 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 规格： 不重漆！ 最多 5 个建议利润目标区域 建议止损水平 可定制的盒子。您可以设置自己的 Box Time Start 和 Box Time End。 接触 如果您
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
指标
许多盈利交易者不仅知道如何识别市场趋势，而且也能把握趋势建立后的交易机会。 Pz 趋势交易 指标设计用来在趋势行情中尽可能的赚取利润。 已建立的趋势提供了一揽子交易机会，但大多数趋势交易指标完全忽视了它们，让交易者在趋势行情时完全不知道该如何做！一般趋势指标只通知有关的趋势变化，但根本不足以得到卓越的回报. Pz 趋势交易 指标比一般趋势指标显示多达 20 倍的交易 , 因为它注重所谓的市场时机。它不仅显示当前的市场趋势，也有回调，内柱线的突破和调整。它令您在趋势回调之后介入，安全的柱线内突破金字塔加仓，以及发现潜在的反转，和已知的调整。 趋势改变 一个趋势改变在市场方向变化时发生。趋势变化在图表上用带数字的彩色圆圈显示。蓝色 (1) 信号为上涨开始, 而红色 (1) 信号为下跌开始。趋势变化并非评估当前价格动作的结果, 它意味着交易设置是不定时地。如果您正确使用本指标, 在趋势变化时, 您将将已经入场 (参看下面的调整)。 回调 但凡趋势在运动中，行情上下抖动，盈利者收割利润，且其它参与者入场。趋势回调代表好的买入机会，通常是由主力获利离场导致。如果行情在回调后回归上行, 指标将
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.26 (38)
指标
在顺势交易中，主要的难点不在于找到一个水平位，而在于理解哪里才是一个真正有效的入场点。 价格经常对水平位产生反应，但无法延续 движение — 这会导致错误入场或错过行情。 Owl Smart Levels 不仅仅显示水平位 ，还会基于市场结构和回调构建区域。这使你可以以不同的方式评估入场点，并避免一部分虚假信号。 Owl Smart Levels 系统包含什么？ Owl Smart Levels 不只是标记水平位，而是一个 完整的交易模型 ，其中每个元素相互配合。 系统包含： Owl Smart Levels（指标） 显示趋势方向、回调区域，以及预定义的入场、止损和止盈水平 系统指南 解释如何在实战中使用信号：哪些情况需要考虑，哪些需要忽略，以及如何管理交易 交易决策清单 帮助你快速评估信号，避免基于“感觉”入场 Owl Helper 辅助EA 简化交易执行和管理 （一键下单） 说明、示例和策略 帮助你快速上手，并在实践中理解系统逻辑 最终，你获得的不是一个单独的工具，而是一个完整的交易框架 —— 从分析到执行。 阅读更多： Owl Smart Levels 如何发展
MTF Supply Demand Zones
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.82 (22)
指标
下一代自动化供需区。适用于任何图表的创新算法。所有区域都是根据市场的价格行为动态创建的。 两种类型的警报 --> 1) 当价格触及区域时 2) 当新区域形成时 你不会再得到一个无用的指标。您将获得一个完整的交易策略和经过验证的结果。     新的功能：     价格触及供需区时发出警报     创建新的供应/需求区时发出警报     推送通知警报     以点为单位的区域宽度标签     关于 MTF 的又一个时间表。因此，现在您将能够看到高于当前 3 个时间帧，而不是高于当前 2 个时间帧     启用/禁用警报/区域/MTF 功能的按钮 您获得的优势：     消除交易中的情绪。     客观化您的交易条目。     通过高概率设置提高您的利润。     节省绘图区域的时间。     像专业人士一样交易金融市场。     任何市场的即时多时间框架分析。 你在图表上看到了什么？     蓝色和红色矩形是当前时间范围的供需区。     虚线样式线是当前上方第一个时间范围内的供需区域。     实线样式线是当前上方第二个时间范围内的
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
指标
A. 什么是 A2SR ？   * 这是一个领先的技术指标（没有重绘，没有滞后）。  -  指导 ： -- 在  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- 和  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR 在确定支撑（需求）和阻力（供应）水平方面有一种特殊的技术。 与我们在网上看到的普通方式不同，A2SR 在确定实际 SR 级别时有一个独创的概念。 原技术不是从网上拿来的，也没有在网上公开过。 A2SR 将根据您的交易风格自动选择 SR 级别。 即使您正在更改时间范围，但 SR 级别仍将保留在其位置上。 因为实际的 SR 不是从你使用的时间范围内获得的。 A2SR 拥有完整的交易工具 。 实际支持（需求）和阻力（供应）的真正概念。 新闻事件和央行讲话的市场情绪。 新闻事件和趋势的主要货币强度 (MCS) 的真正概
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL MT4
Genki Andou
指标
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL (MT4) — 7层过滤器 + RR保证系统的XAUUSD摆动交易完整系统 无重绘。无重画。无延迟。所有信号在确认后锁定。 买家奖励：购买现货许可证可免费获得AI Zone Radar（价值$59）+ PDF手册。购买后在MQL5上向我发送消息。 AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 MT5版本也已发售： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170916?source=Site +Profile+Seller 在活跃的交易社区中被黄金交易者使用和信赖。专为精确度和易用性而构建。 这是为谁设计的 工作或生活太忙无法盯盘M5/M15的交易者 只想交易经过过滤的高质量信号的人 隔夜持仓或离开屏幕时持仓的交易者 想要每个信号获得更大波动的交易者（M30上$8-$25，H1上$15-$40，H4上$30-$150） 厌倦了猜测TP/SL设置位置的人 因低时间框架虚假信号而疲惫的交易者
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
指标
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
Congestioni
Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
指标
This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
指标
棘手的发现和频率稀缺是最可靠的交易方案之一。该指标使用您喜欢的振荡器自动查找并扫描常规和隐藏的发散。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 容易交易 发现常规和隐藏的分歧 支持许多知名的振荡器 根据突破实现交易信号 显示适当的止损和获利水平 可配置的振荡器参数 可自定义的颜色和尺寸 按条形过滤大小差异 实现绩效统计 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 为了提供广阔的市场前景，可以使用不同的振荡器在同一张图表中多次加载该指标，而不会产生干扰。该指标支持以下振荡器： RSI CCI MACD OSMA 随机 动量 很棒的振荡器 加速器振荡器 威廉姆斯百分比范围 相对活力指数 由于差异可能会扩大很多，尤其是在外汇市场中，因此该指标产生了转折：它在等待交易突破之前等待donchian突破确认差异。最终结果是带有非常可靠的交易信号的重新粉刷指示器。 输入参数 幅度：用于寻找差异的之字形周期 振荡器-选择要加载到图表的振荡器。 突破期-交易信号的突破期，以柱为单位。 发散类型-启用或禁用发散类型：隐藏，常规或两者。 最小散度单位为条形-最小散度单位为条形
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
指标
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
指标
