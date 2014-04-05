Poi Oderblock

Indicator Description: Decisional POI + Subho Average (SUVO)

The  Decisional POI + Subho Average is a professional-grade institutional trading tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It combines  Smart Money Concepts (SMC) with a high-responsivity  Volume-Weighted Trend Line. This indicator identifies high-probability "Decisional" Order Blocks and provides a dynamic trend filter to ensure you are always on the right side of the market.

1. Key Features

  • SUVO Order Blocks: Automatically detects institutional interest zones based on Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and extreme price lookbacks.

  • Dynamic Trend Line (Subho Average): A multi-layered EMA-based line that changes color (Blue/Red) to signal bullish or bearish momentum.

  • Smart Mitigation: Zones are automatically removed from the chart if the price breaches them (supports Close, Wick, or 50% Mean Threshold mitigation).

  • Premium & Discount Pricing: Every POI is split into Premium (expensive) and Discount (cheap) zones to help traders find the best entry price.

  • S-U-V-O Visualization: Professional 4-stage color-coded boxes for better visual clarity.

2. Settings & Parameters Details

A. Decisional POI Settings

  • Enable POI Boxes: Toggle the Order Block visualization On/Off.

  • Show Last POIs: Controls the maximum number of active zones displayed on the chart (Recommended: 3–5 to keep the chart clean).

  • Zone Drawing Area:

    • Full Candle: Draws the box from High to Low of the candle.

    • 50% Mean Threshold: Draws the box from the 50% equilibrium level of the candle.

  • Mitigation Style:

    • Close: The zone disappears only if a candle closes outside it.

    • Wick: The zone disappears as soon as a price wick touches the invalidation level.

    • Mean Threshold: Disappears if price crosses the 50% midpoint of the zone.

  • Strict Overlap Filter: If enabled, it prevents drawing multiple boxes at the same price level to avoid clutter.

  • Require Strict FVG: Only identifies a POI if it is followed by a Fair Value Gap (Institutional displacement).

B. Subho Average Settings

  • Show Subho Line: Toggle the trend line On/Off.

  • Subho Length: The period for calculation. Lower values (e.g., 4) are highly responsive for scalping; higher values are better for swing trading.

  • Volume Factor: Adjusts the sensitivity of the trend line based on price volatility.

  • Up/Dn Color: Fully customizable colors for the Bullish (Blue) and Bearish (Red) trend states.

C. Layout & Right Side

  • Premium/Discount Colors: Define the colors for the Red (Premium) and Purple (Discount) projection zones.

3. How to Use (Trading Strategy)

Step 1: Identify the Trend

Look at the  Subho Average Line.

  • If the line is  Blue, the market is in a Bullish Trend.

  • If the line is  Red, the market is in a Bearish Trend.

Step 2: Spot the POI (Point of Interest)

Wait for the indicator to draw a  SUVO Box.

  • A  Bullish POI (Purple/Violet theme) appears during an uptrend.

  • A  Bearish POI (Pink/Red theme) appears during a downtrend.

Step 3: Entry Execution

  • Buy Setup: Wait for the price to return to a Bullish POI while the Subho Line is Blue. For the best "Value Buy," enter in the  Discount Zone (the lower half of the box).

  • Sell Setup: Wait for the price to return to a Bearish POI while the Subho Line is Red. For the best "Value Sell," enter in the  Premium Zone (the upper half of the box).

Step 4: Invalidation (Mitigation)

If the price closes through the zone (based on your Mitigation Style setting), the indicator will automatically remove the box. This tells you that the institutional interest at that level has shifted, and the trade setup is no longer valid.

