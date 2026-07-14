Volatility Apex Pro MT4 Indicator
- 指标
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Do Thi Phuong Anh
- 版本: 3.0
- 激活: 5
Volatility Apex Pro
Know the trend. Time the turn. Trade with confidence.
Volatility Apex Pro turns raw price volatility into clear, actionable decisions. Built on an adaptive ATR trailing-stop engine and confirmed by a higher-timeframe trend filter, it tells you where the trend is, where your stop belongs, and exactly when momentum flips - all on the closed bar, with no repainting.
Stop staring at messy charts. Get one clean trend line, precise entry arrows, and a live dashboard that answers the only question that matters: long, short, or stay out?
Key Features
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Additional
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details
|Adaptive Volatility Stop
|an ATR-based trailing line that follows the trend and doubles as a dynamic stop-loss level
|Non-repaint signals
|Buy/Sell arrows print only on the closed candle and never move or disappear. What you backtest is what you trade.
|Higher-Timeframe trend filter
|automatically hides counter-trend signals so you trade in sync with the bigger picture (auto or manual HTF selection).
|ZigZag market structure
|highlights swing highs/lows to read trends, pullbacks, and momentum at a glance.
|High-visibility glow arrows
|bright, white-outlined entry arrows that stand out on any chart background or theme
|Live info dashboard
|current trend, HTF trend, stop price, distance, ATR, and the latest signal in one compact panel
|4-channel alerts
|popup, push notification, email, and sound, so you never miss a setup
|MT4 & MT5 + EA-ready
|works on all symbols and timeframes (best on M15–H4); trend/signal buffers exposed via iCustom for your own Expert Advisors
How to Trade
1. Wait for a Buy/Sell arrow on a closed candle.
2. Confirm the HTF panel agrees with the signal direction.
3. Use the Volatility Stop line as your trailing stop; exit or reverse when the trend flips.
Best Used On
Works on all symbols and timeframes. Recommended: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY, AUDCAD on M15-H4.
Inputs are fully customizable: ATR period, multiplier, price source, HTF timeframe, colors, arrow size, alerts, and panel.
This is a trading tool designed to support your decisions and risk management - it does not guarantee results. Always test on a demo account and apply sound money management.
More products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tachiteam/seller