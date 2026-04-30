AURA Trade Assistant Pro

Automated Utility & Risk Assistant (AURA) is the ultimate trading utility for MetaTrader 5, engineered for traders who demand precision, discipline, and total control. This is not just an order placement tool; it is a comprehensive Risk Infrastructure & Account Guardian (TradeCop) designed to eliminate emotional decision-making, automate complex math, and safeguard your account against prop-firm violations and execution errors.

Whether you are a retail trader, a scalper, or a Prop-Firm challenger, AURA ensures your risk is always calculated, your setups are visually planned, and your capital is protected 24/7.

WHY YOU NEED AURA TRADE ASSISTANT PRO:

🛡️ Master Your Discipline (The TradeCop Enforcer)

Struggling with emotional control or overtrading? AURA acts as your personal risk manager. Set your Max Daily Loss (%), Max Daily Profit (%), or Max Allowed Positions. If limits are hit, AURA will forcefully liquidate trades, delete pendings, and Lock Down your terminal until the next trading day. No more blowout days or revenge trading! (Note: Highly experienced traders can turn the Enforcer OFF to use AURA purely as a lightning-fast "Naked Execution" panel).

📱 Real-Time Telegram Live Reporter

Leave your PC running and monitor your business from anywhere. AURA sends beautifully formatted Trade Settlement Reports directly to your Telegram immediately after a position is closed. You can also manually export comprehensive Daily/Weekly Performance Summaries, complete with AURA's AI Trading Grade Assessment.

📰 Smart News Engine & Clean Sweeps

Stop blowing your account during NFP or CPI! AURA scrapes the live economic calendar. If a High-Impact news event matches your pair, AURA will auto-liquidate your positions minutes before the release, lock your terminal during the chaos, and safely lift the restriction afterward. Includes Daily & Weekend Clean Sweep features to avoid swap fees and dangerous Monday price gaps.

👻 Virtual & Global SL/TP Control

Protect yourself from stop-hunting brokers. Use Virtual SL/TP (Ghost Mode) to place invisible stop lines on your chart—executed locally via Market Orders when hit. Managing multiple scaling positions? Use the Global SL/TP tool to drag a single master line that dynamically calculates your aggregate PnL and injects stops to all trades at once.

⚙️ THE CORE TOOLKIT:

  1. Visual Trade Planner: Stop guessing your lot sizes. Drag and drop your Entry, SL, and TP lines on the chart. AURA auto-calculates your exact Lot Size based on your defined Risk ($ or %) and Current Volatility (ATR), showing the Estimated Profit/Loss in dollars before you confirm the trade.
  2. Smart OCO (One-Cancels-The-Other): The ultimate tool for Breakout and Retest strategies. Bracket the price with two lines; when one pending order is triggered, the opposite is instantly deleted. The AI automatically detects if it should place a Stop or Limit order based on line placement.
  3. Lightning Asynchronous Execution: No more terminal freezes during volatile markets! Mass operations (Close All, BE+, OCO) are handled via a robust Async Queue Engine that automatically retries orders if rejected by the broker.
  4. Shadow Guard (Mobile Interception): Open a trade via MT5 Mobile app while away from your PC? AURA detects it and instantly injects your predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit, correcting the lot size if you made a mistake!
  5. Dynamic Scaling & Breakeven: Secure profits like a professional with 1-Click Partial Closes (25%, 50%, 75%), Auto Break-Even functions, and an intelligent Step Trailing Stop.

📊 COMPREHENSIVE LIVE ANALYTICS

Throw away your third-party trackers. AURA features a sleek, collapsible Dark Mode dashboard displaying real-time metrics, fully adaptable to Standard and Cent (Micro) accounts:

  • Today's Trade: Live floating PnL, Win Rate, Daily Streaks, and Total Lot Exposure. The "Today PnL" Gold Box tracks your exact daily limit threshold.
  • Lifetime Account Summary: Profit Factor, Expectancy, Net PnL, and Win/Loss Ratios.
  • Withdrawal-Aware Drawdown: AURA intelligently calculates Net Deposits, ensuring your Max Drawdown and Recovery Factor stats remain 100% mathematically accurate even after you withdraw your profits.

    🎁 Complete Your Trading Tools!

    Thank you for checking out my product. If you want to take your trading to the next level, don't miss out on our other exclusive tools:

    • Download Our FREE Tools: Looking for more edge without extra cost? Visit my author profile to explore and download our collection of high-quality FREE indicators designed to complement your daily analysis.

    • Meet Your New Trading Assistant: Tired of calculating lots manually or managing open trades? Check out our EA Trading Assistant! It’s a powerful semi-automated tool that handles your risk management, automatic lot sizing, trailing stops, and breakeven functions effortlessly. Let the EA do the hard work while you focus on the strategy.

    👉 [https://www.mql5.com/en/users/golbagoltrade/seller]


    Tags: Prop Firm Manager, Risk Management Tool, MT5 Trade Manager, Position Size Calculator, Forex Risk Management, Telegram Signal EA, Automated Trade Protection, Hidden Stop Loss, Trailing Stop EA, Daily Loss Limit EA, Visual Trading Assistant.

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