4. Pro Tips for Better Results

  1. Timeframes: Best used on  M15, H1, and H4. For scalping, use  M1 or M5 but keep the Show Last count low.

  2. Confluence: Use the POI as your "Where to trade" and the Subho Average color change as your "When to trade."

  3. Risk Management: Always place your Stop Loss slightly outside the POI box boundaries.


推荐产品
Bobot Scalper Gold
Richard Tolentino
专家
BoBot Scalper —— 趋势剥头皮的新纪元已经到来。 如果你交易 XAUUSD、指数 或 高速波动的货币对 —— 这个 EA 就是为你打造的。 BoBot Scalper 采用增强版 MACD/LWMA 引擎 ，能够比大众更早捕捉真正的趋势延续信号。 它反应迅速，风险控制干净利落，并通过 阶梯式货币追踪止损 来锁定利润——这是剥头皮 EA 中最聪明、最稳定的方式之一。 它 不使用马丁策略 。 它 不使用网格策略 。 它 不会乱发交易单 。 相反，它只会在以下条件成立时开仓： 出现清晰的 MACD 趋势信号 价格确认方向 你的资金条件允许安全加仓 这让你能够享受趋势加仓的优势，而不会让账户过度暴露风险。 为什么交易者喜欢 BoBot Scalper ：  强势入场，反应极快 设置简单，逻辑清晰 支持 M1 —— 天然为剥头皮而生 超安全，严格遵循账户权益规则 轻量、流畅、稳定 如果你想要的是 聪明、纪律严明的剥头皮 EA ，而不是赌徒式系统—— BoBot Scalper 正是为你准备的。
HLC Ticks Channel
Dmitiry Ananiev
专家
Советник скальпер торгует в тиковом канале основанном на канале Дончиана. Уникальный алгоритм расчета канала учитывает тиковые движения рынка и подстраивается под канал, для получения максимальной прибыли.  Советник рассчитан на брокеров с минимальным спредом и комиссиями. Работает на многих кроссах. В роботе возможна торговля фиксированным лотом или лотом пропорциональным депозиту.  Так же предусмотрен виртуальный стоплосс который отрабатывает расширения спреда в Ролловер и на новостях.
EMLU Precision AI
Ali Shimaz
1 (1)
专家
EMLU Precision AI — Free Demonstration Version for MT5 Type: Expert Advisor (MT5) ️ Important Notice (Read Before Downloading) This Free version of EMLU Precision AI is designed strictly for demonstration, research, structural inspection, and interface familiarisation . It does not represent the behaviour, logic depth, live signals, or performance results of the full paid version. Performance, trade frequency, and result quality are intentionally reduced to prevent misuse of the free edition as
FREE
WaterstriderFTMOGold
Helgie Mogi
专家
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.16 (25)
专家
歡迎來到指數！ 道具準備就緒！ -> 在這裡 下載設定文件 推出促銷活動： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) 終極組合優惠   ->   點擊此處 加入公共團體： 點擊此處   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   將我 15 年在創建專業交易演算法方面的經驗帶入指數市場。 EA 使用經過深思熟慮的演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   我很高興地說，在多年的 EA 開發過程中，我已經完善了這個策略 該 EA 專為 US500、US30 和 NAS100 指數交易而開發。 這些市場特別適合這種類型的策略交易。 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。 
FlashTrader Pro
Roman Lomaev
专家
FlashTrader Pro - 外汇剥头皮交易专家顾问   总体描述 FlashTrader Pro   是一款专为外汇市场 剥头皮 和 短线交易 设计的自动化交易专家顾问。该EA通过监测价格剧烈波动，在满足预设时间和波动率条件时自动开仓。 该系统采用 小型订单网格策略 ，配备 移动止损功能 以锁定利润，并包含 点差监控系统 以降低交易成本。特别优化适用于 低点差货币对 ，如欧元/美元和英镑/美元。   专家顾问设置 1. 风险管理参数 参数 说明 最大点差 允许的最大点差（点）。当实际点差超过此值时暂停交易。 止损 止损点数（设为 0 表示不使用止损）。 移动止损 移动止损距离（点）（设为 0 表示禁用此功能）。 自动手数 设为 true 时启用自动手数计算，设为 false 时使用固定手数。 固定手数 固定交易手数（当自动手数设为 false 时生效）。 风险比例 账户余额的风险百分比（当自动手数设为 true 时生效）。 2. 入场条件配置 参数 说明 分析周期 价格波动分析的时间窗口（秒）。 最小波动 触发交易执行的最小价格波动要求（点）。 3. 订单管理设置
Markets Heat MT5
Viktor Yatsyshyn
指标
Markets Heat indicator can help you determine correct course of action at current market situation, by calculating market's "heat level". What is market's "heat level"? Well, it's my own way of simplifying complex market conditions to ease decision-making process. How does it work? Most of time market is moving in some narrow range and can't "decide" where to go -> flat market -> cold market. Other times, price goes Up or Down -> making trend movements -> heating the market. More powerful trends
Expert Amazo
Guilherme Geovanini Fraga
专家
EXPERT AMAZO é um Expert Advisor projetado especificamente para negociar WIN (mini índice) e WDO (mini dólar). A operação é baseada na abertura de ordens utilizando alguns indicadores como Sars parabólicos, médias móveis, Bandas de Bollinger, Fibonacci, etc., trabalhando de acordo com 3 modalidades de estratégia, o AMAZO procura prever os movimentos do mercado com operações contra ea favor da tendência.        Entre em nosso Grupo de WhatsApp para receber as melhores configurações do Expert. G
GoldenRatioX
Serhii Sharlai
专家
