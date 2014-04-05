Hull and CAP Channel cross Strategy Indicator
- 指标
- Md Golam Murshed
- 版本: 1.10
Description
CAP Channel & Hull Moving Average Crossing Strategy is a powerful and smart trading indicator designed to identify high-probability market reversals and trend-based entry points.
This indicator combines the strength of the CAP Channel and the Hull Moving Average (HMA) to detect price overextension and confirmation-based reversals. When price moves outside the CAP Channel and then returns inside with Hull MA confirmation, the indicator generates accurate BUY and SELL signals.
Core Features
✔ CAP Channel (Upper, Middle & Lower Bands)
✔ Hull Moving Average (Fast & Ultra-Smooth)
✔ Clear BUY & SELL Arrow Signals
✔ Non-Repainting Logic
✔ Works on All Symbols & Timeframes
✔ Suitable for Forex, Gold, Crypto & Indices
Trading Logic (How It Works)
🔵 BUY Signal
- Price closes below the Lower CAP Channel
- Then a Hull cross with CAP Channel in Green color condition
- Bullish trend confirmation detected
➡️ BUY arrow is displayed
🔴 SELL Signal
- Price closes above the Upper CAP Channel
- Then a Hull cross with CAP Channel in Green color condition
- Bearish trend confirmation detected
➡️ SELL arrow is displayed
This logic helps filter fake breakouts and improves signal accuracy.
Smart Confirmation System
- Hull MA slope direction analysis
- Multi-candle confirmation logic
- Overextended price rejection detection
These filters make the indicator suitable for scalping, intraday, and swing trading.
Recommended Timeframes
- Forex: M15 – H1
- Gold: M5 – M15
- Crypto: M15 – H1
Risk Management Notice
This indicator is a signal tool, not an automated trading system.
For best performance:
- Always use Stop Loss
- Risk no more than 1–2% per trade
Best For
✔ Trend Reversal Trading
✔ Pullback & Continuation Entries
✔ Overbought / Oversold Market Conditions
✔ Manual & Professional Traders