Liquidity Sweeper

Liquidity Sweeper EA

Liquidity Sweeper EA is a rule-based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades a clean, widely used Smart Money Concepts workflow:

  1. Detect market structure swings (HH/HL or LL/LH)
  2. Confirm a Break of Structure (BOS) using a candle close beyond the previous swing
  3. Wait for a liquidity sweep of the opposite swing level (SSL/BSL)
  4. Enter only after price sweeps and closes back inside, aligning with the BOS direction

The EA is built with a performance-oriented engine (cached rates, bar-based processing), risk controls, and broker constraint checks to reduce rejected orders.

Strategy Logic

Swing & Structure Detection

  • Uses a configurable SwingLength (bars left/right) to label swing points:
    • Highs: H / HH / LH
    • Lows: L / LL / HL
  • Confirms BOS only after a close breaks the prior structure level.

Liquidity Sweep Entry

After BOS is confirmed, the EA targets the opposite liquidity pool:

  • Bullish BOS → SSL Sweep Buy
    • Price wicks below last swing low (liquidity), then closes back above
    • Candle must be bullish (close > open)
  • Bearish BOS → BSL Sweep Sell
    • Price wicks above last swing high (liquidity), then closes back below
    • Candle must be bearish (close < open)

The signal is “consumed” after entry to prevent repeated trades on the same setup.

Risk & Trade Execution

Stop Loss & Take Profit

  • SL is placed beyond the sweep extremum with a configurable buffer (points).
  • TP uses a fixed Risk:Reward ratio (RRR), default 2.0.

Position Sizing

Choose between:

  • Fixed lot size, or
  • Risk % per trade (lot size calculated from SL distance using tick size/value)

Broker & Safety Filters

  • Max spread filter (in points)
  • Stops / freeze level distance checks
  • Compatible filling mode (FOK/IOC/RETURN)
  • Configurable market order deviation

Trade Frequency Control

  • Limits maximum open positions per symbol/magic number
  • Cooldown bars after each trade
  • Optional close opposite positions before opening a new one

Trade Management (RR-Based)

Optional advanced management features based on the initial “1R” distance:

  • Break-even move after +X R (with BE offset)
  • Partial close after +X R (one-time per position)
  • RR-based trailing stop after +X R, keeping SL a set fraction of R behind price

Visualization (Optional)

If enabled, the EA draws:

  • Swing point markers and labels (H/HH/LH, L/LL/HL)
  • BOS levels (dashed structure break line)
  • Liquidity sweep zones (SSL/BSL rectangles + level line)
  • Entry arrows

Also includes automatic pruning of older objects to keep charts clean.

Optimizer Toolkit (Included)

Built-in professional optimization scoring:

  • Outputs one CSV per optimization run
  • Composite score based on MT5 tester stats (PF, Recovery, DD%, Expected Payoff, Win↔RRR harmony, Smoothness)
  • Optional strict gating to reject brittle parameter sets (min trades, max DD%, min PF)

Inputs Overview

Key inputs include:

  • SwingLength, RiskRewardRatio, SL buffer
  • Spread filter, deviation, max trades, cooldown
  • Risk% sizing or fixed lots
  • Break-even / trailing / partial close toggles
  • Visual toggles and object pruning
  • Optimization CSV + scoring parameters

Recommended Usage

  • Best used on liquid FX majors, gold, and major indices (depending on broker conditions).
  • Perform Strategy Tester optimizations per symbol + timeframe, and validate with forward testing.
  • Keep spread filter enabled for cleaner executions during volatile sessions.

Important Notes / Disclaimer

This EA is a systematic trading tool. Results depend on symbol, broker execution, spread, and market regime. Always test on a demo account before live trading. No strategy guarantees profits.

