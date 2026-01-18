Poi Oderblock

Indicator Description: Decisional POI + Subho Average (SUVO)

The  Decisional POI + Subho Average is a professional-grade institutional trading tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It combines  Smart Money Concepts (SMC) with a high-responsivity  Volume-Weighted Trend Line. This indicator identifies high-probability "Decisional" Order Blocks and provides a dynamic trend filter to ensure you are always on the right side of the market.

1. Key Features

  • SUVO Order Blocks: Automatically detects institutional interest zones based on Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and extreme price lookbacks.

  • Dynamic Trend Line (Subho Average): A multi-layered EMA-based line that changes color (Blue/Red) to signal bullish or bearish momentum.

  • Smart Mitigation: Zones are automatically removed from the chart if the price breaches them (supports Close, Wick, or 50% Mean Threshold mitigation).

  • Premium & Discount Pricing: Every POI is split into Premium (expensive) and Discount (cheap) zones to help traders find the best entry price.

  • S-U-V-O Visualization: Professional 4-stage color-coded boxes for better visual clarity.

2. Settings & Parameters Details

A. Decisional POI Settings

  • Enable POI Boxes: Toggle the Order Block visualization On/Off.

  • Show Last POIs: Controls the maximum number of active zones displayed on the chart (Recommended: 3–5 to keep the chart clean).

  • Zone Drawing Area:

    • Full Candle: Draws the box from High to Low of the candle.

    • 50% Mean Threshold: Draws the box from the 50% equilibrium level of the candle.

  • Mitigation Style:

    • Close: The zone disappears only if a candle closes outside it.

    • Wick: The zone disappears as soon as a price wick touches the invalidation level.

    • Mean Threshold: Disappears if price crosses the 50% midpoint of the zone.

  • Strict Overlap Filter: If enabled, it prevents drawing multiple boxes at the same price level to avoid clutter.

  • Require Strict FVG: Only identifies a POI if it is followed by a Fair Value Gap (Institutional displacement).

B. Subho Average Settings

  • Show Subho Line: Toggle the trend line On/Off.

  • Subho Length: The period for calculation. Lower values (e.g., 4) are highly responsive for scalping; higher values are better for swing trading.

  • Volume Factor: Adjusts the sensitivity of the trend line based on price volatility.

  • Up/Dn Color: Fully customizable colors for the Bullish (Blue) and Bearish (Red) trend states.

C. Layout & Right Side

  • Premium/Discount Colors: Define the colors for the Red (Premium) and Purple (Discount) projection zones.

3. How to Use (Trading Strategy)

Step 1: Identify the Trend

Look at the  Subho Average Line.

  • If the line is  Blue, the market is in a Bullish Trend.

  • If the line is  Red, the market is in a Bearish Trend.

Step 2: Spot the POI (Point of Interest)

Wait for the indicator to draw a  SUVO Box.

  • A  Bullish POI (Purple/Violet theme) appears during an uptrend.

  • A  Bearish POI (Pink/Red theme) appears during a downtrend.

Step 3: Entry Execution

  • Buy Setup: Wait for the price to return to a Bullish POI while the Subho Line is Blue. For the best "Value Buy," enter in the  Discount Zone (the lower half of the box).

  • Sell Setup: Wait for the price to return to a Bearish POI while the Subho Line is Red. For the best "Value Sell," enter in the  Premium Zone (the upper half of the box).

Step 4: Invalidation (Mitigation)

If the price closes through the zone (based on your Mitigation Style setting), the indicator will automatically remove the box. This tells you that the institutional interest at that level has shifted, and the trade setup is no longer valid.