GoldenRatioX — Gold Scalping, Refined to Perfection GoldenRatioX is a powerful and intuitive platform for high-speed gold trading, designed specifically for scalpers and active traders who operate on the edge of seconds and aim to squeeze the maximum out of every price movement. After the purchase, please make sure to contact me to receive the settings.  Why gold? Gold is more than just an asset. It’s a highly liquid, volatile instrument with well-defined levels — a perfect match for scalping.
Pairwise Open Positions Tracker
Vener Garayev
指标
Pairwise Open Positions Tracker  is a lightweight indicator designed to give traders a clear, real-time summary of their all open positions by financial instrument. Ideal for scalpers, day traders, and portfolio managers, this tool displays important statistics including number of trades, total lots, net profit, and swap. Key Features Live Floating Profit Overview : Instantly shows P/L for each symbol with active trades. Grouped by Symbol : Summarizes positions per instrument, no matter how m
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
专家
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - 2025 版本 $249 仅限前5名购买者！ 实时信号 查看 Sonic R Pro Enhanced 的实时表现： 交易策略 Sonic R Pro Enhanced 是经典 Sonic R 策略的升级版，通过 Dragon Band（EMA 34 和 EMA 89）进行自动化交易，并结合先进算法以提高盈利能力。 时间周期：M15, M30 支持货币对：XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY 交易风格：回调交易 & 反趋势交易 最低资金要求：500 USD 杠杆比例：1:200 起 用户指南 设置：只需配置一个参数 - RiskAmount 如果 RiskAmount < 0：按账户余额的百分比计算风险 如果 RiskAmount > 0：每笔交易的固定风险金额 (USD) 示例： RiskAmount = -1 : 风险为账户余额的 1% RiskAmount = -2.5 : 风险为账户余额的 2.5% RiskAmount = 50 : 每笔交易固定风险 50 USD RiskAmou
Institutional OrderFlow Insight
Gayakvad Hansaben Sumanbhai
指标
Institutional OrderFlow Insight Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Professional trading tool that reveals institutional order flow, market structure, and smart money activity through advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) analysis.   SMART MONEY CONCEPTS SUITE Market Structure Analysis: Break of Structure (BOS) Detection   - Identify trend continuation Change of Character (CHOCH) Recognition   - Spot trend reversals Swing Point Analysis   - Professional high/low detectio
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
专家
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
TW79 BullsBears Tick Volume System
Tufan Gocmen
指标
Hello; This indicator provides input and output signals of real volume levels with some mathematical calculations. It is simple and safe to use. As a result of the intersection of real volume levels with averages, it creates buy and count signals. Indicator parameter descriptions: A-PERIOD: Indicates the number of bars to be calculated. B-GAMMA: A fixed Fibonacci trend average of 0.618 is used. Use C-VOLUME TYPE:Tick volume as a constant. D-HIGH LEVEL 2: Represents the level of the second
Aggressive Volume
Douglas Alex Da Paz
指标
Aggressive Volume Real Tick + 可选移动平均线 Aggressive Volume Real Tick + 可选移动平均线 是一款专业指标，通过分析蜡烛图结构和真实或成交量（Tick量）来识别激进的买卖量。它帮助交易者清晰地观察市场中最强的压力点，辅助快速且准确的决策。 它是如何工作的？ 该指标分析蜡烛实体与其总波动范围的关系，突出显示在实体较大的蜡烛中发生的激进成交量。这有助于区分激进动作和普通成交量，提供更准确的订单流视角。 主要功能： 三个独立的柱状图：普通成交量（灰色）、激进买盘成交量（青柠绿）、激进卖盘成交量（红色），便于数据可视化。 支持真实成交量或Tick成交量：适用于不同资产和平台。 可选移动平均线：平滑激进买盘成交量，可开启或关闭，帮助识别持续趋势。 可自定义设置：可选择使用真实成交量或Tick成交量，开启或关闭移动平均线，并调整其周期。 兼容所有时间周期：从短期到长期均适用。 适合人群： 非常适合短线交易者、盘口观察者、订单流交易者以及价格行为交易者，他们需要快速、精准且易于理解的信息。 常见问题解答（FAQs） 什么是Aggres
Smart Martingale Trader
Mohd Azmi Amirullah A
专家
Smart Martingale Trader MT5 Discounted Price. Price increases $10 every 10 purchases (8 left). EA trade progress channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/smart-martingale-trader Key Features: 6 Built-in Signal Strategies (MA+RSI, MACD+RSI, Bollinger, etc.) Intelligent Basket Management System Advanced Trailing Stop Protection Customizable Risk Management Multi-timeframe Compatibility Professional Debug System NEW in v2.4 - Advanced Protection System: Cross-Basket Hedging: Automatic hed
AguiaTraders F12 PRO
Renato Fiche Junior
3.5 (2)
指标
This tool was developed to help traders on candle by candle and replay training. In the indicator settings, the user can set the training start datetime. The indicator will autommatically hide all candles after this datetime. So the user can make studies before starting the training. Starting the training, the user can simulate your trades quickly and easily! This is a product developed by Renato Fiche Junior and available to all MetaTrader 5 users! Input Parameters Training Start -  training