Miraculous 指标 – 100% 不重绘的外汇和二元期权工具，基于江恩九方图 这个视频介绍的 Miraculous 指标 是一款专为外汇和二元期权交易者开发的高精度、强大交易工具。该指标的独特之处在于它建立在传奇的 江恩九方图 和 江恩振动法则 之上，使其成为现代交易中可用的最精确预测工具之一。 Miraculous 指标 完全不重绘 ，这意味着它的信号在 K 线收盘后不会改变或消失——你看到的就是你得到的。这为交易者提供了可靠且一致的基础，让他们能够自信地进出场交易。 主要特点： 基于江恩九方图和江恩理论构建 100% 不重绘的信号系统 适用于所有时间周期（M1、M5、H1、H4、日线、周线） 适用于外汇和二元期权交易 清晰的买卖信号，准确率高 可用于剥头皮、日内交易或波段交易 兼容大多数 MT4 平台 这款工具旨在帮助初学者和专业交易者做出更好、更明智的决策。无论您是交易货币、指数还是二元期权，Miraculous 指标都将为您在市场中提供所需的优势。
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Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Smart Market Structure Toolkit
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
指标
Smart Market Structure Pro by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts toolkit with built-in multi-symbol scanner for MetaTrader 5. Break of structure, change of character, order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity sweeps, premium and discount zones, ICT sessions, confluence scoring, AI trade ideas, and a traffic-light scanner across up to 30 pairs and four timeframes from one chart. Map SMC and ICT on the active chart while the built-in scanner monitors your full watchlist. Each cell shows BUY, S
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
指标
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
G Labs Trade Manager Mt5
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
实用工具
G-Labs Trade Manager by G-Labs — on-chart trade panel for MetaTrader 5. Risk-based lot sizing, visual entry stop and take profit lines, position management, news filter, currency strength, statistics, and OCO breakout tools. One panel for planning, executing, and managing manual trades. Set risk before you click buy or sell, drag stop loss and take profit on the chart, manage open positions and pending orders, and track performance — you stay in control of every decision. Trading utility, not a
Connix MT5
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
指标
Connix SMC Scanner by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts multi-pair dashboard for MetaTrader 5. Order blocks, fair value gaps, break of structure, change of character, VWAP, premium and discount range, and multi-timeframe scanner from one chart. Connix scans multiple symbols across configurable timeframes and shows market structure status in an interactive table while drawing the same structures on the active chart. It is an analytical toolkit — you control every setting; it does not place
Advanced Market Maker Dashboard by G Labs mt5
Garry James Goodchild
指标
Advanced Market Maker Dashboard by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker multi-pair scanner for MetaTrader 5. Seventeen-column ADR dashboard with price formation, breaker blocks, TDI SharkFin, RSI divergence, stop hunt, daily candle confirmation, currency strength, and chart overlays from one panel. The full BTMM workflow dashboard for traders who have outgrown a basic scanner. Monitor 28 or more pairs in real time: trend direction, peak formation side (PFH/PFL), ADR expansion in MAX and real-time co
Advanced Market Maker Dashboard by G Labs mt4
Garry James Goodchild
指标
Advanced Market Maker Dashboard by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker multi-pair scanner for MetaTrader 4. Seventeen-column ADR dashboard with price formation, breaker blocks, TDI SharkFin, RSI divergence, stop hunt, daily candle confirmation, currency strength, and chart overlays from one panel. The full BTMM workflow dashboard for traders who have outgrown a basic scanner. Monitor 28 or more pairs in real time: trend direction, peak formation side (PFH/PFL), ADR expansion in MAX and real-time col
G Cash IC Breaker order blocks
Garry James Goodchild
4.5 (4)
指标
