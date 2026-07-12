Twister Synergy MT5
- 指标
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Cristofher Robles⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ TOP RATED MQL5 SELLER — PERU 🇵🇪
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🤖 Indicators Developer | MT4 x MT5 Specialist
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✅ Specialized in creating HIGH-QUALITY custom
Indicators for MetaTrader 4 & MetaTrader 5
- 版本: 10.0
- 激活: 7
Twister Synergy MT5 is a professional, high-performance trend trading indicator engineered to capture dynamic trend breakouts and market swings. By combining multi-timeframe moving average channels (XU-MA) with daily Fibonacci projection ranges, it filters out noise and identifies high-velocity trend directions.
Key Features:
- Vortex Trend Crossover: Captures price breakouts using dynamic EMA channels.
- Daily Volatility Filter: Built-in ATR range filter to avoid flat and consolidating markets.
- Target Projection: Automatically plots Entry, Stop Loss (SL), and 3 Profit Targets (TP1, TP2, TP3).
- Scaled Dashboard: Real-time GUI panel displaying active trend strength and Risk-to-Reward (R:R) ratios.
- Instant Notifications: Supports Popup, Sound, Push Mobile alerts, and Email notifications.
Primary Inputs:
- Trend Filter Mode: Choose XU-MA Synergy, EMA, or standard price-crossover mode.
- Daily Open Price (DOP): Visual line toggle for daily pivot reference.
- ATR Volatility Filter: Toggleable filter based on 14-period daily average range.