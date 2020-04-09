SmartPanel EA
- 实用工具
- M Fariz Haykal
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
SmartPanel EA MT5 v1.0
Hello trader! Ready to meet an EA that makes your trading easier and cooler?
Introducing the latest EA Display Panel packed with powerful features!
🔹 Key Features That Make Trading Effortless
1. All-in-One Trading Panel
Modern, sleek dashboard with all essential info at a glance:
-
Real-time account info: Balance, Equity, Today’s Profit
-
Separate Buy & Sell position tracking with P/L
-
One screen, everything visible. No tab hopping.
2. One-Click Trading Buttons
Instant execution with a single click:
-
BUY – Open buy instantly
-
SELL – Open sell instantly
-
CLOSE BUY – Close all buy positions
-
CLOSE SELL – Close all sell positions
-
CLOSE PROFIT – Close profitable trades only
-
CLOSE LOSS – Close losing trades only
-
CLOSE ALL – Close everything at once
3. Multi-Timeframe Analysis (MTF)
One of the coolest features:
-
Trend analysis for M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1 in one panel
-
Auto indicators: RSI, MACD, Moving Average
-
Clear signals: BUY, SELL, or WAIT
-
Auto-refresh every 30 seconds
Perfect for entry confirmation.
4. Lot Size Adjuster
Easy and flexible lot control:
-
9 preset lot sizes (0.01 to 5.00)
-
+/- buttons for manual adjustment per 0.01
-
Sync across all charts using Global Variables
No more manual typing.
5. 4 Cool Theme Options
Bored of the same look? Choose your style:
-
Dark – Elegant and eye-friendly
-
Light – Clean and bright
-
Ocean – Calm ocean blue
-
Purple – Stylish and unique
One click, instant theme change. All panels adapt automatically.
6. Detailed Trading Info
-
Real-time spread
-
Connection ping
-
Account leverage
-
Margin level
-
Free margin
-
Total swap
-
Server date & time
-
Account ID & broker name
7. Global Control System
-
Control EA from other charts
-
Lot size synchronization across charts
Ideal for multi-chart traders.
8. Real-Time Status Monitoring
-
Active buy & sell positions count
-
Total running lot volume
-
P/L per position type
-
Today’s profit
Fast & Lightweight
Accurate
Customizable
Multi-Chart Ready
Professional Look
Note: This EA is a trading support tool, not an auto-trading robot. All trading decisions remain in your hands. Always apply proper money management and risk management.