Trading Journal pro

Ultimate Trading Journal & Analytics Dashboard

This tool is not just a trade logger; it is a complete  Psychology and Performance Center.

It completely takes over your chart to provide a distraction-free environment focused entirely on your trading statistics, discipline, and daily habits.

Key Features

1.  Total Immersion UI (The "Blackout")

  • Chart Masking: Upon loading, the tool turns the background, grid, and candles pitch black. This hides the noise of the market ticks, allowing you to focus purely on your performance data without emotional distractions.

  • Smooth Rendering: The interface updates instantly without flickering or blinking, providing a premium software feel.

2.  Interactive Trade Journal (List View)

A table view of your trading history with interactive tagging features:

  • Automated Data: Auto-fills Date, Symbol, Type (Buy/Sell), Volume (Lots), and Profit/Loss.

  • Manual Tagging (Click-to-Cycle):

    • Behavior: Tag trades as  Disciplined, FOMO, Revenge, Hesitant, Good Setup.

    • Strategy: Tag trades by system (e.g.,  SMC, ICT, Price Action, Scalping).

    • Emotion: Record your state of mind ( Confident, Anxious, Greedy, Fearful).

  • 10-Point Checklist: Click the check button to open a popup window where you can confirm if you followed your rules (e.g.,  Trend Direction, Risk/Reward, Stop Loss in place).

  • Notes: A text box for every trade to type specific comments.

3.  Performance Calendar (Calendar View)

A visual monthly overview of your performance:

  • Daily Aggregation: Shows Total P/L, Total Lot Size, and Trade Count for each day.

  • Color Coded:

    • Matte Green: Profitable Day.

    • Matte Red: Losing Day.

    • Grey: Break-even or Neutral.

  • Smart Badges:

    • 🔵  Goal Reached: Appears if your daily profit exceeds your target (set in inputs).

    • 🔴  Max Loss Reached: Appears if your loss exceeds your daily limit (set in inputs).

  • Weekend Mode: Saturdays and Sundays display rotating educational tips (e.g.,  "Backtest Strategy",  "Rest & Reset") instead of empty space.

  •  Deep Analytics Sidebar

The right-hand panel provides advanced metrics displayed in a  Ribbon Style (Yellow/Gold background with Purple borders):

  • Best Time/Session: Analyzes if you trade better during Asian, London, or NY sessions.

  • Lot Consistency: Shows your Average Lot size and Variance (how much you deviate from your standard size).

  • Risk Detection (Max Lot Jump): Detects if you suddenly increased your lot size significantly (a sign of gambling/tilting).

  • Revenge/Impulse Monitor: Counts how many times you opened a trade less than 5 minutes after a loss.

  • Streaks: Tracks current winning and losing streaks.

  • Best/Worst Symbols: Identifies which assets make you money and which ones drain it.

5.  Glowing Golden Rules

To keep your psychology in check, the bottom of the sidebar features 5 strict trading rules.

  • Animation: The text slowly pulses/glows from dim to bright neon every few seconds.

  • Purpose: Catches your eye to remind you:  "Respect Risk or Die Broke" or  "Emotions = Poverty".

Configuration (Inputs)

When you attach the tool, you can configure:

  • Colors: Customize the Background, Win/Loss colors, and Ribbon colors.

  • DailyProfitGoal: Set this to your monetary target (e.g., $500). If you hit this in a day, the Calendar shows a blue badge.

  • DailyMaxLoss: Set this to your risk limit (e.g., $200). If you lose this much, the Calendar shows a red badge.

3. Using the List View

  • Reviewing Trades: Scroll through the list.

  • Tagging: Click the grey buttons under the Behavior, Strategy, or Emotion columns. Keep clicking to cycle through options (e.g., change "-" to "FOMO").

  • Checklist: Click the button that says (0/10). A popup appears. Check the boxes that applied to that trade. Click  Save. The button will update to (10/10) and turn green if perfect.

  • Notes: Click inside the text box on the right, type your note, and press Enter (or click away) to save.

4. Using the Calendar View

  • Click the  "Calendar" button at the bottom menu.

  • This gives you a bird's-eye view of the month.

  • Look for the  Red Badges ("Max Loss Reached"). If you see one, click back to "List" view for that date to analyze  why you failed (e.g., did you tag those trades as "Revenge"?).

5. Using the Buttons (Bottom Menu)

  • Load: Loads data from the saved CSV file (useful if you restarted MT5).

  • Refresh: Forces a re-scan of your account history to find new trades immediately.

  • List / Calendar: Toggles between the two main views.

  • Photo: Takes a screenshot of the dashboard and saves it to your MQL5/Files/ folder.

  • CSV (Blue Button in older versions): Exports your journal data to Excel format.