4. Pro Tips for Better Results

  1. Timeframes: Best used on  M15, H1, and H4. For scalping, use  M1 or M5 but keep the Show Last count low.

  2. Confluence: Use the POI as your "Where to trade" and the Subho Average color change as your "When to trade."

  3. Risk Management: Always place your Stop Loss slightly outside the POI box boundaries.


Önerilen ürünler
Bobot Scalper Gold
Richard Tolentino
Uzman Danışmanlar
BoBot Scalper — Trend Scalping’in Yeni Dönemi Başladı. XAUUSD, endeksler veya hızlı hareket eden paritelerde işlem yapıyorsanız… bu EA tam size göre tasarlandı. BoBot Scalper , geliştirilmiş MACD/LWMA motoru ile piyasa kalabalığından daha önce gerçek trend devamı sinyallerini tespit eder. Hızlı tepki verir, riski temiz şekilde yönetir ve kademeli para bazlı trailing sistemi ile kârı güvenli şekilde kilitler. Bu, bir scalping EA’sinde bulabileceğiniz en akıllı takip yöntemlerinden biridir. Bu EA
HLC Ticks Channel
Dmitiry Ananiev
Uzman Danışmanlar
Советник скальпер торгует в тиковом канале основанном на канале Дончиана. Уникальный алгоритм расчета канала учитывает тиковые движения рынка и подстраивается под канал, для получения максимальной прибыли.  Советник рассчитан на брокеров с минимальным спредом и комиссиями. Работает на многих кроссах. В роботе возможна торговля фиксированным лотом или лотом пропорциональным депозиту.  Так же предусмотрен виртуальный стоплосс который отрабатывает расширения спреда в Ролловер и на новостях.
EMLU Precision AI
Ali Shimaz
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EMLU Precision AI — Free Demonstration Version for MT5 Type: Expert Advisor (MT5) ️ Important Notice (Read Before Downloading) This Free version of EMLU Precision AI is designed strictly for demonstration, research, structural inspection, and interface familiarisation . It does not represent the behaviour, logic depth, live signals, or performance results of the full paid version. Performance, trade frequency, and result quality are intentionally reduced to prevent misuse of the free edition as
FREE
WaterstriderFTMOGold
Helgie Mogi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu EA, özel olarak FTMO için hızlı hesapla propfirm mücadelesini geçmek üzere tasarlanmıştır. Bu EA, 1 günde en fazla 3 işlem ve en fazla 2 giriş kullanır (hala negatif bakiyedeyse ertesi gün açılır). XAUUSD zaman aralığı M1 ile kullanın. Bakiyeyi kendi ihtiyacınıza göre ayarlayın, normalde 10.000 $'lık hesap için 0,1 lot büyüklüğündedir. Lütfen riski size ait olacak şekilde kullanın, hesabınızın kaybedileceğini garanti etmiyorum..
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.16 (25)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Indicement'a Hoş Geldiniz! PROP FİRMASI HAZIR! -> set dosyalarını   buradan indirin LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT,     Endeks piyasalarına profesyonel işlem algoritmaları oluşturma konusunda 15 yıllık deneyimimi getiriyor. EA, en iy
FlashTrader Pro
Roman Lomaev
Uzman Danışmanlar
FlashTrader Pro – Forex için Scalping Uzman Danışmanı Genel Açıklama FlashTrader Pro, Forex piyasasında scalping ve kısa vadeli işlemler için tasarlanmış otomatik bir Expert Advisor’dır. Belirlenen zaman ve volatilite koşulları sağlandığında ani fiyat hareketlerine tepki vererek işlem açar. Küçük bir emir gridi, kar koruma için trailing stop ve maliyetleri düşürmek için spread kontrolü kullanır. Düşük spreadli pariteler (EURUSD, GBPUSD vb.) için idealdir. EA Ayarları Risk Yönetimi MaxS
Markets Heat MT5
Viktor Yatsyshyn
Göstergeler
Markets Heat indicator can help you determine correct course of action at current market situation, by calculating market's "heat level". What is market's "heat level"? Well, it's my own way of simplifying complex market conditions to ease decision-making process. How does it work? Most of time market is moving in some narrow range and can't "decide" where to go -> flat market -> cold market. Other times, price goes Up or Down -> making trend movements -> heating the market. More powerful trends
Expert Amazo
Guilherme Geovanini Fraga
Uzman Danışmanlar
EXPERT AMAZO é um Expert Advisor projetado especificamente para negociar WIN (mini índice) e WDO (mini dólar). A operação é baseada na abertura de ordens utilizando alguns indicadores como Sars parabólicos, médias móveis, Bandas de Bollinger, Fibonacci, etc., trabalhando de acordo com 3 modalidades de estratégia, o AMAZO procura prever os movimentos do mercado com operações contra ea favor da tendência.        Entre em nosso Grupo de WhatsApp para receber as melhores configurações do Expert. G
