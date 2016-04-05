Zenith Portfolio Matrix EA MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It monitors a

predefined portfolio across Gold, EURUSD, GBPUSD and USDJPY, and coordinates several

independent decision modules across higher intraday timeframes. The Expert Advisor is designed

to be attached to one chart. It manages the enabled instruments from that single instance and

makes trading decisions only after a bar has closed. Its signal calculations, thresholds and

internal weightings are not disclosed.





Main features

- Multi-asset portfolio managed from one chart

- Eight selectable risk profiles plus a bounded custom mode

- Closed-bar decision process

- Position sizing that adjusts to account conditions and market volatility

- Portfolio-level exposure controls

- A stop loss is submitted with each position, subject to broker acceptance and execution

- Automatic detection of common broker prefixes, suffixes and Gold symbol aliases

- Optional manual symbol overrides

- On-chart status panel and configurable chart graphics

- Drawdown state is retained across terminal restarts





How positions are opened

An entry may be divided into up to three parts. The first part is a market order. The

remaining parts are limit orders placed at prices less favourable than the first fill, so they

are filled only if price moves against the initial entry. All parts of one entry share a single

stop loss, and their sizes are calculated so that the planned risk of the complete entry is the

same as it would be for one undivided position.





Additional positions may be added to a trade that has already moved into profit by a configured

distance. Each addition is smaller than the one before it.





The Expert Advisor does not use grid or martingale methods, and does not increase position size

in response to a loss.





Account type

The reference test was run on a hedging account. On a netting account MetaTrader merges all

positions on the same symbol into one, so the separate decision modules stop holding separate

positions and one module's exit closes the others. The Expert Advisor still operates and still

submits a stop loss with every order, but its behaviour differs from the tested configuration

and the figures below no longer describe it. A hedging account is recommended.





Portfolio

The default portfolio uses:

- Gold, detected from common names such as GOLD or XAUUSD

- EURUSD

- GBPUSD

- USDJPY





All four instruments are enabled in the reference test. Broker symbol names are detected

automatically. If a broker uses an unusual name, each instrument has a manual override input.





Setup

1. Install the Expert Advisor through the MQL5 Market.

2. Open one chart. A Gold H1 chart is a practical reference choice.

3. Attach Zenith_Pro to that chart only.

4. Keep automatic symbol detection enabled.

5. Select a risk profile. Level 4 Balanced is the default.

6. Enable algorithmic trading in the terminal.

7. Verify the detected instruments in the Experts journal and on the on-chart panel.

8. Test on a demo account before considering live use.





Do not attach the same configuration to multiple charts. Each attachment runs another portfolio

instance and can multiply exposure. Use a different Magic number only when you intend to operate

a separate instance.





Risk profiles

Risk profiles change trade sizing and portfolio exposure limits. A higher level increases

exposure and can increase the size and duration of losses. The profile names and multipliers are

configuration labels. They do not state or imply an expected return, a win rate or a probability

of profit.





- Level 1 - Preservation

- Level 2 - Conservative

- Level 3 - Steady

- Level 4 - Balanced (default)

- Level 5 - Growth

- Level 6 - High

- Level 7 - Very High

- Level 8 - Maximum





The small-account guard is enabled by default. It can restrict higher levels when minimum-lot

granularity would make the requested exposure unsuitable for the account size.





The drawdown stop prevents new entries after its threshold is reached. It does not close

existing positions and it does not place a floor under account equity.





Historical simulation results

The figures below are outputs from historical MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester simulations using the

Every tick model. They are not results from a live account.





Test conditions: MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester, Every tick model, historical data from

XMGlobal-MT5 (build 6061), hedging account, 1 January 2020 to 29 July 2026, Gold H1 reference

chart, all four portfolio markets enabled, 10,000 USD initial deposit, 1:500 leverage. One

simulation was run per risk level.





| Level | Profile | Multiplier | Simulated net result | Simulated equity drawdown | Profit factor | Trades |

|------:|--------------|-----------:|---------------------:|--------------------------:|--------------:|-------:|

| 1 | Preservation | 0.30x | $16,403.76 | 13.04% | 1.37 | 4,615 |

| 2 | Conservative | 0.50x | $47,775.54 | 16.89% | 1.49 | 4,706 |

| 3 | Steady | 0.75x | $185,365.97 | 21.43% | 1.50 | 4,797 |

| 4 | Balanced | 1.00x | $676,833.47 | 29.07% | 1.46 | 5,084 |

| 5 | Growth | 1.25x | $1,969,996.60 | 36.19% | 1.52 | 5,264 |

| 6 | High | 1.60x | $3,041,648.47 | 42.92% | 1.45 | 5,272 |

| 7 | Very High | 1.85x | $4,217,434.07 | 51.19% | 1.45 | 5,244 |

| 8 | Maximum | 2.10x | $4,632,860.31 | 56.85% | 1.42 | 5,218 |





These are hypothetical simulations based on one broker's historical data over one period. A

positive simulated result does not establish that the Expert Advisor is profitable, that it is

suitable for a particular user, or that it is likely to produce a positive result in live

trading. Actual results may be positive or negative, and can differ materially because of

market changes, spread, commission, swap, slippage, price gaps, execution latency, symbol

specifications, trading hours, liquidity, account type, broker conditions and configuration.





Important operational notes

- MetaTrader 5 only

- One attachment manages the complete enabled portfolio

- A stable terminal and a reliable connection are recommended. A virtual private server may be

used for this purpose.

- The required symbols must be available in Market Watch

- Trading permissions must be enabled

- Results can vary between brokers and account types

- Stop-loss orders reduce exposure but cannot prevent loss, slippage or price-gap risk

- Testing on a demo account before live use is recommended





Risk warning

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may result in the loss of

some or all invested capital. This product is execution software. It is not an investment

product, a managed account, a signal subscription, or investment, legal, tax or financial

advice. Nothing in the product name, description, screenshots, test reports, controls or

risk-profile labels promises or implies profit, income, capital protection, a maximum loss, a

drawdown limit, error-free operation or any future outcome. Users remain responsible for broker

selection, configuration, risk level, regulatory eligibility and all trading decisions.