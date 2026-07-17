SmartTrader AI Pro

Structured XAUUSD Market Analysis Based on Documented Historical Calibration

Most technical indicators ask traders to trust unverifiable claims.

SmartTrader AI Pro takes a different approach.

The scoring weights and thresholds used by the indicator were calibrated against historical XAUUSD data using a documented and repeatable backtesting methodology. The results—including where the model demonstrated a measurable relationship with subsequent price movement and where it did not—are disclosed rather than hidden behind claims of “proven profitability.”

This is not a promise of future performance. It is a transparent, structured decision-support tool designed to help traders analyze the XAUUSD market using multiple technical factors in one place.

What the Panel Shows

Weighted Market Score

A 0–100 score combining:

EMA alignment

RSI

MACD

ADX with trend-slope detection

Higher-timeframe bias

Tick-volume activity

Spread and volatility quality filters

The result is converted into a:

Strong Buy / Buy / Wait / Sell / Strong Sell

Each individual indicator reading is also displayed and color-coded so you can see why the overall score has reached its current level.

Six-Timeframe Bias Scanner

View the current directional bias across:

M1 → M5 → M15 → M30 → H1 → H4

The scanner reads closed-bar data to reduce intra-bar signal flickering and avoid constantly changing readings while a candle is still forming.

ATR-Based Trade Plan Reference

The panel can display reference levels for:

Entry

Stop Loss

Take Profit 1

Take Profit 2

These levels are calculated using ATR-based volatility and configurable risk-to-reward relationships.

These are reference levels for the trader's analysis—not guaranteed entry or exit signals.

Intelligent Alerts

Alerts trigger only when the actual recommendation changes, rather than on every price tick.

Available options include:

Popup alerts

Sound alerts

Push notifications

Telegram notifications

Bar-close and cooldown controls help reduce unnecessary alert spam caused by temporary intra-bar changes.

What Was Actually Measured

Please read this section before purchasing.

Historical backtesting on XAUUSD found that the scoring model's H1 configuration demonstrated a measurable and repeatable relationship between score strength and subsequent price movement.

However, this relationship was significantly stronger during trending market conditions than during range-bound conditions.

This is an important limitation.

Like most trend-oriented analytical tools, the model should not be expected to perform equally across every type of market environment.

A separately calibrated configuration for the M1 timeframe was also developed after testing showed that short-term XAUUSD behavior differed significantly from higher timeframes. The M1 configuration uses a different interpretation of short-term momentum and demonstrated a consistent relationship across the historical periods tested.

M2 through M30 configurations did not demonstrate a measured relationship in the backtesting performed.

For this reason, the indicator does not claim that every timeframe is equally validated.

What SmartTrader AI Pro Is — and Is Not

It is:

A structured market-analysis tool

A multi-factor scoring system

A multi-timeframe bias scanner

An alerting tool

A transparent decision-support system

A tool designed specifically around XAUUSD analysis

It is not:

A guaranteed-profit system

A black-box prediction engine

A guarantee of future performance

An automated trading Expert Advisor

A replacement for risk management or trader judgment

The companion Expert Advisor is not included. Automated execution is still under validation and is not currently offered for sale.

Requirements

MetaTrader 5

XAUUSD

Broker with standard MT5 market data

Important: The model was validated specifically on XAUUSD. Other symbols have not been validated and may produce untested results.

Configuration Guide

Panel

Controls the visual appearance of the on-chart panel:

Position

Size

Font

Draggability

These settings are cosmetic and do not affect the analysis engine.

Indicator Engine

Controls the standard indicator periods used by:

EMA

RSI

MACD

ADX

ATR

Tick-volume lookback

The default values are the values used during the documented backtesting process.

Changing these values creates an unvalidated configuration.

Session Detection

The broker GMT offset converts broker server time to GMT so the panel can identify:

Asian Session

London Session

New York Session

Session Overlap

This setting affects only the displayed session label. It does not affect the score.

Signal Engine Weights

The scoring engine uses a 100-point scoring budget.

Directional components include:

EMA

Higher-Timeframe Bias

MACD

RSI

ADX

Quality filters include:

Volume

Spread

ATR

Quality filters can reduce confidence and move the score toward neutral, but they cannot independently create a Buy or Sell direction.

The weights must total 100 for the score to remain consistent with the validated configuration.

Score Thresholds

The four score boundaries determine:

Strong Buy

Buy

Wait

Sell

Strong Sell

These thresholds were calibrated against the historical distribution of actual model scores.

They are not based on the assumption that scores are evenly distributed from 0 to 100.

Trade Plan

The reference trade plan uses ATR-based calculations:

Stop Loss = ATR × configured multiplier

Take Profit 1 = Stop Loss distance × configured Risk/Reward ratio

Take Profit 2 = Stop Loss distance × configured Risk/Reward ratio

These levels are analytical references only.

M1 Counter-Trend Mode

The M1 configuration is separately calibrated from the higher-timeframe model.

Historical testing showed different short-term behavior on M1 compared with H1 and above.

As a result, M1 automatically uses its own:

Scoring weights

Thresholds

Market interpretation

The M1 mode is designed around the separately observed short-term behavior of the tested XAUUSD data.

Multi-Timeframe Scanner

The six-timeframe bias strip uses the configured EMA periods to calculate directional bias across:

M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, and H4.

Alerts

Available alert types:

Popup

Sound

Push Notification

Telegram

Alerts can be configured with:

Bar-close confirmation

Cooldown periods

Recommendation-change detection

Telegram requires your own:

Bot Token

Chat ID

Please refer to the setup guide for configuration instructions.

Transparency First

SmartTrader AI Pro does not claim that historical relationships guarantee future results.

The purpose of the documented testing is to show where the model demonstrated evidence of a historical relationship and where it did not.

Market conditions change. Historical behavior can change. No indicator can eliminate uncertainty from financial markets.

Use the tool as part of a broader trading process that includes:

Risk management

Position sizing

Market context

Independent analysis

Appropriate testing

SmartTrader AI Pro provides structured analysis and decision support. The final trading decision remains yours.