FREE
Media Movil de Tercera Generacion
Juan Manuel Rojas Perez
指标
La **Media Móvil de Tercera Generación (TGMMA)** es una versión avanzada del indicador estándar de **Media Móvil (MA)**. Fue descrita por primera vez por Manfred G. Dürschner en su artículo "Gleitende Durchschnitte 3.0" (en alemán). Aquí están las características clave de la TGMMA: 1. **Reducción del Retraso**:    - A diferencia de las MAs tradicionales, la TGMMA reduce significativamente el retraso. Se adapta más rápidamente a los cambios de precios, lo que la hace ideal para traders que busc
FREE
X TrendFilter EA
Mohammed Eltayeb Mohammed Khairalla
专家
Launch pricing is available for a limited time only; from 20 / 01 / 2026 , the EA will be repriced to its fair value, up to $ 2000. X TrendFilter EA – Capital Protection First, Trading Second X TrendFilter EA is a professional Expert Advisor built for traders who understand one rule above all others: protect the account before chasing profit. This EA is not designed to trade all the time. It is designed to trade only when conditions justify risk and to stay out when the market environment is unf
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
专家
交易员您好！ 我提出“杜安德”战略， Duende 是一种算法，可以检测不同高位和低位的模式，在这些模式中它们保持不变以进行良好的输入，恢复系统查询各种事物，例如盈亏平衡，并在同行之间交叉 它已被证明可以毫无问题地控制多种货币，并在市场中对新闻进行强大的控制 可以使用您需要的所有符号来管理它 我的策略针对“所有外汇市场”进行了优化，但也有最好的货币对 USDCAD、EURCAD、EURCHF、USDCHF、EURJPY”，与其他 RANGED 货币相比，它是最稳定的货币，您可以找到自己的方式来使用其他符号，但是 推荐使用我设计的 Duende 它有一个内置的系统来冒险 x 金额的余额，如果市场在任何时候变得不稳定它也有恢复 它也有我的智能算法系统，当它从我的内置秘密指标中检测到正确的预测时，TP 可以关闭一些头寸而不是其他头寸。 我的策略 EA 有实时历史 现场表演 如果您想要我的信号预设，请私下询问我的客户 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/aiotrading/seller 每次收购价格都会上涨，我们将以此来保护，这
XAU AI Structure Trader Pro
Mo Ch Vhedy Thabrane
专家
XAU AI Structure Trader PRO (MT5) AI-powered market structure trading for disciplined intraday & swing traders. Designed for traders who prefer waiting for the right setup rather than forcing trades. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual, license key and the setup instructions. XAU AI Structure Trader PRO is not a high-frequency trading robot and is not designed for aggressive scalping. This Expert Advisor focuses on identifying high-q
Aurus Pivot XAU
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
AURUS PIVOT XAU PRO is a professional trading advisor for XAUUSD, based on working with key market zones and confirmed price behavior. The robot analyzes the market structure, evaluates the strength of levels, and opens trades only when several factors coincide. The advisor does not strive to be constantly in the market and avoids trading in unfavorable conditions, focusing on precise entries and risk control. Key Features Trading key support and resistance zones Filtering signals based on Price
Trend Entry Histogram MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
指标
Crypto_Forex MT5 版“趋势入场柱状图”指标，无需重绘。 - 趋势入场柱状图指标可用于在 Entry_bar 出现后搜索趋势方向的入场信号。 - 该指标的独特之处在于它同时考虑价格和交易量进行计算。 - 趋势入场柱状图有两种颜色：红色表示看跌趋势，蓝色表示看涨趋势。 - 一旦趋势稳定（至少 10 个连续的相同颜色柱状图），请等待 Entry_bar。 - 入场信号是柱状图中第一列颜色与第一列相反，第二列颜色为初始趋势颜色（参见图片）。 - 使用短线目标 - 根据当前趋势，选择图表上最接近的高点/低点。 - 指标内置移动端和 PC 端警报。 指标使用方法： - 买入信号：稳定的看涨趋势（蓝色柱状图柱状图）+ 柱状图上的 1 个红色柱状图 + 1 个蓝色柱状图（在此开多头仓位）。 - 卖出信号：持续看跌趋势（红色柱状图）+ 1 条蓝色柱状图 + 1 条红色柱状图（在此开空头仓位）。 点击这里查看高质量的交易机器人和指标！ 这是仅在 MQL5 网站上提供的原创产品。
Stochastic Trader Fully Customizable
Salman Soltaniyan
专家
1. Method Overview Random Trader EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 that initiates trades with a randomly chosen buy or sell direction. Despite the random entry, the EA incorporates robust risk management, dynamic position sizing, and sophisticated exit strategies. This unique approach serves as a valuable tool for research, portfolio diversification, and as a foundational template for developing and evaluating risk management techniques within algorithmic trading. 2. Key Featur
Scalping PullBack Signal
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
指标