    推荐产品
    Trend Catcher EA Pro MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.87 (15)
    专家
    Trend Catcher EA Pro —— 基于最受欢迎的趋势捕捉指标 Trend Catcher，在大量用户请求之后，我们终于推出了 Trend Catcher EA。 一款新一代智能交易系统，将算法驱动的自动交易与手动控制相结合，为交易者提供对市场的完全掌控。 它快速、可适应，并专为重视清晰度、性能和自主权的交易者而设计。 该 EA 以 EURUSD 为核心，在真实历史 tick（99.9%）数据上进行优化测试，执行稳定，无重绘、无重算、无延迟。 【用户手册、使用建议】和【测试过的参数预设】请点击链接获取。 核心策略： EA 内置两种策略，可自由选择交易风格： I. Smart Trend Mode（智能趋势模式）—— 单向趋势交易，顺势入场，结构清晰。 低风险，高准确度，无对冲。 II. Dynamic Dual Mode（动态双向模式 / 激进）—— 使用对冲式剥头皮逻辑同时进行双向交易，捕捉每一次波动。 高参与度，全自动执行。 你可以自由选择只做多、只做空或双向交易，使 EA 完全适应你的交易理念。 混合控制系统： Trend Catcher 提供了其他 EA 无法做到的
    FREE
    ParitySnap
    Kazutaka Yamamoto
    指标
    ParitySnap — Triad Z-Score Reversion Non-Repaint / Hedge-Fund-Inspired Mean Reversion / NY-Close Pivot-SL Holiday Promo (until Dec 25, JST): Lifetime $199 / Rental $30 - Standard after promo: Lifetime $209- / Rental $40 - WHAT IT DOES ParitySnap detects tri-currency parity distortions (e.g., GOLD: XAUUSD–AUDUSD–XAUAUD ) and prints non-repainting entries on the just-closed bar when a Z-score mean-reversion edge is present. Built for traders who value transparency and statistical rigor , it bring
    Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
    Tonny Obare
    4.86 (49)
    指标
    Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
    FREE
    Donchian Breakout And Rsi
    Mattia Impicciatore
    指标
    概述 本指标是经典 Donchian 通道 的增强版，增加了多种实用的交易功能。 除了标准的三条线（最高、最低和中线），系统能够检测 突破 ，并在图表上用箭头进行可视化标记，同时只显示 与当前趋势方向相反的那条线 ，让图表更加简洁。 功能包括： 可视化信号 ：突破时在图表上绘制彩色箭头 自动通知 ：弹窗、Push 推送和 Email 邮件 RSI 过滤 ：根据市场相对强弱验证信号 个性化设置 ：颜色、线条粗细、箭头符号、RSI 阈值等 工作原理 Donchian 通道计算： 上轨线 ：最近 N 根已收盘 K 线的最高价 下轨线 ：最近 N 根已收盘 K 线的最低价 中线 ：最高价和最低价的平均值 看涨突破 ：收盘价高于上轨线 看跌突破 ：收盘价低于下轨线 指标会： 绘制三条 Donchian 通道线 仅在 方向变化后的首次突破 绘制箭头 隐藏顺应趋势方向的那条线（上涨趋势: 只显示红色下轨线；下跌趋势: 只显示绿色上轨线） 可选用 RSI 过滤突破信号，减少虚假突破 支持实时发送通知 参数说明 Donchian 通道设置 indPeriod ：计算通道高低点的已收盘 K 线数量 Lin
    FREE
    Owl Smart Levels MT5
    Sergey Ermolov
    4.03 (32)
    指标
    MT4版本  |   FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator 是一個完整的交易系統，包含 Bill Williams 的高級分形、構建正確的市場波浪結構的 Valable ZigZag 以及標記準確入場水平的斐波那契水平等流行的市場分析工具 進入市場和地方獲利。 策略的详细说明 指示灯使用说明 顾问-贸易猫头鹰助手助理 私人用户聊天 ->购买后写信给我，我会将您添加到私人聊天中，您可以在那里下载所有奖金 力量在於簡單！ Owl Smart Levels 交易系統非常易於使用，因此適合專業人士和剛開始研究市場並為自己選擇交易策略的人。 策略和指標中沒有隱藏的秘密公式和計算方法，所有策略指標都是公開的。 Owl Smart Levels 允許您快速查看進入交易的信號，突出顯示下訂單的水平並向您發送有關已出現信號的通知。 優點很明顯： 清楚地顯示主要和更高時間框架的趨勢方向。 指示儀器信號的出現。 標記開單、止損設置和固定利潤的水平。 沒有多餘的，只有必要的結構！ ZigZag 表示全球趨勢的方向，因此也表示貿易方向。 市場反轉點的短線清楚地表明在什麼水平上構建斐波那
    Cointegration Spread Indicator
    Olesia Lukian
    指标
    Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
    FREE
    Orbit Rage Final 2
    BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
    专家
    Note : i only sell this EA on MQL5, any other sellers is fake. Orbit Rage Final, a cutting-edge trading strategy meticulously designed around the bull/bear candle approach and divergence analysis. This powerful tool is engineered to empower you to shape the life you desire. To embark on this transformative journey, simply download and seamlessly integrate it into your MetaTrader 4 platform by placing it in the experts advisors folder. Orbit Rage Final revolutionizes trading by offering a risk-f
    Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
    Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
    指标
    STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
    Mirror Signals Service
    Isaac Derban
    实用工具
    Overview Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only)   is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends   real-time Telegram notifications   for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for   signal providers ,   trade-copier operators ,   auditors ,   educators , and   professional trading services   that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from   entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing sto
    Crypto to MT5
    Rajesh Kumar Nait
    实用工具
    Crypto.com 到 MT5 从 Crypto.com websocket 到 Metatrader 5 的实时烛台流 它是 OHCLV（高开低收真实交易量）实时汇率数据  交易者，如果在一分钟图表中，OHLC 数据不正确，那么它可能会在技术图表研究中给出错误的分析，该产品确保它提供实时准确的数据，有助于手动分析 您可以在我的个人资料中查看我的其他加密产品 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rajeshnait/seller 1. OHLCV 数据 2.支持和创建多个符号 3. 您需要添加 Crypto.com websocket 和 api URL，如工具 > 选项 > 允许来自 URL 选项卡的 Webrequest 并勾选 Allow Webrequest 复选框 - Websocket URL：stream.crypto.com - API URL：api.crypto.com 4. 图表绘制于 GMT+0 时区（Crypto.com 的服务器时间） 5. 不进行 DLL 调用
    ROMAN5 Time Breakout Indicator Free
    Anton Nel
    4.7 (10)
    指标
    ROMAN5 时间突破指标自动绘制日线的支撑和阻力突破箱体。它可帮助用户识别何处进行买入、卖出。当新信号出现时，它可发出提示和声音。它还具有发送邮件功能。您的邮件地址和 SMTP 服务器设置应该在 MetaTrader 5 的 "邮箱" 标栏里的设置窗口里指定。 蓝色向上箭头 = 买。 红色向下箭头 = 卖。 您可以使用一款我的移动止损产品，来自动移动止损，并包括设置盈亏平衡。 ROMAN5 分型移动止损   ROMAN5 抛物线SAR 移动止损 ROMAN5 布林带移动止损 ROMAN5 HeikenAshi 移动止损 ROMAN5 均线移动止损 ROMAN5 高级移动止损 如果您希望尝试 EA, 参见 ROMAN5 时间突破 EA 。 版本 1.2: 发送推送通知至移动终端。
    FREE
    Break Retest
    Ongkysetiawan
    指标
    BREAK RETEST NON-REPAINT. WORKS BEST AT M15 AND ABOVE.  Benefits Fewer false breakouts . Combining close confirmation + retest + previous-close filter greatly reduces noise vs. raw high/low breaks. Tighter execution plans . The drawn level line gives an objective spot for entries, stop placement (just beyond the level), and partial-take-profit structure. Non-repainting confidence . Signals are placed on current bar. Flexible across markets . Works on FX, indices, metals, crypto; scalping on M15
    Manus Pro
    Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
    专家
    MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
    MACD Enhanced
    Nikita Berdnikov
    5 (2)
    指标
    Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
    FREE
    SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
    Ivan Butko
    指标
    SMC Venom 模型 BPR 指標是針對在智慧貨幣 (SMC) 概念內工作的交易者的專業工具。它會自動辨識價格圖表上的兩種關鍵模式： FVG （公平價值缺口）是三根蠟燭的組合，其中第一根和第三根蠟燭之間存在缺口。它在水平之間形成一個沒有成交量支撐的區域，這通常會導致價格調整。 BPR （平衡價格區間）是兩種 FVG 模式的組合，形成一個「橋樑」 - 當價格以低成交量活動移動時，突破並返回到水平的區域，從而在蠟燭之間產生間隙。 這些模式可協助交易者透過分析圖表上的交易量和價格動態（大型市場參與者和普通參與者之間的互動）來識別關鍵的支撐/阻力位、突破區域和切入點。 此指標以矩形和箭頭的形式可視化模式，也支援靈活的警報設定。 主要特點： 模式顯示模式：選擇顯示 BPR 模式（看漲和看跌）或 FVG 模式（看漲和看跌）。 可以隱藏所有圖表分析模式。 以條數過濾：BPR 結構中 FVG 之間的最小/最大距離。 訊號的附加視覺化： 箭頭有 9 種類型可供選擇（標準、細、分形等）或手動輸入 Wingdings 代碼，其表格可以選擇性地顯示在圖表上。 設定顏色、尺寸及其縮放時相對於價格的動態