GoldenRatioX
Serhii Sharlai
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoldenRatioX — Gold Scalping, Refined to Perfection GoldenRatioX is a powerful and intuitive platform for high-speed gold trading, designed specifically for scalpers and active traders who operate on the edge of seconds and aim to squeeze the maximum out of every price movement. After the purchase, please make sure to contact me to receive the settings.  Why gold? Gold is more than just an asset. It’s a highly liquid, volatile instrument with well-defined levels — a perfect match for scalping.
Pairwise Open Positions Tracker
Vener Garayev
Göstergeler
Pairwise Open Positions Tracker  is a lightweight indicator designed to give traders a clear, real-time summary of their all open positions by financial instrument. Ideal for scalpers, day traders, and portfolio managers, this tool displays important statistics including number of trades, total lots, net profit, and swap. Key Features Live Floating Profit Overview : Instantly shows P/L for each symbol with active trades. Grouped by Symbol : Summarizes positions per instrument, no matter how m
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Sürüm 2025 249$ - Sadece ilk 5 alıcıya özel! Canlı Sinyal Sonic R Pro Enhanced'in canlı performansını kontrol et: Ticaret Stratejisi Sonic R Pro Enhanced, Dragon Band (EMA 34 ve EMA 89) ile otomatik ticaret yapan Sonic R stratejisinin geliştirilmiş bir versiyonudur. Gelişmiş algoritmalarla maksimum performans sağlar. Zaman Dilimleri: M15, M30 Desteklenen Pariteler: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Ticaret Tarzı: Swing Trading - Geri Çekilme ve Karşı Trend Minimu
Institutional OrderFlow Insight
Gayakvad Hansaben Sumanbhai
Göstergeler
Institutional OrderFlow Insight Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Professional trading tool that reveals institutional order flow, market structure, and smart money activity through advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) analysis.   SMART MONEY CONCEPTS SUITE Market Structure Analysis: Break of Structure (BOS) Detection   - Identify trend continuation Change of Character (CHOCH) Recognition   - Spot trend reversals Swing Point Analysis   - Professional high/low detectio
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
TW79 BullsBears Tick Volume System
Tufan Gocmen
Göstergeler
Merhaba; Bu indikatör gerçek hacim seviyelerinin bazı matematiksel hesaplar ile giriş ve çıkış sinyallerinin oluşmasını sağlar.Kullanımı basit ve güvenlidir.Gerçek hacim seviyelerinin ortalamalar ile kesişmesi sonucu al ve say sinyalleri oluşturur. İndikatör parametre açıklamaları: A-PERIOD:Hesaplanması gereken bar sayısını ifade eder. B-GAMMA:0.618 olan bir sabit fibonacci trend ortalaması kullanılır.(En yüksek 0.786 en düşük 0.236 kullanmanız gerekmektedir.) C-VOLUME TYPE:Tick volume sabit ola
Aggressive Volume
Douglas Alex Da Paz
Göstergeler
Aggressive Volume Real Tick + Opsiyonel Hareketli Ortalama Aggressive Volume Real Tick + Opsiyonel Hareketli Ortalama, mum yapısını ve gerçek veya tick hacmini analiz ederek agresif alım ve satım hacimlerini tespit eden profesyonel bir göstergedir. Traderların piyasadaki en güçlü baskıların nerede olduğunu net şekilde görmelerini sağlar ve hızlı, doğru kararlar almalarına yardımcı olur. Nasıl çalışır? Gösterge, mum gövdesi ile toplam aralık arasındaki ilişkiyi analiz eder ve büyük gövdeli mum
Smart Martingale Trader
Mohd Azmi Amirullah A
Uzman Danışmanlar
Smart Martingale Trader MT5 Discounted Price. Price increases $10 every 10 purchases (8 left). EA trade progress channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/smart-martingale-trader Key Features: 6 Built-in Signal Strategies (MA+RSI, MACD+RSI, Bollinger, etc.) Intelligent Basket Management System Advanced Trailing Stop Protection Customizable Risk Management Multi-timeframe Compatibility Professional Debug System NEW in v2.4 - Advanced Protection System: Cross-Basket Hedging: Automatic hed
AguiaTraders F12 PRO
Renato Fiche Junior
3.5 (2)
Göstergeler