1. Overview The Scalping PullBack Signal indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify scalping opportunities based on potential pullback and reversal signals. This tool is particularly useful on lower timeframes (below 15 minutes) but can also be applied on higher timeframes for longer-term trades. This indicator integrates several key analytical components, providing a comprehensive view of trends and potential entry/exit points, helping you make quick and e
FREE
Sapphire Strat Maker
Emanuel Cavalcante Amorim Filho
专家
Sapphire Strat Maker  is an EA builder (Expert Advisor Builder or Strategy Maker) designed to make the creation of trading strategies easier . The goal is to provide the most intuitive, functional and fast environment to test and execute new strategies. Check out the free version here - Sapphire Strat Maker Alt . Also, check out the Emerald EA Builder : an easier to use EA builder, with a few more functionalities (trailing stop, limit orders, etc.). With this Expert Advisor you can create thousa
CloudPiercer EA
Jhay Are Budomo
专家
CloudPiercer EA Ichimoku-Based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Product Information Price: 30 USD Symbol: USDJPY Recommended timeframe: M5 Overview CloudPiercer EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo trading system. It is designed to identify trend-following opportunities on USDJPY by analyzing price interaction with the Ichimoku components. The EA applies predefined rules for entry, exit, and trade management, allowing fully automated operation without manual in
Gekko Channels Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
5 (1)
指标
This is Gekko's Channels Plus indicator. It extends the use of the famous Channels and calculates strong entry and exit signals using price action on the top, bottom and middle lines. You can set it up in many different ways, eg: pullback, pullback against trend, middle line crossing and middle line crossing against trend. Inputs Number of Bars to Plot Indicator:  number of historical bars to plot the indicator, keep it low for better performance; Produces Signal Only When a Bar Closes:  wait fo
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
专家
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
Volume Equilibrium
Ivan Stefanov
指标
Volume Equilibrium 指标显示多头成交量与空头成交量相等的位置。它可以分别计算每日、每周、每月和每年的这些水平。 当市场价格位于该线之上时，说明多头成交量更大，市场处于多头区域。 当市场价格位于该线之下时，说明空头成交量更大，市场处于空头区域。 该指标使用 “Meravith” 指标算法来计算这些水平。成交量水平计算非常精确。指标自动工作，可用于任何时间周期。 每条线都有按钮，您可以选择显示哪些成交量平衡水平。还有一个按钮可以显示或隐藏整个指标。 为了获得更准确的结果，建议使用拥有大量客户的知名经纪商，因为经纪商只显示来自其自身客户的成交量。 Volume Equilibrium 指标显示多头成交量与空头成交量相等的位置。它可以分别计算每日、每周、每月和每年的这些水平。 当市场价格位于该线之上时，说明多头成交量更大，市场处于多头区域。 当市场价格位于该线之下时，说明空头成交量更大，市场处于空头区域。 该指标使用 “Meravith” 指标算法来计算这些水平。成交量水平计算非常精确。指标自动工作，可用于任何时间周期。 每条线都有按钮，您可以选择显示哪些成交量平衡水平。还有
该产品的买家也购买
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.68 (59)
指标
购买此指标即可免费获得我的专业交易管理器。 首先，值得强调的是，这个交易系统是一个非重绘、非重画和非滞后的指标，这使得它非常适合手动和机器人交易。 在线课程，手册和下载预设。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”是专为新手和经验丰富的交易者量身定制的综合交易解决方案。它结合了超过 10 个优质指标，具有 7 多个强大的交易策略，使其成为适用于各种市场条件的多功能选择。 趋势跟随策略：提供精确的入场和止损管理，以有效地跟随趋势。 反转策略：识别潜在的趋势反转，使交易者能够利用区域市场的机会。 剃头策略：专为快速准确的日内交易和短期交易而设计。 稳定性：所有指标都不会重绘、不会重画和不会滞后，确保可靠的信号。 定制：支持自定义策略，以满足个人交易偏好。超过 7 种策略和组合可帮助您找到最佳策略。 信号清晰度：提供箭头信号，以指示清晰的入场和退出点。 实时警报：通过交易进出警报使交易者保持了解。 深入分析：提供更高时间框架的趋势分析和实时交易监控。 自适应颜色编码：利用蜡烛颜色编码来显示成交量、趋势和反转蜡烛信号。通过蜡烛颜色分析市场方向。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”赋予交易者必要的工具，以便在
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.9 (80)
指标
购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理交易。 Divergence Bomber 指标的主要特点： 支持交易的品种： AUDCAD、AUDCHF、AUDSG
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.92 (36)
指标
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe 是一款基于 Smart Money Concepts（SMC） 开发的实时市场分析工具，旨在帮助交易者以系统化方式分析市场结构，并更加清晰地掌握整体市场方向。 系统能够在多周期中自动分析 反转点、关键价格区域以及市场结构 ，并显示 兴趣点（POI） 、 无重绘信号 以及 自动斐波那契水平（Auto Fibonacci Levels） ，用于精准识别回调位置与潜在反转点。 系统提供的 实时信号与提醒功能 可确保当价格进入关键区域或在区域内出现反转信号时，交易者不会错过重要机会。 此外，本系统同时具备 指标功能 和 信号系统功能（2 合 1） ，将区域分析与实时入场信号集成于同一工具中。所有参数亦可完全自定义，以适配任何交易风格。 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 免费赠送！FABLE Pro Suite — 为智能资金交易者打造的一体化交易工具包 New Indicator  
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
指标
