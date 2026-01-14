SmartPanel EA MT5 v1.0

Hello trader! Ready to meet an EA that makes your trading easier and cooler?

Introducing the latest EA Display Panel packed with powerful features!

🔹 Key Features That Make Trading Effortless

1. All-in-One Trading Panel

Modern, sleek dashboard with all essential info at a glance:

Real-time account info: Balance, Equity, Today’s Profit

Separate Buy & Sell position tracking with P/L

One screen, everything visible. No tab hopping.

2. One-Click Trading Buttons

Instant execution with a single click:

BUY – Open buy instantly

SELL – Open sell instantly

CLOSE BUY – Close all buy positions

CLOSE SELL – Close all sell positions

CLOSE PROFIT – Close profitable trades only

CLOSE LOSS – Close losing trades only

CLOSE ALL – Close everything at once

3. Multi-Timeframe Analysis (MTF)

One of the coolest features:

Trend analysis for M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1 in one panel

Auto indicators: RSI, MACD, Moving Average

Clear signals: BUY , SELL , or WAIT

Auto-refresh every 30 seconds

Perfect for entry confirmation.

4. Lot Size Adjuster

Easy and flexible lot control:

9 preset lot sizes (0.01 to 5.00)

+/- buttons for manual adjustment per 0.01

Sync across all charts using Global Variables

No more manual typing.

5. 4 Cool Theme Options

Bored of the same look? Choose your style:

Dark – Elegant and eye-friendly

Light – Clean and bright

Ocean – Calm ocean blue

Purple – Stylish and unique

One click, instant theme change. All panels adapt automatically.

6. Detailed Trading Info

Real-time spread

Connection ping

Account leverage

Margin level

Free margin

Total swap

Server date & time

Account ID & broker name

7. Global Control System

Control EA from other charts

Lot size synchronization across charts

Ideal for multi-chart traders.

8. Real-Time Status Monitoring

Active buy & sell positions count

Total running lot volume

P/L per position type

Today’s profit

Fast & Lightweight

Accurate

Customizable

Multi-Chart Ready

Professional Look

Note: This EA is a trading support tool, not an auto-trading robot. All trading decisions remain in your hands. Always apply proper money management and risk management.