This tool was developed to help traders on candle by candle and replay training. In the indicator settings, the user can set the training start datetime. The indicator will autommatically hide all candles after this datetime. So the user can make studies before starting the training. Starting the training, the user can simulate your trades quickly and easily! This is a product developed by Renato Fiche Junior and available to all MetaTrader 5 users! Input Parameters Training Start -  training
FREE
Media Movil de Tercera Generacion
Juan Manuel Rojas Perez
Göstergeler
La **Media Móvil de Tercera Generación (TGMMA)** es una versión avanzada del indicador estándar de **Media Móvil (MA)**. Fue descrita por primera vez por Manfred G. Dürschner en su artículo "Gleitende Durchschnitte 3.0" (en alemán). Aquí están las características clave de la TGMMA: 1. **Reducción del Retraso**:    - A diferencia de las MAs tradicionales, la TGMMA reduce significativamente el retraso. Se adapta más rápidamente a los cambios de precios, lo que la hace ideal para traders que busc
FREE
X TrendFilter EA
Mohammed Eltayeb Mohammed Khairalla
Uzman Danışmanlar
Launch pricing is available for a limited time only; from 20 / 01 / 2026 , the EA will be repriced to its fair value, up to $ 2000. X TrendFilter EA – Capital Protection First, Trading Second X TrendFilter EA is a professional Expert Advisor built for traders who understand one rule above all others: protect the account before chasing profit. This EA is not designed to trade all the time. It is designed to trade only when conditions justify risk and to stay out when the market environment is unf
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba Tüccarlar! "Duende" Stratejisini sunuyorum, Duende, iyi girişler yapmak için sabit kaldıkları farklı yüksek ve düşük düzey kalıplarını algılayan, başabaş ve eşler arasında geçişler gibi çeşitli şeyleri sorgulayan bir kurtarma sistemi ile bir algoritmadır. Piyasa sırasında güçlü bir haber kontrolü ile birkaç para birimini sorunsuz bir şekilde kontrol ettiği kanıtlanmıştır. ihtiyacınız olan tüm semboller ile yönetmeniz mümkündür. Stratejim "Tüm Forex Piyasası" için optimize edildi, anca
XAU AI Structure Trader Pro
Mo Ch Vhedy Thabrane
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAU AI Structure Trader PRO (MT5) AI-powered market structure trading for disciplined intraday & swing traders. Designed for traders who prefer waiting for the right setup rather than forcing trades. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual, license key and the setup instructions. XAU AI Structure Trader PRO is not a high-frequency trading robot and is not designed for aggressive scalping. This Expert Advisor focuses on identifying high-q
Aurus Pivot XAU
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
AURUS PIVOT XAU PRO is a professional trading advisor for XAUUSD, based on working with key market zones and confirmed price behavior. The robot analyzes the market structure, evaluates the strength of levels, and opens trades only when several factors coincide. The advisor does not strive to be constantly in the market and avoids trading in unfavorable conditions, focusing on precise entries and risk control. Key Features Trading key support and resistance zones Filtering signals based on Price
Trend Entry Histogram MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
MT5 için "Trend Giriş Histogramı" Crypto_Forex Göstergesi, Yeniden Boyama Yok. - Trend Giriş Histogramı göstergesi, Entry_bar (Giriş Çubuğu) görüntülendiğinde trend yönüne giriş sinyallerini aramak için kullanılabilir. - Bu göstergenin benzersiz bir özelliği vardır - hesaplamalar için hem fiyatı hem de hacmi kullanır. - Trend Giriş Histogramı 2 renkte olabilir: düşüş trendi için kırmızı, yükseliş trendi için mavi. - Sabit trendi gördüğünüzde (aynı renkte en az 10 ardışık histogram çubuğu) - En
Stochastic Trader Fully Customizable
Salman Soltaniyan
Uzman Danışmanlar
1. Method Overview Random Trader EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 that initiates trades with a randomly chosen buy or sell direction. Despite the random entry, the EA incorporates robust risk management, dynamic position sizing, and sophisticated exit strategies. This unique approach serves as a valuable tool for research, portfolio diversification, and as a foundational template for developing and evaluating risk management techniques within algorithmic trading. 2. Key Featur
