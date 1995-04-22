EA scalping M1

BTC M1 Scalper Pro is a high-frequency, automated trading algorithm specifically engineered for Bitcoin (BTCUSD / BTCUSDT) on the 1-Minute (M1) timeframe.

The strategy utilizes ultra-fast momentum detection and price action breakouts tailored to crypto market volatility. By capturing rapid micro-trends and dynamic price swings, it aims for quick market execution with tight risk controls.

Key Feature

Engineered for Bitcoin (M1): Optimized specifically to handle high volatility and fast tick movements on BTCUSD.

High-Speed Execution: Filters market noise to enter rapidly on valid micro-trend breakouts.

Dynamic Spread Protection: Automatically pauses trading during excessive spread widening or high slippage.

Smart Risk Management: Every trade is protected with hard Stop Loss, Take Profit, and optional trailing stops.

Broker & Account Friendly: Built-in lot normalization to prevent execution errors across ECN, Standard, and Crypto brokers.

Input Parameters

InpLotSize: Fixed trading lot size (Default: 0.01 / 0.1 depending on balance).

npStopLoss: Stop Loss distance in points (Default: 500).

InpTakeProfit: Take Profit distance in points (Default: 1000).

InpMaxSpread: Maximum allowed spread in points for trade entry.

InpMagicNumber: Unique ID for order management.

Recommendations & Setup

Symbol: BTCUSD / BTCUSDT / Bitcoin.

Timeframe: M1 (1-Minute).

Minimum Deposit: $100 (or equivalent in crypto/fiat).

Broker Requirements: An ECN/RAW account with low BTC spreads and fast execution speed.

VPS: A low-latency VPS (under 20ms) is strongly recommended for 24/7 continuous operation.