G-Labs IC Breaker by G-Labs — ICT source and breaker order blocks for MetaTrader 4. Multi-timeframe structural zones, breaker invalidation on close, retest alerts, and per-timeframe colour control on one chart. Marks where opposing liquidity rested before a move and what happens when structure breaks. Source order blocks draw as outlined rectangles from the first opposite-colour candle after a structural break. When price closes through the tracked extreme, the zone flips to a filled breaker bl
Market Maker Dashboard by G labs
Garry James Goodchild
4.6 (10)
指标
G-Labs Market Maker Dashboard — Beat The Market Maker multi-pair scanner for MetaTrader 4. Peak Formation context (PFH/PFL), ADR cycle expansion, Asian session range, stop-hunt proximity, daily range versus ADR, and M15 RSI from one panel. Monitor your full watchlist without opening a chart for every pair. The dashboard scans symbols in real time and shows where each one sits in a BTMM-style daily workflow: peak formation side, movement in average daily range multiples, Asian range behaviour, s
Connix Multi Timeframe Smc Trading Dashboard
Garry James Goodchild
指标
Connix Multi-Timeframe SMC Dashboard by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts scanner for MetaTrader 4. Order blocks, fair value gaps, BOS, CHoCH, VWAP, and premium-discount range across 29+ pairs from one chart. Monitor market structure on your full watchlist without flipping charts — the Connix dashboard shows OB, FVG, structure breaks, VWAP status, and range position per symbol and timeframe while drawing the same zones on the active chart. Connix scans multiple symbols across configurable
Magic lines mt5
Garry James Goodchild
指标
G-Labs MagicLines — multi-currency cycle and trend dashboard for MetaTrader 5. Heikin-Ashi cycle detection, trend-filtered MagicLine, VWAP MagicLine, multi-pair scanner, Trade Helper panel, and entry suggestions with stop loss and take profit levels from one chart. MagicLines combines three analysis layers on each symbol. Heikin-Ashi cycle logic marks whether a pair is in an up or down cycle and records the structural anchor (swing high or low) where the cycle began. A trend-filtered MagicLine
G Labs Trade Manager
Garry James Goodchild
实用工具
G-Labs Trade Manager by G-Labs — on-chart trade panel for MetaTrader 4. Risk-based lot sizing, visual entry stop and take profit lines, position management, currency strength, statistics, and OCO breakout tools. One panel for planning, executing, and managing manual trades. Set risk before you click buy or sell, drag stop loss and take profit on the chart, manage open positions and pending orders, and track performance — you stay in control of every decision. Trading utility, not a black-box si
Market Maker Dashboard by G Labs mt5
Garry James Goodchild
指标
G-Labs Market Maker Dashboard — Beat The Market Maker multi-pair scanner for MetaTrader 5. Peak Formation context (PFH/PFL), ADR cycle expansion, Asian session range, stop-hunt proximity, daily range versus ADR, and M15 RSI from one panel. Monitor your full watchlist without opening a chart for every pair. The dashboard scans symbols in real time and shows where each one sits in a BTMM-style daily workflow: peak formation side, movement in average daily range multiples, Asian range behaviour, s
G Labs IC Breaker order blocks mt5
Garry James Goodchild
指标
G-Labs IC Breaker by G-Labs — ICT source and breaker order blocks for MetaTrader 5. Multi-timeframe structural zones, breaker invalidation on close, retest alerts, and per-timeframe colour control on one chart. Marks where opposing liquidity rested before a move and what happens when structure breaks. Source order blocks draw as outlined rectangles from the first opposite-colour candle after a structural break. When price closes through the tracked extreme, the zone flips to a filled breaker bl
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