Scalping PullBack Signal
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Göstergeler
1. Overview The Scalping PullBack Signal indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify scalping opportunities based on potential pullback and reversal signals. This tool is particularly useful on lower timeframes (below 15 minutes) but can also be applied on higher timeframes for longer-term trades. This indicator integrates several key analytical components, providing a comprehensive view of trends and potential entry/exit points, helping you make quick and e
FREE
Sapphire Strat Maker
Emanuel Cavalcante Amorim Filho
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sapphire Strat Maker  is an EA builder (Expert Advisor Builder or Strategy Maker) designed to make the creation of trading strategies easier . The goal is to provide the most intuitive, functional and fast environment to test and execute new strategies. Check out the free version here - Sapphire Strat Maker Alt . Also, check out the Emerald EA Builder : an easier to use EA builder, with a few more functionalities (trailing stop, limit orders, etc.). With this Expert Advisor you can create thousa
CloudPiercer EA
Jhay Are Budomo
Uzman Danışmanlar
CloudPiercer EA Ichimoku-Based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Product Information Price: 30 USD Symbol: USDJPY Recommended timeframe: M5 Overview CloudPiercer EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo trading system. It is designed to identify trend-following opportunities on USDJPY by analyzing price interaction with the Ichimoku components. The EA applies predefined rules for entry, exit, and trade management, allowing fully automated operation without manual in
Gekko Channels Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
5 (1)
Göstergeler
This is Gekko's Channels Plus indicator. It extends the use of the famous Channels and calculates strong entry and exit signals using price action on the top, bottom and middle lines. You can set it up in many different ways, eg: pullback, pullback against trend, middle line crossing and middle line crossing against trend. Inputs Number of Bars to Plot Indicator:  number of historical bars to plot the indicator, keep it low for better performance; Produces Signal Only When a Bar Closes:  wait fo
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
Uzman Danışmanlar
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
Volume Equilibrium
Ivan Stefanov
Göstergeler
Volume Equilibrium göstergesi, alım hacmi ile satış hacminin eşit olduğu seviyeleri gösterir. Bu seviyeleri her gün, hafta, ay ve yıl için hesaplayabilir. Fiyat çizginin üzerindeyken, hacmin alıcı tarafında olduğunu ve piyasanın yükseliş bölgesinde olduğunu gösterir. Fiyat çizginin altındayken ise hacmin satıcı tarafında olduğunu ve piyasanın düşüş bölgesinde olduğunu gösterir. Gösterge, seviyeleri hesaplamak için “Meravith” göstergesinin algoritmasını kullanır. Hacim seviyeleri son derece hassa
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.68 (59)
Göstergeler
Bu indikatörü satın alırsanız, Profesyonel Trade Manager’ımı  + EA ÜCRETSİZ olarak alacaksınız. Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Sistemi'nin Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Göstergesi olduğunu vurgulamak önemlidir, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Online kurs, kılavuz ve ön ayarları indir. "Smart Trend Trading System MT5", yeni ve deneyimli tüccarlar için özelleştirilmiş kapsamlı bir ticaret çözümüdür. 10'dan fazla premium göstergeyi birleştiriyor ve 7'den fazla
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.9 (80)
Göstergeler
Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkese aşağıdaki ekstra içerikler ücretsiz olarak sunulmaktadır: Her işlemi otomatik olarak yöneten, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini ayarlayan ve işlemleri strateji kurallarına göre kapatan özel yardımcı araç: "Bomber Utility" Göstergenin farklı varlıklar üzerinde kullanılmasına yönelik ayar dosyaları (set dosyaları) Bomber Utility için 3 farklı modda kullanım sunan ayar dosyaları: "Minimum Risk", "Dengeli Risk" ve "Bekle-Gör Stratejisi" Bu ticaret stratejisini hı
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.92 (36)
Göstergeler