    Fibaction
    Abdelkhalek Orabi
    指标
    Indicator Name: Fibaction – price action candle Detector Description: Fibo Signal Boxes is a powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC)-inspired indicator that auto-detects price action candles. bullish hammers and shooting stars, then draws precise Fibonacci entry zones and multiple take-profit levels directly on the chart. as for the SL personally i use 40 pips rules  Key Features: Detects bullish hammer and shooting star reversal candles. Automatically draws Fibonacci entry and TP boxes. as
    Inverted Chart EA
    Samuele Borella
    实用工具
    Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
    WanaScalper
    Isaac Wanasolo
    1 (1)
    指标
    A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
    Trendline mt5 indicator
    David Muriithi
    3 (1)
    指标
    Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
    FREE
    CandleStick Scanner for MT5
    Mounir Cheikh
    实用工具
    The CandleStick Scanner is a tool that allow you to perform a   market scan   and search any candlestick pattern that you already created in the current chart, You can perform a quick search in the current chart (500 bars will be scanned),  This is a lite version of  CandleStick Factory for MT5 . The   full version   video can be found here :  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fq7pLXqVO94 The  full version  can be purchased here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/75434 How it works You can
    FREE
    Kabuto Golden Balls 4
    Tham Horanop
    专家
    Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
    Girassol Sunflower MT5 Indicator
    Saullo De Oliveira Pacheco
    4.33 (6)
    指标
    This is the famous Sunflower indicator for Metatrader5. This indicator marks possible tops and bottoms on price charts. The indicator identifies tops and bottoms in the asset's price history, keep in mind that the current sunflower of the last candle repaints, as it is not possible to identify a top until the market reverses and it is also not possible to identify a bottom without the market stop falling and start rising. If you are looking for a professional programmer for Metatrader5, please
    FREE
    Mine Farm
    Maryna Kauzova
    专家
    Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
    Moving Average Surfer
    Rowan Stephan Buys
    专家
    Moving Average Surfer – MT5 精准趋势捕捉系统 使用 Moving Average Surfer 乘风破浪，这款 EA 专为追求精准、高效与自动风险管理的交易者打造。它结合快速与慢速移动平均线的趋势洞察，并加入高级市场过滤器，用于识别高概率交易机会。 主要功能： 双移动平均线分析： 利用快/慢 MA 判断市场方向，提高交易精确度。 集成 RSI 过滤： 提供动能验证，避免低质量交易并保持与趋势一致。 动态风险管理： 可自定义的最大风险百分比与自适应手数保护资金安全。 灵活的交易方向控制： 可选择只做多、只做空或双向交易。 基于 ATR 的止损/止盈： 自动计算 SL 与 TP，适用于各种市场环境。 自定义时间周期： 适配任何周期，从剥头皮到波段交易。 独立 Magic Number： 多图表运行安全稳定。 为何交易者选择 Moving Average Surfer： 它是一款结合趋势判定、动能验证与智能风险控制的全自动EA，适合希望拥有纪律化系统的交易者。所有参数均可调整，既灵活又可靠。 让 Moving Average Surfer 帮你精准捕捉高概率交易
    Friend of the trend
    Anderson De Assis
    指标
    Friend of the Trend: Your Trend Tracker Master the market with Friend of the Trend , the indicator that simplifies trend analysis and helps you identify the best moments to buy, sell, or wait. With an intuitive and visually striking design, Friend of the Trend analyzes price movements and delivers signals through a colorful histogram: Green Bars : Signal an uptrend, indicating buying opportunities. Red Bars : Alert to a downtrend, suggesting potential selling points. Orange Bars : Represent cons
    FREE
    LT Rainbow Trend
    Thiago Duarte
    5 (1)
    指标
    Do you, like me, like to trade with the trend? Then this indicator will help you! Rainbow Trend is a trend indicator, which uses several Moving Averages on the chart. It measures different trend strenght zones for different periods: very long term, long term, mid term, short term and very short term. Each zone has its color, and it is possible to have sound alert when the prices leaves a zone and enters another. Its configuration is very simple. If you find any bug or have any suggestions, conta
    Follow The Line MT5
    Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
    4.59 (34)
    指标
    This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
    FREE
    Impulses and Corrections 5
    Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
    指标
    "Impulses and Corrections 5" is created to help traders navigate the market situation. The indicator shows multi-time frame upward and downward "Impulses" of price movements. These impulses are the basis for determining the "Base" , which is composed of zones of "Corrections" of price movements, as well as "Potential" zones for possible scenarios of price movement. Up and down impulses are determined based on a modified formula of Bill Williams' "Fractals" indicator. The last impulse is always
    DF Fibonacci Trader Pro
    Mark David Griffin
    实用工具
    DF Fib Trader Pro DF Fib Trader Pro 是一款專為 MetaTrader 5 設計的自動交易系統。 它使用基於斐波那契的價格水平，結合趨勢和結構分析來定義入場點和出場點。此 EA 支援多頭和空頭部位，並內建風險管理參數。 核心功能： • 使用斐波那契回檔和擴展邏輯來繪製入場點、停損點和獲利點。 • 可設定交易手數和停損/獲利水平 • 可選擇 1 或 2 個入場點 • 根據市場情況支持固定或動態停損和獲利 • 適用於多種時間範圍和貨幣對 • 包含最大點差、滑點和交易頻率控制選項 • 自動交易管理：損益兩平、追蹤停損與部分平倉選項 • 如有需要，支持市價單。 輸入概覽： • 風險管理：交易手數、單筆交易風險、最大交易數量 • 入場條件：斐波那契水平選擇、趨勢過濾選項 • 出場管理：停損/停盈類型、追蹤停損設定、損益平衡參數 • 交易過濾：價差限制、滑點容忍度 基本規則 • 點擊“繪製斐波那契”，並根據您的需求繪製斐波那契框。 • 您選擇的斐波那契程度會顯示出來（完全可設定） • 點擊“執行斐波那契”，即可立即建立掛單以及停損和止盈 • 設定完畢後，讓PA
    FREE
    Classic Market Surfer EA
    Buti Andy Moeng
    专家
    Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
    该产品的买家也购买
    HINN Lazy Trader
    ALGOFLOW OÜ
    5 (2)
    实用工具
    Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
    YuClusters
    Yury Kulikov
    4.93 (42)
    实用工具
    Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
    Live Forex Signals MT5
    Denis Nikolaev
    实用工具
