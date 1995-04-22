Momentum ReEntry Scalper

Momentum Re-Entry Scalper





TIMING IS EVERYTHING

Momentum Re-Entry Scalper is a semi-automatic Expert Advisor designed to help traders execute pending orders with speed, precision, and discipline based on the BBMA OA Momentum trading concept.

Unlike fully automated trading robots, this EA does not analyze the market or generate trading signals. Every trading decision remains entirely under the trader's control. Once a valid momentum setup has been identified, the EA assists by placing and managing pending orders according to the selected trading direction.

Supporting all major pending order types, including Buy Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Limit, and Sell Stop, the EA allows traders to build structured entry strategies while maintaining complete flexibility over their trading plan.

Momentum Re-Entry Scalper also includes configurable Risk Management features such as Stop Loss, Take Profit, order spacing, number of pending orders, and lot size, enabling traders to adapt the system to different market conditions and personal risk preferences.

For added convenience, the integrated Quick Action Panel provides one-click controls for closing profitable positions, closing losing positions, closing all trades, or deleting all pending orders, helping traders react quickly to changing market conditions.

Built for traders who value precision execution rather than automated decision-making, Momentum Re-Entry Scalper serves as a professional trading assistant that improves consistency, reduces manual errors, and streamlines the execution process without taking control away from the trader.