首先值得强调的是，该交易指标是非重绘、非延迟的指标，这使其成为手动和机器人交易的理想选择。 用户手册：设置、输入和策略。 Atomic Analyst是一种PA价格行动指标，利用价格的力量和动量来寻找市场上更好的机会。配备了高级过滤器，可帮助去除噪音和假信号，并提高交易潜力。使用多层复杂的指标，Atomic Analyst扫描图表，并将复杂的数学计算转化为任何初学者都能理解并用来做出一致交易决策的简单信号和颜色。 “Atomic Analyst”是专为新手和经验丰富的交易者量身定制的综合交易解决方案。它将高级指标和一流功能融合为一体的交易策略，使其成为所有类型交易者的多功能选择。 日内交易和剥头皮策略：专为快速准确的日内交易和短期交易而设计。 日内和摆动交易策略：可用作追求价格大幅波动的日内和摆动交易者的可靠工具。 多货币和市场：凭借其可靠的精度，在不同的工具和市场上运作。 多个时间框架：可在多个时间框架上使用，性能良好。 稳定性：所有指标均不重绘、不重绘和不滞后，确保可靠的信号。 信号清晰度：提供箭头信号，用于清晰的入场和出场点。 实时警报：通过交易入场、SL和TP警报通知交易者
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
指标
SuperScalp Pro – 高级多重过滤剥头皮指标系统 SuperScalp Pro 是一款高级剥头皮指标系统，将经典 Supertrend 与多重智能确认过滤器相结合。该指标在 M1 到 H4 的所有时间框架上均运行良好，尤其适用于 XAUUSD、BTCUSD 及主要外汇货币对。可作为独立系统使用，也可灵活整合到现有交易策略中。 指标集成超过 11 个过滤器，包括快慢 EMA、用于趋势判断的三条 EMA、EMA 斜率 (EMA slope)、RSI、ADX、成交量、VWAP、布林带突破（Bollinger Bands Breakout）以及 MACD 背离过滤器。智能蜡烛过滤器用于确认蜡烛收盘并剔除弱信号，而以三条 EMA 结合 MACD 背离的趋势识别机制则有助于筛选出更高胜率的交易信号。 SuperScalp Pro 基于 ATR 自动计算进场（Entry）、止损（Stop Loss）和止盈（Take Profit）水平。所有重要价格水平均直接显示在图表上，方便用户管理风险并做出更精准的交易决策。 系统在超过 5,000 根蜡烛上进行模拟与性能分析，展示完整指标如胜率、总交
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (29)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
上市促销 Azimuth Pro 前100位买家特惠价 299 美元。最终价格为 499 美元。 散户与机构入场的区别不在于指标，而在于位置。 大多数交易者在任意价格水平入场，追逐动量或对滞后信号做出反应。机构投资者等待价格到达供需真正转换的结构性水平。 Azimuth Pro 自动映射这些水平：波段锚定VWAP、多时间框架结构线，以及仅在高概率位置出现的ABC形态。 Azimuth Pro 专为需要结构分析和智能自动化的专业交易者打造。 Azimuth 以外科手术般的精度映射市场结构，而Azimuth Pro增加了智能层：自动检测您的交易风格、智能配置的移动平均线，以及经过20年数据回测优化的参数。结果是专业级分析自动适应您的交易品种和时间框架。 这是我们Merkava Labs每天为自己和客户使用的指标。 PRO版本的独特之处 智能配置 Pro版本理解您的交易环境。将它放在EURUSD M15上，它知道您在做日内交易。放在BTCUSD H4上，它会调整为波段交易。无需手动调整。 自适应移动平均线 标准EMA有效。但ATR自适应StepMA（响应波动率）和动
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
指标
介绍   量子趋势狙击指标 ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您识别和交易趋势反转的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的资深交易员团队开发，     量子趋势狙击指标   旨在通过其创新的方式以极高的准确度识别趋势反转，将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 ***购买量子趋势狙击指标，即可免费获得量子突破指标！*** 当量子突破指标识别出趋势反转时，它会向您发出警报和信号箭头，并建议您三个止盈水平。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 MT4版本：       点击这里 建议： 时间范围： 所有时间范围。为了获得最佳结果，我们建议在 M15、M30 和 H1 时间范围内使用它。 货币对：欧元兑美元、英镑兑美元、澳元兑美元、欧元兑英镑、, EURAUD,  XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪时间：任意 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 建议止损：50 点 建议止盈水平：20 点、50 点和 100 点 规格： 不重漆！ 最
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (5)
指标
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 專業級無重繪 / 無延遲趨勢信號系統，擁有卓越勝率 | 適用於 MT4 / MT5 在較低的時間週期上效果最佳，例如 1 分鐘、5 分鐘與 15 分鐘圖表 核心特色： Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 是一套專為趨勢交易設計的智能信號系統。 其採用多重濾波邏輯，僅篩選出具有明確方向性、動能強勁且波動結構健康的走勢進場點。 本系統 不預測高點或低點 ，只有在同時滿足以下三項條件時才會觸發交易信號： 趨勢方向明確 動能持續增強 波動率結構穩定 此外，系統還結合市場流動性分析，以進一步提升信號的準確性與觸發時機。 信號特性： 所有箭頭信號皆為 100% 無重繪，無延遲 信號一旦出現即固定於圖表，不會閃爍或消失 提供圖表箭頭、資訊面板、彈出通知、聲音提示及推播訊息 支援 EA 呼叫（Buffer 輸出），可整合至自動化交易或信號跟單系統 提供預設參數模板，免調整即可使用，適合新手快速上手 所有數據皆採用「嚴格回測標準」——每筆交易訊號在觸發後的 60 根 K 線內， EURUSD 與 USDJPY
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
指标
Swing Trading 是第一个旨在检测趋势方向的波动和可能的反转波动的指标。它使用在交易文献中广泛描述的基准摆动交易方法。该指标研究多个价格和时间向量，以追踪总体趋势方向，并检测市场超卖或超买并准备好进行修正的情况。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 市场波动的利润不会被窃取 指示器始终显示趋势方向 彩色价格带代表机会基准 彩色虚线表示可能的反转波动 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它实现了一个多时间仪表板 可定制的趋势和波动周期 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 指示器为非重涂或重涂 什么是摇摆交易 摇摆交易是一种尝试在一天到一周内从证券中获得收益的交易方式，尽管某些交易最终可以保持更长的寿命。摇摆交易者使用技术分析来买入弱点和卖出力量，并有耐心等待这些机会的发生，因为在发生一波抛售浪潮之后购买证券而不是陷入抛售更有意义。 机会基准 关于历史数据的大量研究证明，适合于波动交易的市场倾向于在基线价格带上下交易，基线价格带由图表显示，使用平均真实区间计算得出。波动交易者使用基线，该策略是购买常态和卖出躁狂，或做空常态并掩盖沮丧。在没有疲
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
指标
获取 免费 AUX 指标和 EA 支持   直接下载 — 点击这里 [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator   Divergence in Chaos Environment 是一款专为使用艾略特波浪理论并结合混沌交易技术的交易者设计的 MT5 专用工具。它识别价格行为中的隐藏和常规背离，并与比尔·威廉姆斯所描述的混沌市场环境同步。 主要特征 艾略特波浪背离检测：检测符合波浪结构的看涨和看跌背离，以提高波浪计数精度。 混沌技术集成：与混沌交易策略相结合，确保信号与 AO 指标和市场结构一致。 多时间框架扫描：跨不同时间框架分析背离以确认动能变化和趋势耗尽。 可视化警报和对象：图表中清晰的箭头、线条和标记，便于快速识别。 自适应市场读取：自动适应混沌市场条件，过滤噪音并保留有效信号。 突破回调入场技术：使用简单的斐波那契回撤和枢轴点的常见交易方法。 优势 结合背离信号与波浪进程，提高入场精度。 利用 AO 混沌背离逻辑确认可能的第 3–5 波完成。 提前识别反转或延续区域，降低风险。 实时自动发现修正区，低风险高回报。 通过清晰的视觉确认增强交易信心。
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
指标
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
指标
趋势人工智能指标是一个伟大的工具，将加强交易者的市场分析结合趋势识别与可操作的进入点和逆转警报。 该指标使用户能够自信和精确地驾驭外汇市场的复杂性 除了主要信号，趋势Ai指标识别在回调或回调期间出现的次要入口点，使交易者能够利用既定趋势内的价格修正。 重要优势: *MT4及MT5工程 *明确买入或卖出信号 ·不重绘 *适用于所有资产 小心我不卖EA或设置电报它骗局. 所有设置免费在这里的博客。  重要！ 购买后立即与我联系,以获得指示和奖金! 真实的操作监控以及我的其他产品可以在这里找到： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 设置和输入: 建议为所有资源设置默认设置。 第...