    Live Forex Signals 专为现场信号交易而设计   https://live-forex-signals.com/en 和  https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal for MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81445 参数 如果您已订阅网站，则用户名和密码live-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com ，然后您应该使用您的凭据填写这些参数;如果没有订阅，则将字段留空; 评论对正在开启的交易的评论 风险风险作为交易存款的百分比，如果风险=0，则使用价值地段 固定交易量 使用获利使用从网站获利 UseStopLoss从网站使用止损 FrequencySignalUpdateInMinute顾问访问网站的频率 交易的最大点差交易的最大允许点差，如果点差较高，则设置的挂单被取消 使用追踪止损 TrailingStop跟踪止损的值以点为单位 为了使实时外汇信号正常工作，您需要放置网站地址 https://live-forex
    Gann Model Forecast MT5
    Kirill Borovskii
    实用工具
    I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
    GT Trade Manager
    Alexander Martin Koenig
    实用工具
    This Utility is designed for price action strategies, trading flags and retests, such as Guerrilla Trading and similar strategies It allows to: place pending orders for retests (on the Retest line or x PIPs away from the retest line) place orders for flag formations calculate lotsizes based on account size, currency pair and risk percentage split trades and place multiple trades if lot size exceeds max lot size given by broker manage trades with a trailing SL/TP behind the most recent highs/lows
    FiboPlusWaves MT5
    Sergey Malysh
    5 (1)
    实用工具
    FiboPlusWave Series products Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    Features: without delving into the Elliott wave theory, you can immediately open one of
    Mirror EA for MT5
    Eugenio Bravetti
    实用工具
    The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
    GRID for MT5
    Volodymyr Hrybachov
    实用工具
    GRID for MT5 是一種方便的工具，適用於那些使用訂單網格進行交易的人，專為在外匯金融市場上進行快速而舒適的交易而設計。 MT5 的 GRID 有一個可定制的面板，其中包含所有必要的參數。適合有經驗的交易者和初學者。與任何經紀商合作，包括有 FIFO 要求的美國經紀商 - 首先，關閉之前打開的交易。訂單網格可以是固定的——訂單以固定的步長開倉，或者有動態的開倉水平——以更好的價格開倉，它只適用於市價單。 GRID for MT5 交易面板具備開倉、平倉和追踪訂單功能。訂單由一籃子關閉，可以是單向 - 僅買入或賣出，或雙向買入和賣出。要平倉，可以使用止損、止盈、盈虧平衡和追踪止損功能。止損和止盈可以設置為餘額的百分比。具有最短持倉時間和新訂單開倉最小間隔（秒）功能。 MT4 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46234 選項： MULTIDIRECTIONAL_MODE - 同時關閉雙向訂單，如果為 true - 關閉一籃子訂單，如果為 false - 買入和賣出訂單分別關閉； MIN_HOLDING_SEC - 最小持
    Price Data Record into EXCEL per Tick
    Hao Zhang
    实用工具
    1.   记录每一个Tick交易的价格数据。     数据文件内容:“Tick时间”、“ASK价格”、“BID价格”、“SPREAD价差”、“Tick报价数量”。 2.   同时，生成一个1分钟周期的报价数据文件。     1min数据文件内容:“ASK时间”、“ ASK OPEN价格 ”、“ASK HIGH 价格”、“ASK LOW 价格”、“ASK CLOSE 价格”、 “ BID 时间”、“BID OPEN价格 ”、“ BID HIGH 价格”、“ BID LOW 价格”、“ BID CLOSE 价格”、 “Tick报价数量”。 3. 每天将所有报价数据保存在一个文件中，方便使用者进行数据分析和数据整理。 4.这个EA程序，任何时刻加载到MT5图表中，就可以直接开始价格数据的记录。确保记录下市场中出现的每一个报价。 5.文件存储位置：MQL4/Files/
    Mt5BridgeBinary
    Leandro Sanchez Marino
    实用工具
    我自动其商业策略的使用二进制 MT5 和我们 Mt5BridgeBinary 我发送的命令其二进制账户和我名单： 开始使用这种方式容易！ 专家顾问也容易形成、优化和实现抗寒试验； 还在测试中我们可以预测其长期盈利能力，所以我们创造了 Mt5BridgeBinary 连接其最佳战略二进制文件。 特点： 它可以使用很多战略如我所愿。 （专家顾问）。 他不需要额外的程序。 随函附上我方- EA 没有导入的时限。 它可以想象所有的公开行动。 他只需要执行我们 EA 只在一个图形采取所有的订单。 -它不需要复杂的配置，以使我们的就业工作。 输入参数： 电子邮件： 有关其电子邮件帐户的二进制文件。 -标记： 代码访问它生成的二进制来操作。 -数量操作： 该合同价值。 位置警报： 会启用/禁用警报作业时开放。 -小组菲尔斯滕： 它显示所有打开的行动。 注： -期限的合同： 请参阅《资产指数来了解这笔总额中，最小和最大期限的合同。 - Volatile 性质指标不能在德国、法国、西班牙、新加坡、澳大利亚、意大利和卢森堡。
    Xrade EA
    Yao Maxime Kayi
    实用工具
    Xrade EA is an expert advisor as technical indicator. For short period trade it's the best for next previsions of the trend of the market. +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Very Important Our robot(data anylizer) does'nt take a trade procedure. If using only our robot you must take positions by yoursels +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The technical indiator provide for a given sma
    Grid MT5
    Volodymyr Hrybachov
    5 (1)
    实用工具
    用於半自動交易、訂單管理的實用程序也可用於恢復賬戶上無利可圖的頭寸。它具有通過重疊無利可圖的訂單來減少賬戶回撤的功能。它可以處理手動訂單、從面板打開的訂單或由另一個“EA 交易”打開的訂單。它具有最少的參數，易於配置，可處理任意數量的訂單。對於測試，請使用策略測試器中的可視化模式。 MT4 版本 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56492 選項： START_LOT - 初始手數； LOT_MULTIPLIER - 訂單網格中的手數乘數； MAX_LOT - 最大手數； STEP_ORDERS - 訂單網格步驟； STEP_MULTIPLIER - 階步倍增因子，如果 = -1 則不使用； MAX_STEP - 最大階網格步長； OVERLAP_ORDERS - 從哪個訂單啟用訂單重疊功能； OVERLAP_PIPS - 關閉無利可圖訂單的最小利潤點數； STOPLOSS, TAKEPROFIT - 止損和止盈點數，如果 = -1 未使用； BREAKEVEN_STOP, BREAKEVEN_STEP - 盈虧平衡水平和步長，如果
    IDEA Position Manager and Market Advisor
    Mirko Bastianini
    实用工具
    News: IDEA 2.0 is out with lot of features, like telegram bot notifications and Limits order! Check the changelog at bottom of page (*). Hi all, here you can find my Expert Advisor, called IDEA  (Intelligent Detection & managEr Algorithm) . In short, with this software you can: Have   a clear view of market status , with an indication of current trend. Simply add symbols you want to monitor to your market watch, and IDEA will notify you if some of them are in trend; Have an   automatic lots ca
    Binance Full Trader
    Arash Rezaeian
    2 (1)
    实用工具
    Binance Full Trader is developed for connection to your Binance account and get data, draw price charts and trade easily with any strategy by an indicator. A user-friendly interface has developed for it and has tried to give access to the necessary information such as open orders and wallet balances. ·        There are two sample indicators (one for trade signal and another for price) that you can download it from these links: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1w2CGuu3rArWKMhS9LkepT9zhVkGR1AO7/vie
    Nasdaq Piploader NY Open
    Tawanda Tinarwo
    实用工具
    PROMOTION!! $499 until 1 Mar. After that, EA will be $1,050 Developed and tested for over 3 years, this is one of the safest EAs on the planet for trading the New York Open. Trading could never be easier.  Trade On NASDAQ US30 (Dow Jones Industrial Average) S&P 500  What Does The EA do? The EA will open a Buy Stop Order and a Sell Stop Order(With SL and TP) on either side of the market just a few seconds before the NY Open.  As soon as 1 of the 2 trades is triggered, the EA automatically delete
    Market book saver
    Aliaksandr Hryshyn
    实用工具
    Saving data from the order book. Data replay utility: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71640 Library for use in the strategy tester: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81409 Perhaps, then a library will appear for using the saved data in the strategy tester, depending on the interest in this development. Now there are developments of this kind using shared memory, when only one copy of the data is in RAM. This not only solves the memory issue, but gives faster initialization on each
