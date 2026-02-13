SimpleGridBot MT4

🚀 Launch price: $49 – the price will be gradually increased to $96 after the first sales. Buy now to lock in permanent access at the current price.

SimpleGridBot - Automated Grid System

Professional Grid Trading Strategy for MetaTrader 4

The Grid EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on the proven grid trading strategy. The system automatically places buy and sell orders at predefined intervals, taking advantage of market movements in both directions.

✨ Key Features

Bidirectional Grid System : Separate buy and sell grids operating independently

: Separate buy and sell grids operating independently Flexible Lot Management : Constant or progressive lot sizes with adjustable multiplier

: Constant or progressive lot sizes with adjustable multiplier Automatic Take-Profit : Each order has a predefined profit target

: Each order has a predefined profit target Intelligent Grid Management : Automatic reset after complete closure of all positions

: Automatic reset after complete closure of all positions Maximum Control : Limitation of maximum number of open orders

: Limitation of maximum number of open orders Independent Activation: Buy and sell grids can be enabled/disabled separately

⚙️ Adjustable Parameters

GridSize : Distance between grid levels in points (Default: 50)

: Distance between grid levels in points (Default: 50) LotSize : Initial lot size (Default: 0.01)

: Initial lot size (Default: 0.01) TakeProfit : Profit target in points (Default: 100)

: Profit target in points (Default: 100) MaxOrders : Maximum number of open orders per direction (Default: 10)

: Maximum number of open orders per direction (Default: 10) GridMultiplier : Lot multiplier for progressive strategies (1.0 = constant)

: Lot multiplier for progressive strategies (1.0 = constant) UseBuyGrid : Enable/disable buy grid

: Enable/disable buy grid UseSellGrid : Enable/disable sell grid

: Enable/disable sell grid MagicNumber: Unique identification for EA orders

🎯 How It Works

The system continuously monitors the market price and automatically places new orders when the price moves by the set GridSize. Each order is equipped with a take-profit, so profits are realized automatically. After closing all positions in one direction, the grid is automatically reset and ready for new market movements.

💡 Use Cases

Range Markets : Ideal for sideways trending markets

: Ideal for sideways trending markets Volatility Trading : Exploits price fluctuations in both directions

: Exploits price fluctuations in both directions Diversification : Combinable with other strategies

: Combinable with other strategies 24/7 Trading: Fully automated operation without manual intervention

⚠️ Important Notes

Grid trading works best in markets with high liquidity

Adequate risk management and sufficient account size are essential

Recommended for use on currency pairs with low spreads

Backtesting and demo trading before live deployment is strongly recommended

🔧 Technical Details

Compatible with MetaTrader 4

Works on all timeframes

Supports all currency pairs and symbols

Optimized for low latency and fast order execution

Complete lot normalization according to broker specifications