*** Entry In The Zone ve SMC Multi Timeframe, Smart Money Concepts (SMC) çerçevesine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş gerçek zamanlı bir piyasa analiz aracıdır. Entry In The Zone ve SMC Multi Timeframe, yatırımcıların piyasa yapısını daha sistematik ve net bir şekilde analiz etmelerine yardımcı olmak, işlem verimliliğini artırmak ve stratejiniz için uzun vadeli sürdürülebilirlik yaratmak amacıyla geliştirilmiştir. Bu araç, Smart Money Concepts (SMC) çerçevesine dayanmaktadır. Birden fazla zaman dilim
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle belirtmek gerekir ki bu Ticaret Göstergesi Yeniden Çizim Yapmaz, Gecikmez ve Gecikme Göstermez, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Kullanıcı kılavuzu: ayarlar, girişler ve strateji. Atom Analisti, Piyasada Daha İyi Bir Avantaj Bulmak İçin Fiyatın Gücünü ve Momentumunu Kullanan PA Fiyat Hareketi Göstergesidir. Gürültüleri ve Yanlış Sinyalleri Kaldırmaya ve Ticaret Potansiyelini Artırmaya Yardımcı Olan Gelişmiş Filtrelerle Donatılmıştır. Birden fazla katmanl
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
SuperScalp Pro – Gelişmiş Çoklu Filtreli Scalping Gösterge Sistemi SuperScalp Pro, klasik Supertrend ile çok sayıda akıllı onay filtresini birleştiren gelişmiş bir scalping gösterge sistemidir. Gösterge M1’den H4’e kadar tüm zaman dilimlerinde verimli çalışır ve özellikle XAUUSD, BTCUSD ve ana Forex pariteleri için uygundur. Bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir veya mevcut ticaret stratejilerine esnek şekilde entegre edilebilir. Gösterge, hız ve yavaş EMA’lar, trend belirleyen üç EMA, EMA e
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (29)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Göstergeler
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Göstergeler
Tanıtım       Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göstergesi   , trend tersine dönmeleri belirleme ve ticaret yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 Göstergesi! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli tüccarlardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir.       Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göstergesi       trend dönüşlerini son derece yüksek doğrulukla belirlemenin yenilikçi yolu ile ticaret yolculuğunuzu yeni zirvelere taşımak için tasarlanmıştır. ***Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göst
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (5)
Göstergeler
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Profesyonel No-Repaint / Gecikmesiz Trend Sinyal Sistemi, Olağanüstü Kazanma Oranı ile | MT4 / MT5 için 1 dakika, 5 dakika ve 15 dakika gibi daha düşük zaman dilimlerinde en iyi şekilde çalışır. Temel Özellikler: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition, özellikle trend bazlı işlemler için geliştirilmiş akıllı bir sinyal sistemidir. Yalnızca güçlü, yönlü ve gerçek momentum destekli piyasa hareketlerini tespit etmek amacıyla çok katmanlı bir filtreleme yapısı kullanır.
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Göstergeler
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Göstergeler
ÜCRETSİZ AUX Göstergesi ve EA Desteğini Alın  Doğrudan indirme — Buraya tıklayın [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator  Divergence in Chaos Environment, Elliott Dalga Teorisi’ni Trading Chaos teknikleriyle birleştiren trader’lar için geliştirilmiş özel bir MT5 aracıdır. Bill Williams’ın tanımladığı kaotik piyasa ortamıyla senkronize olarak fiyat hareketlerindeki gizli ve normal uyumsuzlukları tespit eder. Ana Özellikler Elliott Dalgası Uyumlu Uyumsuzluk: Dalga yapılarıyla uyumlu boğa ve ayı uyumsuzluk
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Göstergeler
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Göstergeler
SuperTrend   ,   RSI   ve   Stochastic'in   gücünü tek bir kapsamlı göstergede birleştirerek işlem potansiyelinizi en üst düzeye çıkaran nihai işlem aracı olan   Quantum TrendPulse'u   tanıtıyoruz. Hassasiyet ve verimlilik arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanan bu gösterge, piyasa trendlerini, momentum değişimlerini ve en uygun giriş ve çıkış noktalarını güvenle belirlemenize yardımcı olur. Temel Özellikler: SuperTrend Entegrasyonu:   Güncel piyasa trendlerini kolayca takip edin ve karlılık dalgası