    All in one Keylevel
    Trinh Minh Tung
    5 (1)
    实用工具
    Instead of sticking to the Charts,let's use ALL IN ONE KEYLEVEL Announcement: We are pleased to announce the latest version 14.02 of the One In One Keylevel product. This is a reliable product that has been upgraded with many new features and improvements to make your work easier and more efficient. Currently, we have a special promotion for this new version. The current discounted price is $500, and there are only 32 units left. After that, the price will increase to $1000, and will continue to
    GerFX EA Protection Filter MT5
    Exler Consulting GmbH
    5 (1)
    实用工具
    The EA Protection Filter ( MT4 version here ) provides a news filter as well as a stock market crash filter, which can be used in combination with other EAs. Therefore, it serves as an additional protective layer for other EAs that do provide such filters.  During backtest analysis of my own night scalpers, which already use a stock market crash filter, I noticed that the historic drawdown,  especially during stock market crash phases like 2007-2008, was reduced significantly by using such a fil
    Hedge Ninja
    Robert Mathias Bernt Larsson
    3 (2)
    实用工具
    請務必在 www.Robertsfx.com 加入我們的 Discord 社區，您也可以在 robertsfx.com 購買 EA 無論價格向哪個方向移動，都能贏得勝利 無論價格向哪個方向移動，該機器人都會根據價格的移動方向改變方向，從而獲勝。這是迄今為止最自由的交易方式。 因此，無論它向哪個方向移動，您都會贏（當價格移動到屏幕截圖中的任何一條紅線時，它會以您設置的利潤目標獲勝）。 您面臨的唯一風險是價格是否正在整合（停留在一個地方）。 對沖忍者是一種半自動交易工具，您可以使用下面的對沖設置進行設置。當您告訴它進行交易時，購買或出售它，然後為您處理一切。 每次機器人改變方向時，它都會彌補你之前的損失，所以當你到達任何一條紅線時，你的利潤將是你決定的。 一個好的經驗法則是使用相當高的風險來獲得回報，但是你在這個鏈接上知道如何交易這個機器人的交易秘密。你想要的是價格移動，一旦它開始移動，你就直接走向你的利潤資金:) 設置 ADR / 平均點差 ADR 是平均每日範圍，顯示該工具在一天內通常平均移動多少點。很高興知道這一點，因為您不希望該機器人在點差變得更高的市場展期中運行
    Shortcuts
    Rouge Mouta
    实用工具
    Best for Technical Analysis You can set from one key shortcut for graphical tool or chart control for technical analysis. Graphic design software / CAD-like smooth drawing experience. Best for price action traders. Sync Drawing Objects You don’t need to repeat drawing the same trend line on the other charts. Shortcuts do that for you automatically. Of course, any additional modifications of the object immediately apply to the other charts too. Colors depend on Timeframe Organize drawings with
    Gold instrument scanner MT5
    Mei Lan Tang
    实用工具
    Gold instrument scanner is the chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Gold instrument scanner uses highly sophisticated pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use and intuitive manner. Advanced Price Pattern Scanner will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection any more. Plus you
    Gold Wire Trader MT5
    Yu You Zhang
    实用工具
    Gold Wire Trader MT5 trades using the RSI Indicator. It offers many customizable RSI trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. The EA implements the following entry strategies, that can be enabled or disabled at will: Trade when the RSI Indicator is oversold or overbought Trade when the RSI comes back from an oversold or overbought condition Four different trading behavio
    Gold trend scanner MT5
    Li Yun Zhang
    实用工具
    Gold trend scanner MT5 a multi symbol multi timeframe dashboard that monitors and analyzes Average True Range indicator value in up to 28 symbols and 9 timeframes  in 3 modes :  It shows the ATR indicator value in all pairs and timeframes and signals when the ATR value reaches a maximum or minimum in a given duration. Short term ATR/Long term ATR ratio: It shows ratio of 2 ATRs with different periods. It's useful in detecting short term volatility and explosive moves. ATR Value/Spread ratio: S
    Carousel Triple gold MT5
    Hong En Wang
    实用工具
    Attention: this is a multicurrency EA, which trades by several pairs from one chart!  Therefore, in order to avoid duplicate trades, it is necessary to attach EA only to one chart, ---> all trading in all pairs is conducted only from one chart! we can trade simultaneously in three different pairs, as by default (EURUSD + GBPUSD + AUDUSD), which take into account the correlation when entering the market for all three; we can trade only EURUSD (or any currency pair) and at the same time take into
    Gold Triangular Arbitrage MT5
    Jin Feng Liu
    实用工具
    A triangular arbitrage strategy exploits inefficiencies between three related currency pairs, placing offsetting transactions which cancel each other for a net profit when the inefficiency is resolved. A deal involves three trades, exchanging the initial currency for a second, the second currency for a third, and the third currency for the initial. With the third trade, the arbitrageur locks in a zero-risk profit from the discrepancy that exists when the market cross exchange rate is not aligned
    Gold index expert MT5
    He Ming Lai
    实用工具
    Gold index expert MT5 Wizard uses Multi-timeframe analysis. In simpler terms, the indicator monitors 2 timeframes. A higher timeframe and a lower timeframe. The indicator determines the trend by analyzing order flow and structure on the higher timeframe(4 hour for instance). Once the trend and order flow have been determined the indicator then uses previous market structure and price action to accurately determine high probability reversal zones. Once the high probability reversal zone has bee
    Golden Route home MT5
    Gao Sun Liu
    实用工具
    Golden Route home MT5 calculates the average prices of BUY (LONG) and SELL (SHORT) open positions, taking into account the size of open positions, commissions and swaps. The indicator builds the average line of LONG open positions, after crossing which, from the bottom up, the total profit for all LONG positions for the current instrument becomes greater than 0. The indicator builds the average line of SHORT open positions, after crossing which, from top to bottom, the total profit for all SH
    Gold looks at several MT5
    Yi Shan Hou
    实用工具
