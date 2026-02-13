SimpleGridBot MT4
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 1.10
- Обновлено: 28 июля 2026
- Активации: 5
🚀 Launch price: $49 – the price will be gradually increased to $96 after the first sales. Buy now to lock in permanent access at the current price.
SimpleGridBot - Automated Grid System
Professional Grid Trading Strategy for MetaTrader 4
The Grid EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on the proven grid trading strategy. The system automatically places buy and sell orders at predefined intervals, taking advantage of market movements in both directions.
✨ Key Features
- Bidirectional Grid System: Separate buy and sell grids operating independently
- Flexible Lot Management: Constant or progressive lot sizes with adjustable multiplier
- Automatic Take-Profit: Each order has a predefined profit target
- Intelligent Grid Management: Automatic reset after complete closure of all positions
- Maximum Control: Limitation of maximum number of open orders
- Independent Activation: Buy and sell grids can be enabled/disabled separately
⚙️ Adjustable Parameters
- GridSize: Distance between grid levels in points (Default: 50)
- LotSize: Initial lot size (Default: 0.01)
- TakeProfit: Profit target in points (Default: 100)
- MaxOrders: Maximum number of open orders per direction (Default: 10)
- GridMultiplier: Lot multiplier for progressive strategies (1.0 = constant)
- UseBuyGrid: Enable/disable buy grid
- UseSellGrid: Enable/disable sell grid
- MagicNumber: Unique identification for EA orders
🎯 How It Works
The system continuously monitors the market price and automatically places new orders when the price moves by the set GridSize. Each order is equipped with a take-profit, so profits are realized automatically. After closing all positions in one direction, the grid is automatically reset and ready for new market movements.
💡 Use Cases
- Range Markets: Ideal for sideways trending markets
- Volatility Trading: Exploits price fluctuations in both directions
- Diversification: Combinable with other strategies
- 24/7 Trading: Fully automated operation without manual intervention
⚠️ Important Notes
- Grid trading works best in markets with high liquidity
- Adequate risk management and sufficient account size are essential
- Recommended for use on currency pairs with low spreads
- Backtesting and demo trading before live deployment is strongly recommended
🔧 Technical Details
- Compatible with MetaTrader 4
- Works on all timeframes
- Supports all currency pairs and symbols
- Optimized for low latency and fast order execution
- Complete lot normalization according to broker specifications
Reviews and feedback are welcome!
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It's simply called “SimpleGridBot.”