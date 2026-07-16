If you are a trader of Boom and Crash assets, then welcome! Spikes [Zone] is an indicator developed to detect the market region with the highest probability of SPIKES occurring. It consists of an oscillator and its respective signal, which can be adjusted through the inputs for better performance [choose the operation mode and adjust the periods].

In Boom assets, the region with the highest probability of spikes is colored WHITE on the oscillator, and for Crash it's colored RED. The detection of these regions is more effective on M1, M2, and M3 timeframes. When trading with this indicator, always remember:

"During the year, there are rainy months and dry months. Sometimes it rains in the dry months."