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
指标
MetaForecast能够根据价格数据中的谐波来预测和可视化任何市场的未来走势。虽然市场不总是可预测的，但如果价格中存在模式，MetaForecast可以尽可能准确地预测未来。与其他类似产品相比，MetaForecast通过分析市场趋势可以生成更精确的结果。 输入参数 Past size (过去的尺寸) 指定MetaForecast用于创建生成未来预测模型的柱数量。该模型以一条黄色线绘制在所选柱上。 Future size (未来的尺寸) 指定应预测的未来柱数量。预测的未来以粉色线表示，并在其上绘制了蓝色回归线。 Degree (程度) 此输入确定了MetaForecast将在市场上进行的分析级别。 Degree 描述  0 对于程度0，建议使用较大的值来设置“过去的尺寸”输入，以覆盖价格中的所有高峰、低谷和细节。  1 (建议的) 对于程度1，MetaForecast可以理解趋势，并通过较小的“过去的尺寸”生成更好的结果。  2 对于程度2，除了趋势，MetaForecast还可以识别反转点。对于大于1的程度，必须使用较高的“细节”和“噪音减少”输入值。  大于2 不建议使用大于
ON Trade Optuma Astro MT5
Abdullah Alrai
指标
当然可以！以下是您提供的文本的中文翻译： 引入   MT4 / MT5 天文指标：您的终极天体交易伙伴 您准备好将交易体验提升到天文高度了吗？不用再寻找，就在我们的革命性 MT4 天文指标中。这个创新工具超越了传统的交易指标，利用复杂的算法提供无与伦比的天文洞察力和精确计算。 指尖上的宇宙信息：   瞻仰一个详尽的面板，展示了一宝藏般的天文数据。了解行星的地理/太阳心坐标，太阳/地球距离，亮度，伸长度，星座，黄道和赤道坐标，甚至是水平坐标——每个细节都经过精心计算并呈现得美轮美奂。指标生成的垂直线对应于时间值，为您的交易旅程提供了宇宙的视角。 行星线条与关系：   在您的图表上欣赏行星线条的魔力，具有可自定义的比例和角度。通过直观的控制面板轻松切换每个行星线条的可见性。通过连结、六分、四分、三分、对冲和逆行等指标，发现行星关系的艺术。在您选择的时间范围内探索这些宇宙构造，使您能够识别重要的交易机会。 揭示甘恩的智慧：   通过受甘恩启发的平方垂直线揭示潜在的反转时机。这种创新修改将甘恩历经考验的原则带入现实，帮助您提前了解市场的转向和趋势。 月亮引导：   在您的图表上优雅地导航月相，
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.5 (8)
指标
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro 是一款专业的 MetaTrader 5 指标,旨在帮助交易者有效识别入场点并管理风险。 该指标提供全面的分析工具套件,包括信号检测系统、自动 Entry/SL/TP 管理、成交量分析和实时绩效统计。 系统使用指南   |   其他语言使用指南 主要功能 信号检测系统 指标基于 price action 分析和市场结构自动检测潜在入场点。当检测到交易机会时: - 图表上出现 BUY(绿色)或 SELL(红色)箭头 - K线被高亮显示以识别信号区域 - Entry/SL/TP 水平自动计算 信号仅在价格触及 Entry 水平时激活,有助于过滤未经市场确认的信号。 智能 Entry/SL/TP 管理 - Entry:价格触及入场水平时自动检测 - StopLoss:基于 ATR(Average True Range)动态计算 - Take Profit:基于 R-Multiple 的 4 个 TP 水平(TP1: 0.5R, TP2: 1R, TP3: 1.5R, TP4: 2R) - Trading Lines:在图表上显示带标签的 E
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
指标
TPSproTrend PRO 能够识别市场真正改变方向的时刻，并在行情开始时形成入场点。 你应该在价格刚刚开始波动时入场，而不是在波动已经发生之后。 指标   它不会重新绘制信号，并自动显示入场点、止损点和止盈点，使交易清晰、直观、有条理。 俄语说明 -   MT4 版本 主要优势 信号不重绘。 所有信号均为固定值。 如果出现箭头 -     它不会再改变也不会消失了。 您可以基于稳定的数据做出交易决策，而无需承担虚假信号的风险。 现成的买卖入场点 该指标会自动确定最佳交易时机，并在图表上用箭头显示出来。 无需猜测或主观分析——只有清晰的信号。 自动止损和止盈区域 信号发出后，您立即会看到： 入口点 风险限制区（止损） 止盈区 这允许   在达成交易前评估交易条款   并遵守风险管理规定。 自适应止损（移动止损） 该指标采用智能交易支持逻辑，随着时间的推移……     降低止损规模，从而降低初始风险。 支持更高时间框架（MTF） TPSproTrend PRO 显示： 来自更高时间框架的关键 MIN/MAX 修正 实际趋势变化 修正编号显示了运动的结构 交易很有帮助   顺应大
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
指标
任何新手或专业交易者的最佳解决方案！ 该指标是一款独特、高质量、且价格合理的交易工具，因为我们已经整合了许多专有功能和新公式。 依据此更新，您将能够显示双重时间帧区域。 您不仅可以显示一个较高的时间帧，还可以同时显示图表时间帧，加上更高的时间帧：显示嵌套时区。 供需双方所有交易者都会喜欢它。 :) 重要信息披露 高级供需的最大潜力，请访问 https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/720245   想象您的交易如何得以改善，是因为您能够精准定位入场或目标位吗？ 构建于新的底层算法，它可以更轻松地识别出买卖双方之间的潜在失衡。 这是因为它以图形方式展示供需最强劲区域，及其过去的表现（显示旧区域）。 这些功能旨在帮助您更轻松地发现最佳入场区域和价位。 现在您可以针对您的交易品种和时间帧来优化和编辑区域强度！ 高级供需指标适用于所有产品和时间帧。 它是一个新的公式，非常新的功能是两个区域强度函数可由用户输入进行调整！ 这在交易中是一大优势。 当您学习如何使用专有功能，例如带有价格游离最小 X 因子的区域强度时，您能够判断该区域强劲与否。 供需区域用作警报触发器。
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
指标
向您介绍一款优秀的技术指标——Grabber，它是一套即开即用的“全包式”交易策略。 在一个代码中集成了强大的市场技术分析工具、交易信号（箭头）、提醒功能和推送通知。 每位购买该指标的用户还可免费获得以下内容： Grabber辅助工具：用于自动管理已开仓位 视频操作指南：逐步教学如何安装、设置和使用该指标进行交易 原创Set文件：可快速自动配置，帮助实现最佳交易效果 忘掉其他策略吧！只有Grabber能够真正激励你在交易中攀登新高峰！ Grabber策略的主要特点： 交易周期：从M5到H4 适用资产：任意，但我推荐我亲自测试过的品种（GBPUSD、GBPCAD、GBPCHF、AUDCAD、AUDUSD、AUDSGD、AUDCHF、NZDUSD、NZDCAD、EURCAD、EURUSD、EURAUD、EURGBP、EURCHF、USDCAD、USDSGD） 交易时间：全天候 24/7 交易效果：我分享自己的真实交易结果，并在此教学如何操作： https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/134563?source=Site+Market+MT5+Indic
Golden Spike Premium
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
5 (1)
指标
Golden Spikes Indicator Technical indicator for synthetic indices trading on M1 timeframe. Compatible with Boom/Crash indices on Deriv platform and Gain/Pain indices on Weltrade platform. send me A private  message to receive trade ASISTANT EA.. booklet guide:  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1knQJqGHZSP5eQN24ndRz2ayZVCst6XhN/view?usp=sharing Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Features Uses Parabolic SAR, RSI, and Bollinger Bands analysis Three risk
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
指标
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
指标
