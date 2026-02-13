SimpleGridBot MT4

🚀 Launch price: $49 – the price will be gradually increased to $96 after the first sales. Buy now to lock in permanent access at the current price.

SimpleGridBot - Automated Grid System

Professional Grid Trading Strategy for MetaTrader 4

The Grid EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on the proven grid trading strategy. The system automatically places buy and sell orders at predefined intervals, taking advantage of market movements in both directions.

✨ Key Features

  • Bidirectional Grid System: Separate buy and sell grids operating independently
  • Flexible Lot Management: Constant or progressive lot sizes with adjustable multiplier
  • Automatic Take-Profit: Each order has a predefined profit target
  • Intelligent Grid Management: Automatic reset after complete closure of all positions
  • Maximum Control: Limitation of maximum number of open orders
  • Independent Activation: Buy and sell grids can be enabled/disabled separately

⚙️ Adjustable Parameters

  • GridSize: Distance between grid levels in points (Default: 50)
  • LotSize: Initial lot size (Default: 0.01)
  • TakeProfit: Profit target in points (Default: 100)
  • MaxOrders: Maximum number of open orders per direction (Default: 10)
  • GridMultiplier: Lot multiplier for progressive strategies (1.0 = constant)
  • UseBuyGrid: Enable/disable buy grid
  • UseSellGrid: Enable/disable sell grid
  • MagicNumber: Unique identification for EA orders

🎯 How It Works

The system continuously monitors the market price and automatically places new orders when the price moves by the set GridSize. Each order is equipped with a take-profit, so profits are realized automatically. After closing all positions in one direction, the grid is automatically reset and ready for new market movements.

💡 Use Cases

  • Range Markets: Ideal for sideways trending markets
  • Volatility Trading: Exploits price fluctuations in both directions
  • Diversification: Combinable with other strategies
  • 24/7 Trading: Fully automated operation without manual intervention

⚠️ Important Notes

  • Grid trading works best in markets with high liquidity
  • Adequate risk management and sufficient account size are essential
  • Recommended for use on currency pairs with low spreads
  • Backtesting and demo trading before live deployment is strongly recommended

🔧 Technical Details

  • Compatible with MetaTrader 4
  • Works on all timeframes
  • Supports all currency pairs and symbols
  • Optimized for low latency and fast order execution
  • Complete lot normalization according to broker specifications

    Reviews and feedback are welcome!


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    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.67 (15)
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    Cоветник AW Double Grids MT4 - это агрессивный, полностью автоматизированный сеточный советник, с информационно торговой панелью и простой настройкой. Стратегия заключается в одновременной двухсторонней работе, мультиплицируя объем одного направления. Встроенный автоматический расчет лота, реализованы разные вариации увеличения объема позиций, и другие функции.  Инструкция ->   ЗДЕСЬ   /  Решение проблем - >  ЗДЕСЬ  /  МТ5 версия  - >   ЗДЕСЬ   Как торгует советник: AW Double Grids ведет двухст
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    Mr Satoshi Ono
    134
    Mr Satoshi Ono 2026.02.25 12:55 
     

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    Andreas Metzner
    1934
    Ответ разработчика Andreas Metzner 2026.02.26 08:31
    Hi, thanks for your feedback. I have also released the EA for MT5 :)
    It's simply called “SimpleGridBot.”
    Konstantin Grihin
    564
    Konstantin Grihin 2026.02.14 07:05 
     

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    Andreas Metzner
    1934
    Ответ разработчика Andreas Metzner 2026.02.14 19:46
    Большое спасибо за отличный отзыв :)
    Ответ на отзыв