    Do you want an EA with small stoploss? Do you want an EA that is just in and out of market? Gold looks at several MT5 It is ONLY buying when the market opens and with a window of 10 minutes or less. It uses pre-market price so be sure your broker has that.   This strategies (yes, it is 2 different strategies that can be used with 3 different charts) have tight stoplosses and a takeprofit that often will be reached within seconds! The strategies are well proven. I have used them manually for
    Bionic Forex
    Pablo Maruk Jaguanharo Carvalho Pinheiro
    实用工具
    Bionic Forex - Humans and Robots for profit. Patience is the key. The strategies are based on: - Tendency - Momentum + High Volatility - Dawn Scalper + Support Resistence. Again, patience is the key. No bot is flawless, sometimes it will work seamlessly, sometimes it simply won't.  it's up to you manage its risk and make it a great friend to trade automatically with fantastic strategies. Best regards, Good luck., Pablo Maruk.
    Trade Insurance Expert Advisor
    Jermaine Wedderburn
    实用工具
    Ever took a trade and when you come back to the termainal to check on the status of the position, you realized the market has gone so far in the opposite direction or it has hit your stoploss. Well this system is here to help manage those moments price doesn't go in your desired direction. Consider this to be the insurance your account needs for your trading business. This tool manages manual trades and e.a. triggered trades. However be aware that some e.a.s are programmed to override other e.a.
    作者的更多信息
    Strong Bull Spike Killer
    Israr Hussain Shah
    指标
    Strong Bull V7 B&C  The ultimate M5 indicator for Boom & Crash indices, providing clear, filtered buy/sell signals to eliminate market noise and enhance your trading precision. Benefit-Focused Master the volatile Boom & Crash markets with Strong Bull V7 B&C . This intelligent indicator provides clear visual arrows and text labels for high-probability setups on the M5 timeframe. Its unique symbol-filtering technology automatically hides conflicting signals (no buys on Crash, no sells on Boom), en
    Trend Duration Forecast
    Israr Hussain Shah
    指标
    Trend Duration Forecast It utilizes a Hull Moving Average (HMA) to detect trend direction and statistically forecasts the probable duration of the current move based on historical market behavior. Key Features Smooth Trend Detection:   Uses the Hull Moving Average (HMA) to filter noise while minimizing lag, providing clean Bullish/Bearish signals. Real-Time Duration Counter:   Displays a dynamic label at the start of the current trend showing the   "Real Length"   (number of bars the trend has b
    FREE
    Buy Sell Range
    Israr Hussain Shah
    指标
    The Range Filter Buy and Sell indicator is a trend-following technical analysis tool designed to identify optimal entry and exit points in the market. It filters out market noise by creating dynamic bands around price movements, generating clear buy and sell signals when price breaks through these bands. Key Features Dynamic Range Filtering : Uses a sophisticated algorithm to calculate adaptive bands that adjust to market volatility Trend Identification : Clearly visualizes the current trend dir
    FREE
    Auto Fibonacci Analyzer
    Israr Hussain Shah
    指标
    Major Swing Fibonacci Indicator - Professional Trading Tool What It Does Automatically detects major swing points not internal noise Generates buy/sell signals at key Fibonacci levels Displays professional GUI panel with real-time analysis Marks major swings with visual indicators Trading Strategy BUY at 38.2%-61.8% Fibonacci support in uptrends SELL  Past performance is not indicative of future results. This indicator is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute in
    FREE
    Spike Blast Pro
    Israr Hussain Shah
    指标
    Spike Blaster Pro – The Ultimate Spike Detection Tool Spike Blaster Pro is a next-generation MT5 indicator designed specifically for synthetic markets. It works seamlessly on Boom Index and Weltrade Index , providing traders with sharp, reliable spike detection signals. What makes Spike Blaster Pro powerful is its 5 Core Strategies built into one system, giving traders a multi-layer confirmation before signals appear. This ensures high accuracy and reduces false alerts. 5 Core Strategies B
    Spike Box Mitigation
    Israr Hussain Shah
    指标
    boom Spike Mitigation Zone Pro A professional spike pattern indicator built for synthetic traders who scalp and swing Boom 500/300/1000/600/900with precision.  This indicator: Detects powerful 3-candle spike formations (Spike → Pullback → Spike) Automatically draws a clean box around the pattern Marks the entry price from the middle candle Extends a horizontal mitigation line to guide perfect sniper entries Automatically deletes & redraws the line once price touches it (mitiga
    FREE
    Crash spike mitigation zone pro
    Israr Hussain Shah
    指标
    Crash Spike Mitigation Zone Pro A professional spike pattern indicator built for synthetic traders who scalp and swing Crash 500/300/1000 with precision.  This indicator: Detects powerful 3-candle spike formations (Spike → Pullback → Spike) Automatically draws a clean box around the pattern Marks the entry price from the middle candle Extends a horizontal mitigation line to guide perfect sniper entries Automatically deletes & redraws the line once price touches it (mitigation)
    FREE
    Big Bull Scalper
    Israr Hussain Shah
    指标
    Big bull scalper Short Description Master market structure with the precision of the popular Big bull scalper  This tool automatically identifies key pivot highs and lows, plotting unique "angling" trend lines that dynamically define market context. It visually confirms Breaks of Structure (BOS) and Changes of Character (CHoCH), removing all guesswork from your analysis. Key Features:    Automatic Pivot Detection Instantly spots significant swing highs and lows.    Dynamic Angling Lines Visual
    FREE
    Super Trend Live
    Israr Hussain Shah
    指标
    super trend version is to help you to have real time view of market move it will help you to get a live view of current market  buy signal line and arrow to help you understand batter the direction sell signal line and arrow to help you understand batter the direction trade what you see not what you think this is an simple and best trading tool for our traders of any market crypto gold 
    FREE
    Trade Like Pro
    Israr Hussain Shah
    指标
    A Smart Price Imbalance Tool with Arrows, Labels, and FVG Zones The Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator is designed to automatically detect price imbalance zones on the chart – a widely used concept in Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Institutional Trading Models (ICT) . These gaps, also known as imbalances or inefficiencies , often highlight areas where price may return to "rebalance" liquidity. Many professional traders consider these levels as high-probability zones for potential reversals, retrace
    Auto Analysis
    Israr Hussain Shah
    5 (1)
    指标
    FiboPivot TrendLines - Comprehensive Market Analysis Indicator This powerful indicator combines Fibonacci pivot point analysis with automatic trend line detection, providing traders with a complete technical analysis toolkit in a single tool. Key Features : - Fibonacci Pivot Points: Automatically calculates and displays R1-R3, Pivot, and S1-S3 levels using previous day's data - Fractal-Based Trend Lines: Automatically draws channel trend lines based on fractal patterns - Interactive
    FREE
    Deriv boom crash spike killer
    Israr Hussain Shah
    指标
    2025 Spike Killer Dashboard - Advanced Trading Signals & Market Analytics Transform Your Trading with Intelligent Market Insights! The 2025 Spike Killer Dashboard is a powerful MQL5 indicator that combines cutting-edge signal generation with an intuitive crystal dashboard for real-time market analysis. Designed for traders who demand precision and clarity, this all-in-one tool delivers actionable signals and comprehensive market metrics at a glance. Key Features: Dual Signal System Shved S
    Smart trend pro
    Israr Hussain Shah
    指标
    Smart Trend pro New - Advanced Trend Indicator with Interactive GUI Professional trend-following indicator with comprehensive visualization and control panel Key Features: Advanced Trend Detection Reliable Half Trend algorithm for precise trend identification Color-coded trend lines (Blue for bullish, Orange for bearish) Customizable amplitude parameter for different trading styles Interactive GUI Panel Real-time market strength visualization (Bulls vs Bears) Current signal display (Buy/Se
    FREE
    Analysis Professor
    Israr Hussain Shah
    指标
    FiboPivot Dashboard - Professional Pivot Point Indicator What It Does FiboPivot Dashboard is a powerful technical analysis tool that automatically calculates and displays Fibonacci-based pivot points on your chart. It identifies key support and resistance levels based on the previous day's price action, helping traders anticipate potential price reversal points and breakout levels.   How to Use 1. **Install & Apply**: Simply attach the indicator to any chart (time frames below D1) 2. **
    FREE
    Ultimate Trading Psychology
    Israr Hussain Shah
    指标
    Trading Guide MT5 Indicator - Ultimate Trading Psychology Assistant Description The Trading Guide MT5 Indicator is a powerful psychological trading assistant designed to keep traders disciplined, focused, and emotionally balanced. This innovative indicator displays real-time motivational messages, trading rules, and analysis guidelines directly on your chart, with vibrant blinking colors to capture your attention and reinforce proper trading habits.  Key Features Real-Time Trading Psychology
    FREE
    Market Profile With Dashboard
    Israr Hussain Shah
    指标
    Market Profile with Dashboard Indicator - Complete User Guide indicator Overview The Market Profile with Dashboard is a comprehensive trading analysis tool for MetaTrader 4 that displays market profile data, volume analysis, and key market structure information directly on your chart. This indicator helps traders identify significant price levels, market balance areas, and potential trading opportunities based on market profile theory. Core Components and Features Market Profile Display - Sh
    Liquidity Strength pro
    Israr Hussain Shah
    指标
    Liquidity Channels Pro  MT5 VERSION HERE   Liquidity Channels  is a sophisticated Smart Money Concepts (SMC) tool designed to automate the identification of     Buy Side Liquidity (BSL)   and     Sell Side Liquidity (SSL) . Unlike standard support and resistance indicators, this tool doesn't just draw lines; it projects     dynamic expanding channels   based on volatility (ATR) from key pivot points. Crucially, it follows the "Mitigation" logic used by institutional traders:     once liquidity i
    Risk Control Tool
    Israr Hussain Shah
    指标
    Smart Risk Manager – Risk/Reward Ratio & Position Sizing Tool for MT5 Overview (Short Description) A professional risk management indicator that helps traders calculate lot size, risk percentage, and reward ratio in real time. Perfect for Forex, Indices, Gold, and Synthetic Indices traders who want precise control over their capital. Full Description Trading without proper risk management is like driving without brakes. The Smart Risk Manager for MT5 gives you full control over your position siz
    Volatility Fusion Analyst
    Israr Hussain Shah
    指标
    Bollinger Fibo Pro: The Ultimate Fusion of Volatility, Fibonacci, and Trend Analysis Short Description: Stop overloading your charts with dozens of indicators.   Bollinger Fibo  Pro   is a sophisticated, all-in-one trading system for MetaTrader 5 that merges two legendary concepts into a single, powerful tool. It enhances standard Bollinger Bands with precise Fibonacci extension levels and couples them with a non-repainting ZigZag to accurately identify trends, reversals, and key market structu
    Deriv Intelligence Analyzer
    Israr Hussain Shah
    指标
    11 Modules Description & Final Analyzer Trading Guide 1. Reaction Engine 2.0 Purpose : Measures market pressure by analyzing tick movements, volume, and speed within a time window.   How it works : Calculates weighted price changes, considers tick velocity and volatility, and applies EMA smoothing.   Trading use : Strong positive values indicate buying pressure Strong negative values indicate selling pressure Use as confirmation for entry/exit signals 2. Flow Pattern Detector Purpose : Identifie
    Color schemes
    Israr Hussain Shah
    实用工具
    Colors schemes powerful MetaTrader 5 script designed for traders who value speed and a personalized trading environment. With a single click, you can instantly transform your chart's appearance using one of several professional, pre-designed color schemes, including popular styles like ICT/SMC. How to Use: In your MetaTrader 5 terminal, open the Navigator window (Ctrl+N). Find the Colors schemes script under the "Scripts" section. Drag and drop the script onto the chart you want to customize. A
    Binary Rise Fall
    Israr Hussain Shah
    指标
    Fractals_Price Indicator Description The Fractals_Price indicator is a technical analysis tool that identifies fractal patterns on price charts. Fractals are recurring patterns that signal potential trend reversals or continuation points. This indicator marks both upward and downward fractals with colored arrows and can display price labels at these points. Key Features  Identifies upward fractals (magenta arrows) marking potential resistance levels Identifies downward fractals (blue arrows)
    Trend Analysis Dashboard
    Israr Hussain Shah
    指标
    The   Trend Analysis Dashboard   is a powerful, all-in-one technical analysis tool designed for traders who need a clear, consolidated view of market momentum across multiple timeframes. Instead of cluttering your chart with numerous separate indicators, this tool aggregates signals from four key oscillators (Stochastic, RSI, and dual CCI) into a single, easy-to-read panel. It calculates the directional bias (Buy, Sell, or Neutral) for each enabled timeframe and provides a visual summary of over
    Trade Manger
    Israr Hussain Shah
    实用工具
    You Give an Instruction: When you run the script, a window pops up with a dropdown menu. You choose exactly what you want it to do from the list (e.g., "Close Profit Only" or "Delete Pending Orders"). It Scans Your Positions: The script then reads your instruction and systematically goes through your open trades and/or pending orders on the current chart. It Applies Your Rule: For each trade it finds, it checks if it matches the rule you selected. If you chose "Close Buy Only," it will only clo
    Easy Chart Cleaner
    Israr Hussain Shah
    实用工具
    How the Chart Cleaner Script Works The Chart Cleaner is a one-click tool designed to instantly wipe your chart clean. When you drag and drop the script onto a chart, it scans for and removes all visual objects—including trend lines, horizontal lines, text labels, shapes, and any other drawings you have placed. The result is a completely clean, uncluttered chart, giving you a fresh workspace for your analysis. It's the fastest way to reset your chart to its default state.
    Traders Master pack
    Israr Hussain Shah
    指标
    Comprehensive Trading Analysis Tool This tool has four main parts that help traders understand the market and manage risk in a simple way 1 Risk and Reward Visual Tool It shows two boxes on the chart a pink box for risk and a navy blue box for reward It shows the risk to reward ratio You can move and resize the boxes It shows pips and possible money for risk and reward It gives a clear picture of possible profit and loss It helps plan trades before entering It keeps risk levels consistent It hel
    Order Blocks Trading
    Israr Hussain Shah
    指标
    What It Does Finds Order Blocks (ANN + SMC) on big and small timeframes. Marks them with clean bullish/bearish zones. Drops arrows (blue = BUY, red = SELL) right inside each block. Shows an info panel on the right with the exact high/low of the newest blocks. Lets you change chart colors (background, bull candle, bear candle) instantly. How To Use It Drop the indicator into MQL5/Indicators → restart MT5. Add it to your chart. In the settings: Pick your background , bull candle , and bear candle
    FVG with Volume
    Israr Hussain Shah
    指标
    FVG Volume Profile (Institutional Price Action) Unlock the hidden liquidity inside Market Imbalances. The   FVG Volume Profile   is an advanced Price Action indicator that goes beyond standard Fair Value Gap detection. It looks inside the gap using lower timeframe data to construct a   Volume Profile   specifically for that imbalance. This helps you identify exactly where the "Smart Money" is defending positions. Key Features:   Internal Volume Profile:   Automatically scans lower timeframes
    Breakout Boxes with Volume Pressure
    Israr Hussain Shah
    指标
    Breakout Boxes with Volume Pressure This indicator automates the identification of key consolidation zones (Supply and Demand) based on Market Pivots and Volatility (ATR). Unlike standard support/resistance tools, this indicator provides a unique   Volume Pressure Analysis   inside every box, giving you insight into the battle between Buyers and Sellers before a breakout occurs. Key Features Automated Supply & Demand Zones:   Automatically detects significant Pivot Highs and Lows to draw dyna
    Liquidity HeatMap Profile
    Israr Hussain Shah
    指标
    1. Tool Description The   Dynamic Liquidity HeatMap Profile   is an advanced technical indicator originally designed by BigBeluga (Pine Script) and ported to MQL5. Unlike a standard Volume Profile which shows where volume   has   occurred, this tool attempts to visualize where liquidity (limit orders and stop losses) is   likely waiting   (resting liquidity). It works by identifying pivots (local highs and lows) weighted by volume and ATR.   Crucially, if price moves through a level, that liquid
    筛选:
    无评论
    回复评论