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Göstergeler
MetaForecast, fiyat verilerindeki harmonileri kullanarak herhangi bir piyasanın geleceğini tahmin eder ve görselleştirir. Piyasa her zaman tahmin edilemezken, fiyatlarda bir desen varsa, MetaForecast geleceği mümkün olduğunca doğru bir şekilde tahmin edebilir. Benzer ürünlere göre, MetaForecast piyasa eğilimlerini analiz ederek daha kesin sonuçlar üretebilir. Giriş Parametreleri Past size (Geçmiş boyut) MetaForecast'ın gelecekteki tahminler oluşturmak için kullandığı çubuk sayısını belirtir. Mo
ON Trade Optuma Astro MT5
Abdullah Alrai
Göstergeler
MT4 / MT5 için Astronomi Göstergesini Tanıtıyoruz: En İleri Göksel Ticaret Arkadaşınız Ticaret deneyiminizi göksel seviyelere yükseltmeye hazır mısınız? MT4 için devrim niteliğindeki Astronomi Göstergemizi arayın. Bu yenilikçi araç karmaşık algoritmaları kullanarak eşsiz astronomik içgörüler ve hassas hesaplamalar sunmak için geleneksel ticaret göstergelerini aşmaktadır. Bilgi Evreni Parmaklarınızın Ucunda:   Göksel verilerin hazinelerini açığa çıkaran kapsamlı bir paneli gözlemleyin. Gezegenl
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.5 (8)
Göstergeler
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro, trader'ların giriş noktalarını belirlemesine ve riski etkili bir şekilde yönetmesine destek olmak için tasarlanmış MetaTrader 5 için profesyonel bir göstergedir. Gösterge, sinyal tespit sistemi, otomatik Entry/SL/TP yönetimi, hacim analizi ve gerçek zamanlı performans istatistikleri içeren kapsamlı bir analiz araçları seti sunar. Sistemi anlamak için kullanım kılavuzu   |   Diğer diller için kullanım kılavuzu ANA ÖZELLİKLER Sinyal tespit sistemi Gösterge, price action a
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Göstergeler
TPSproTrend PRO, piyasanın yön değiştirdiği anı belirler ve hareketin başlangıcında bir giriş noktası oluşturur. Piyasaya, fiyat hareketi henüz yeni başladığı anda girersiniz, hareket gerçekleştikten sonra değil.   Gösterge       Sinyalleri yeniden çizmez ve giriş noktalarını, Zarar Durdurma ve Kar Al seviyelerini otomatik olarak göstererek alım satımı net, görsel ve yapılandırılmış hale getirir. RUSÇA TALİMATLAR   -   MT4 SÜRÜMÜ Başlıca avantajlar Yeniden çizim yapılmadan sinyaller.   Tüm sinya
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Göstergeler
Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni bir formülü bir araya getirdik. Bu güncelleme ile çift zaman dilimi dilimlerini gösterebileceksiniz. Yalnızca daha yüksek bir TF gösteremeyeceksiniz, aynı zamanda TF grafiğini ve ARTIK daha yüksek TF'yi de gösterebileceksiniz: YUVARLAK BÖLGELERİ GÖSTERMEK. Tüm Arz Talebi tüccarları buna bayılacak. :) Önemli Bilgiler Açıkland
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Göstergeler
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Göstergeler
Size mükemmel bir teknik gösterge olan Grabber’ı tanıtıyorum. Bu araç, kullanıma hazır bir “her şey dahil” işlem stratejisi olarak çalışır. Tek bir yazılım kodu içinde güçlü piyasa teknik analiz araçları, işlem sinyalleri (oklar), uyarı işlevleri ve push bildirimleri entegre edilmiştir. Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkes aşağıdaki hediyeleri ücretsiz olarak alır: Açık emirleri otomatik yönetmek için Grabber Yardımcı Aracı Kurulum, yapılandırma ve nasıl işlem yapılacağını adım adım anlatan video kıl
Golden Spike Premium
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Golden Spikes Indicator Technical indicator for synthetic indices trading on M1 timeframe. Compatible with Boom/Crash indices on Deriv platform and Gain/Pain indices on Weltrade platform. send me A private  message to receive trade ASISTANT EA.. booklet guide:  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1knQJqGHZSP5eQN24ndRz2ayZVCst6XhN/view?usp=sharing Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Features Uses Parabolic SAR, RSI, and Bollinger Bands analysis Three risk
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Göstergeler
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Basitçe söylemek gerekirse, mevcut mum çubuğunun yanında “pip” olarak bilinen beyaz sayıların hareketi görünmeye başladığında işlem yapmaya başlayabilirsiniz. Beyaz “pip”ler, bir alım veya satım işleminin şu anda aktif olduğunu ve beyaz renkleriyle belirtildiği gibi doğru yönde ilerlediğini gösterir. Beyaz pip hareketi durduğunda ve sabit yeşil renge dönüştüğünde, bu mevcut ivmenin sona erdiğini gösterir. Sayıların yeşil rengi, alım veya satım işlemiyle elde edilen toplam kârı “pip” cinsinden t
