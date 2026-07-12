Alpha Fibo Synergy
- 指标
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Cristofher Robles⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ TOP RATED MQL5 SELLER — PERU 🇵🇪
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🤖 Indicators Developer | MT4 x MT5 Specialist
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✅ Specialized in creating HIGH-QUALITY custom
Indicators for MetaTrader 4 & MetaTrader 5
- 版本: 10.0
- 激活: 8
Alpha Fibo Synergy is the primary suite-lead trend indicator, focusing on institutional trading zones and daily open price (DOP) boundaries. It identifies trend direction changes based on closed-bar moving average crossovers and projects daily targets based on historical market cycles.
Key Features:
- Institutional DOP: Daily open anchor line to establish daily structural bias.
- Alpha Trend MA: High-period MA channels to identify institutional trend zones.
- Target Projection: Auto-plots entries and profit targets on daily ranges.
- Visual Dashboard: Scaled graphic panel tracking active signals and risk profiles.
- Elite Alerts: Compact popup, mobile push, email, and sound notification settings.
Primary Inputs:
- TrendFilterMode: Set default trend tracking criteria.
- UseMinRangeFilter: Toggle daily ATR volatility checks.
- soundfile: Define the alert audio file location.