简单来说，当白色数字（称为“点”）开始出现在当前蜡烛图旁边时，您就可以开始交易了。白色“点”表示当前的买入或卖出交易正在进行，并且方向正确，其白色即为标志。当白色点的移动停止并变为静态绿色时，这表示当前动能已结束。绿色数字表示以“点”为单位的总利润，无论是来自买入还是卖出交易。 此外，还可以通过指标中的其他高级专业分析工具来开仓。通过观察指标中显示的信号和颜色，您可以高精度地捕捉大量剥头皮交易机会。只需确保在测试或实时图表中理解该指标的运作方式。 适用于大多数外汇市场：非常适合交易黄金和热门指数市场——道琼斯、标普500、纳斯达克、DAX等，以及外汇货币对如欧元/美元、英镑/美元、美元/日元等众多强势货币对。也支持主要加密货币如比特币、以太坊和稳定币——非常适合在数字资产与传统市场之间进行多元化策略。 限时特价优惠。 Shock Pullback 指标在识别回调和积累区域方面是一项真正的突破。它基于完全创新的算法构建，使交易者能够轻松而清晰地识别交易机会、跟踪价格走势，并检测回调、积累区域、缺口和突破。 Shock Pullback V 3.3 新版本更新 Shock Pullbac
Market Structure Patterns
Samuel Manoel De Souza
4.47 (19)
指标
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your trading decisions to the next level. Take advantage of the   alerts ,   push notifications   and   email messages   to keep informed from when an element is form
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
指标
首先，值得强调的是，这个交易工具是非重绘、非重画和非滞后的指标，非常适合专业交易。 在线课程，用户手册和演示。 智能价格行动概念指标是一个非常强大的工具，既适用于新手，也适用于经验丰富的交易者。它将超过20个有用的指标合并到一个指标中，结合了高级交易思想，如内圈交易员分析和智能资金概念交易策略。该指标侧重于智能资金概念，提供有关大型机构交易方式的见解，帮助预测它们的动向。 它在流动性分析方面尤其擅长，有助于理解机构的交易方式。它擅长预测市场趋势，并仔细分析价格波动。通过将您的交易与机构策略对齐，您可以更准确地预测市场走向。该指标多才多艺，擅长分析市场结构，识别重要的订单区块，并识别各种模式。 它擅长识别BOS和CHoCH等模式，理解动量的转变，并突出显示供需强劲的关键区域。它还擅长发现强大的不平衡，并分析价格创造更高高点或更低低点的模式。如果您使用斐波那契回撤工具，该指标可以满足您的需求。它还可以识别相等的高点和低点，分析不同的时间框架，并通过仪表板显示数据。 对于使用更高级策略的交易者，该指标提供了工具，如公平价值差指标和优惠和折扣区域的识别。它特别关注高时间框架订单区块，并
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
指标
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
指标
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
作者的更多信息
SmC Concept By Subho
Subrata Das
指标
Description (For MQL5 Website/Market) Title: Subho SMC Concept & Trend Signals Subtitle: All-in-one Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Dashboard with High Accuracy SUBHO Signals. Description: The Subho SMC Concept & Trend Signals is a comprehensive professional trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It automates advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and combines them with the proprietary "SUBHO Signal System" to find high-probability trade setups. This indicator helps you identify the true market d
Liquidity Indicator subho
Subrata Das
指标
Short Description: An advanced reversal trading system that detects market turning points using   Liquidity Momentum   combined with Price Action confirmation. Overview: The   Accurate Liquidity Pivot Signals   indicator is designed to identify high-probability Buy and Sell setups. Instead of relying on lagging moving averages, this tool analyzes the internal   Liquidity Flow   of the market to find hidden support (Demand) and resistance (Supply) zones. It uses a unique Pivot detection algorit
Chart Pattern By Subho
Subrata Das
指标
Product Name:   Auto Trend Pattern Pro [Subho - India] Short Description: An advanced Price Action tool that automatically detects and draws Trend Channels, Wedges, and Triangles with a live Dashboard. Full Description: Auto Trend Pattern Pro   is a sophisticated technical indicator designed for MetaTrader 5. It automates the complex task of drawing Trend Lines and Channels. By analyzing historical price action, the indicator identifies the most accurate "Best Fit" channels for both short-term
FREE
Trend R Test By Subho
Subrata Das
指标
Description (English): Trend Test by Subho – Advanced Trend & Step Channel System Trend Test by Subho   is a powerful all-in-one trend trading system designed to filter noise and provide clear market direction. This indicator combines two sophisticated algorithms: the   Trend Test ()   and the   Subho Step Channel   into a single chart overlay. It also features a stylish   Live Dashboard   that alerts you to the current trend status in real-time. Key Features: Trend Test () Logic: An advanced tr
FREE
Institutional Liquidity Concept
Subrata Das
专家
Product Name:   Liquidity Concept by Subho Headline: Dominate Prop Firm Challenges with Precision. One-Candle SL & Institutional Liquidity Logic. Description: TIMEFRAME-15MIN PAIR-XAUUSD Minumum Deposit--(2000$-0.1)     (1000$ for 0.5 )    (500$-0.02)     (200$-0.01) RISK REWARD- RISKFREE RISK REWARD 1:2(99%CHANANCE NO ACCOUNT WIPEOUT)  AND GOLDEN RISKREWARD 1:4  Are you struggling to pass Prop Firm challenges due to large drawdowns or inconsistent trading?   Liquidity Concept by Subho   is eng
筛选:
无评论
回复评论