Market Structure Patterns
Samuel Manoel De Souza
4.47 (19)
Göstergeler
Uygun sürümler:   MT4   ve   MT5 . Market Structure Patterns kanalına katılın – çalışma materyallerini indirin ve ek bilgiler edinin. İlgili gönderiler: Market Structure Patterns – Giriş Şimdi %50 indirimle edinin | Önceki fiyat 90 $ | Kampanya 31 Aralık tarihine kadar geçerlidir | Büyük bir güncelleme yakında geliyor ve orijinal fiyat güncellenecektir. Market Structure Patterns , smart money concepts (akıllı para kavramları) temelinde geliştirilen ve SMC/ICT öğelerini grafik üzerinde gösteren
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Aracının Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Gösterge olduğunu vurgulamakta fayda var, bu da onu profesyonel ticaret için ideal hale getiriyor. Çevrimiçi kurs, kullanıcı kılavuzu ve demo. Akıllı Fiyat Hareketi Kavramları Göstergesi, hem yeni hem de deneyimli tüccarlar için çok güçlü bir araçtır. İleri ticaret fikirlerini, Inner Circle Trader Analizi ve Smart Money Concepts Ticaret Stratejileri gibi 20'den fazla kullanışlı göstergeyi bir araya getirerek bir araya
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Göstergeler
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Göstergeler
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
SmC Concept By Subho
Subrata Das
Göstergeler
Description (For MQL5 Website/Market) Title: Subho SMC Concept & Trend Signals Subtitle: All-in-one Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Dashboard with High Accuracy SUBHO Signals. Description: The Subho SMC Concept & Trend Signals is a comprehensive professional trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It automates advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and combines them with the proprietary "SUBHO Signal System" to find high-probability trade setups. This indicator helps you identify the true market d
Liquidity Indicator subho
Subrata Das
Göstergeler
Short Description: An advanced reversal trading system that detects market turning points using   Liquidity Momentum   combined with Price Action confirmation. Overview: The   Accurate Liquidity Pivot Signals   indicator is designed to identify high-probability Buy and Sell setups. Instead of relying on lagging moving averages, this tool analyzes the internal   Liquidity Flow   of the market to find hidden support (Demand) and resistance (Supply) zones. It uses a unique Pivot detection algorit
Chart Pattern By Subho
Subrata Das
Göstergeler
Product Name:   Auto Trend Pattern Pro [Subho - India] Short Description: An advanced Price Action tool that automatically detects and draws Trend Channels, Wedges, and Triangles with a live Dashboard. Full Description: Auto Trend Pattern Pro   is a sophisticated technical indicator designed for MetaTrader 5. It automates the complex task of drawing Trend Lines and Channels. By analyzing historical price action, the indicator identifies the most accurate "Best Fit" channels for both short-term
FREE
Trend R Test By Subho
Subrata Das
Göstergeler
Description (English): Trend Test by Subho – Advanced Trend & Step Channel System Trend Test by Subho   is a powerful all-in-one trend trading system designed to filter noise and provide clear market direction. This indicator combines two sophisticated algorithms: the   Trend Test ()   and the   Subho Step Channel   into a single chart overlay. It also features a stylish   Live Dashboard   that alerts you to the current trend status in real-time. Key Features: Trend Test () Logic: An advanced tr
FREE
Institutional Liquidity Concept
Subrata Das
Uzman Danışmanlar
Product Name:   Liquidity Concept by Subho Headline: Dominate Prop Firm Challenges with Precision. One-Candle SL & Institutional Liquidity Logic. Description: TIMEFRAME-15MIN PAIR-XAUUSD Minumum Deposit--(2000$-0.1)     (1000$ for 0.5 )    (500$-0.02)     (200$-0.01) RISK REWARD- RISKFREE RISK REWARD 1:2(99%CHANANCE NO ACCOUNT WIPEOUT)  AND GOLDEN RISKREWARD 1:4  Are you struggling to pass Prop Firm challenges due to large drawdowns or inconsistent trading?   Liquidity Concept by Subho   is eng
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt