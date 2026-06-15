Blue Rotor Performance Panel is a visual performance dashboard indicator for MetaTrader 5.

It displays realized profit, floating P/L, monthly profit calendar, recent closed trades, daily P/L curve, and monthly P/L curve directly on the chart.

This tool is designed for EA users, manual traders, signal providers, and developers who want to monitor trading performance visually without exporting reports.

Main Features

Today / Week / Month / Year realized P/L

Monthly profit calendar

Win days, best day, worst day

Monthly trade count

Floating P/L display

Monthly net P/L display

Recent closed trades panel

Manual trade and EA trade labeling

Magic number to EA name mapping

Daily P/L curve

Monthly P/L curve

Demo Display Mode for Strategy Tester visual mode

Screenshot-friendly dark dashboard style

Recommended For

Traders running multiple EAs on MetaTrader 5

Traders who want to monitor daily and monthly performance visually

EA users who want to separate manual trades and automated trades

Signal providers who need clean performance screenshots

EA developers who need a simple performance monitor

Traders who prefer a chart-based dashboard instead of exported reports

Demo Display Mode

Demo Display Mode is included.

It allows the panel to show sample performance data in the Strategy Tester visual mode. This makes it easy to check the layout and display style before purchase.

Screenshots using Demo Display Mode show sample data only. They are not trading results and do not represent actual performance.

Magic Number Alias

You can convert magic numbers into short EA names.

Example:

339 = GoldEA

202606150 = GMMA

202606151 = BRK

This makes recent trades and performance panels easier to read when using multiple EAs.

Important Inputs

Demo Display Mode: Show sample data for screenshots and Strategy Tester visual mode

Current Symbol Only: Display only the current chart symbol

Magic Number Filter: Filter trades by magic number

Include Manual Trades: Include trades with magic number 0

EA Name Map: Convert magic numbers into custom EA names

Show Recent Trades Panel: Display latest closed trades

Show Daily P/L Curve: Display intraday performance curve

Show Monthly P/L Curve: Display monthly performance curve

Currency Code Override: Manually set currency label

Format Numbers With Commas: Add thousands separators

How to Use

Attach the indicator to any MT5 chart. Select whether to display all symbols or only the current symbol. Set Magic Number filter if needed. Add EA aliases in the EA Name Map input. Adjust panel position and display options. Use Demo Display Mode when checking the panel in Strategy Tester.

Important Notes

This product is a visual performance dashboard.

It does not open, close, or modify trades.

It does not provide trading signals or investment advice.

Displayed values are calculated from account history and open positions.

Past trading results do not guarantee future results.

Please test the demo version in the Strategy Tester before purchase.